Fatih Karahan Is Being Considered to Replace Erkan as Turkish Central Bank Governor
(Bloomberg) -- Turkish Central Bank’s Deputy Governor Fatih Karahan is being considered to replace Hafize Gaye Erkan as new governor following her resignation, according to people with knowledge of the discussions.
The central bank was not immediately available for comment.
