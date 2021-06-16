Fatima Hodge seeks to ensure son's tragedy is never repeated

Jun. 16—Troy Hodge was a gentle man, a homebody. The sort of guy who would do anything for anyone.

He did odd jobs, mowing some lawns and helping out when he could while struggling with addiction that began when he was prescribed opiates for a back injury.

At the time of his death, he was 38 and under the influence of cocaine. Fatima Hodge, Troy's mother, knows her son is never coming back. She is a woman of faith, however, and is striving for her son's untimely death to bring change.

"Troy was a young man that loved the Lord," Fatima said. "He was a helper of people in need."

She met with a reporter and a photographer last week in her Park Avenue garage overlooking the step where Troy died, with his image and Lockport Lions paraphernalia on the walls behind her and Jim Grable, attorney, and Karly Durst, paralegal, watching over her. Grable of Connors LLP is representing Fatima in suits against Lockport, its police department and Officers Daniel Barrancotta, Marissa Bonito, Patricia Burdick and David Pytlik. Bonito has since been dismissed from her job.

"It was the worst," Fatima said. "On June 16, 2019 a call for medical help turned into one of the worst nightmares of my life. You don't expect your only first born is going to be killed by the police. He did no harm to the police. He did no harm to anyone.

"I said Troy, 'You have the police here to help you.' We all got problems in our life but they (police) need more training."

Fatima added, "My son said, 'Stay in the light, don't let them kill me'. I thank the lord for his grace but a mother and family should not have to go through what I went through. Why do they body slam a man in handcuffs?"

The actions of the officers that night haunt Fatima because she witnessed the entire thing. Troy was having a psychological breakdown attributed to substance abuse and stress. He was paranoid and thought someone was coming to get him.

"Troy was calm," Fatima said "but they treated him like an animal. (Police) came at him aggressively, laughing and using words. My child died here and then they called the ambulance. Then they body-slammed him onto the stretcher.

"I said, 'You killed my child' they say, 'Get in the house'. You think you can tell me to go in the house when you killed my child? The way they did him was wrong."

For Fatima, her hope is for things like Thursday's walk which will, she hopes, again raise awareness.

"He was murdered," she said. "Justice delayed is justice denied. They lie and cheat. We walk in peace, hope and harmony. We show love. Black Lives Matter. All Lives Matter. God made us all but Blacks get the short end of the stick all the time . . . when someone says, 'Stop, I can't breathe,' you stop. Lockport Police Department could have stopped. Instead they took a life. Troy was a meek and humble person saying 'momma, don't let them kill me.' "

Fatima looks at the deaths of people like Troy, George Floyd, even President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. and sees a need for change.

"There is racism all over," she said, "but there is still some good in all of us. These officers have a responsibility for their actions. They took a life. My Troy should have been alive."

Fatima wants anyone and everyone to know Troy was no different than any other human being.

"We all here on Earth got a demon in us that needs help," she said. "If it ain't depression it's drugs or alcohol. Who is to say he didn't have a medical situation, he did, but that's why I called for medical help. . . when you call for medical help, let medical people come and let the law stand aside."

What Fatima Wants

"I want justice for my son so no other person has to see their child die."

For instance, training for police to better handle medical situations.

A different order of response for medical situations. For example, in Portland, Ore. and Ithaca, police no longer respond to mental health calls. Resources have been shifted from law enforcement to health care.

—Better training on de-escalation.

—All officers body cameras on, all the time because it protects the police as well as citizens

—A combined dispatch so the disconnect that kept an ambulance from the scene for six minutes can no longer happen

—A police force that reflects the city. There has never been a black officer in Lockport.