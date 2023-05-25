Father's Day Gift, Nailed: These Toyota TRD Watches Make an Awesome Gift for Dad

Original Grain



Original Grain, the small-batch watchmaker known for its craftsmanship and commitment to sustainability, has announced a strategic partnership with Toyota Racing Development (TRD) to release two new watch collections.

Inspired by the iconic TRD Pro series of trucks, the Solar Octane Collection starts at $595. They're the perfect Father's Day gift for dads who love Tacoma TRD trucks and off-road adventures.

Available directly from Original Grain, the Solar Octane Collection features three styles: the TRD Pro Automatic Solar Octane Rugged 45mm, the Limited Edition TRD Sport Solar Octane Barrel 46mm, and the TRD Off-Road Solar Octane Rugged 45mm. Each of these rugged sport watches incorporates design elements taken directly from Toyota TRD Pro trucks, including digital camo details inspired by the fenders and a solar movement that pays homage to the hybrid motor in the Tundra TRD Pro.

"We're so happy to help Original Grain transform our iconic TRD Pro series of trucks into the Solar Octane Collection," said Lisa Materazzo, Group Vice President, Toyota Marketing. "These watches are like high-performance machines on your wrist. It's amazing to see the level of detail and craftsmanship that went into creating this collection."

Original Grain Solar Collection watches are handcrafted using durable and rugged materials. The TRD Pro model features a racing-grade aluminum frame plus automatic movement, with a skeleton dial and case back. The TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road models both feature solar movement, reflecting OG's commitment to sustainability in watchmaking.

The TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro are Limited Editions—only 250 units will be available. If your dad is a TRD truck nut, this is the ultimate gift.

Indian Motorcycle Collection

In another collab with an iconic powersports brand, Original Grain has announced the new Indian Motorcycle Collection. Indian Motorcycles is a renowned American heritage brand, and these one-of-a-kind watches are made with authentic machined aluminum direct from Indian Motorcycle crankcases. Each piece has a resin inlay and preserved aluminum in the bezel or bracelet. Two of the watches come complete with a custom leather watch roll, making it the perfect accessory for road warriors and adventure seekers alike.

Starting at $349, this new watch collection is available exclusively at Original Grain . These timepieces are not only ideal for watch and motorcycle enthusiasts but also make fantastic gifts for any dad who appreciates adventure, craftsmanship, and American heritage.

For more information on both new watch collections, visit originalgrain.com or find the brand on Instagram , Facebook , or TikTok .

