Fatty Alcohol Market to Reach USD 7.40 Billion by 2027; Rising Shift towards Eco-friendly Ingredients to Favor Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered in the fatty alcohol market are Godrej Industries (India), Berg + Schmidt (Germany), Wilmar International Ltd (Singapore), KLK OLEO (Malaysia), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), P&G Chemicals (U.S.), Musim Mas (Singapore), VVF L.L.C. (India), Sasol (South Africa), Emery Oleochemicals (Malaysia), Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands), Univar Solutions Inc. (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), and other players profiled

Pune, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fatty alcohol market is set to gain traction from the rising demand for bio-based products. Hence, manufacturers are shifting towards using eco-friendly ingredients. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, Fatty Alcohol Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (C6-C10, C11-C14, and C15-C22), By Application (Soaps & Detergents, Personal Care, Lubricants, Amines, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the fatty alcohol market size was USD 5.08 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 7.40 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Shutdown of Production Facilities to Decline Growth

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic is set to take a toll on the fatty alcohol industry. The main reason behind this is the rapid slowdown in the manufacturing sector. Prominent companies, such as Wilmar International Limited are shutting down their production facilities to prevent the transmission of coronavirus. Also, restrictions on the transportation of materials are disrupting supply chains of raw materials. Our research analysts have curated special reports to help you increase sales amid this grave situation.


What Does This Report Contain?

  • Elaborate data about the segments in the market.

  • Historical, present, and estimated size of the market.

  • Profiles of prominent players and their crucial strategies.

  • Elaborate analysis of growth drivers in the market.


List of all the renowned fatty alcohol manufacturers operating in the global market:

  • Godrej Industries (India)

  • Berg + Schmidt (Germany)

  • Wilmar International Ltd (Singapore)

  • KLK OLEO (Malaysia)

  • SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

  • P&G Chemicals (U.S.)

  • Musim Mas (Singapore)

  • VVF L.L.C. (India)

  • Sasol (South Africa)

  • Emery Oleochemicals (Malaysia)

  • Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands)

  • Univar Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Other Players


Drivers & Restraints

High Demand for Soaps & Detergents to Spur Growth

The rising demand for surfactants, such as detergents and soaps is set to boost the fatty alcohol market growth in the coming years. Besides, surfactants infused with fatty alcohols are extensively used for numerous purposes in cosmetics, paper & pulp, and agriculture industries. However, raw materials, such as rapeseed oil, palm oil, and tallow are the major raw materials used for the production of fatty alcohols. Fluctuations in their prices may hinder growth.


Segment

C15-C22 Segment to Exhibit High Growth Fueled by Rising Demand for Cosmetics

Based on the product, the C6-C10 segment generated 17.3% in terms of the fatty alcohol market share in 2019. The C15-C22 segment is expected to showcase high growth backed by its rising demand from the personal care industry. Apart from that, increasing disposable incomes of people are resulting in the high demand for shaving creams, lipsticks, vanishing creams, shampoos, and lotions. It would also augment the growth of this segment.


Regional Analysis

High Population & Disposable Incomes to Bolster Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, in 2019, Asia Pacific held USD 1.47 billion in terms of revenue. This growth is attributable to the increasing demand for fatty alcohols from surfactants, as well as personal care & cosmetics industries. Developing nations, such as South Korea, India, and China are experiencing a high population and disposable incomes of people, thereby leading to growth.

North America, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow considerably stoked by the high demand for home cleaning products and hand sanitizers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In Europe, the market would grow significantly on account of the surging demand for liquid soaps. As per a survey by Eurostat, approximately 12.6 million tons of detergents & soaps were produced in the European Union in 2018.


Competitive Landscape

Key Players Aim to Increase Production Capacity of Raw Materials to Intensify Competition

The global market for fatty alcohol is highly fragmented. Reputed manufacturers are aiming to develop unique products by conducting research and development activities. Some of the others are trying to increase their production capacity of raw materials required for the manufacturing of fatty alcohols.


Below are the two latest industry developments:

  • July 2019: Sasol Ltd., a chemical and energy company headquartered in South Africa opened its new chemical plant in Nanjing, China. It would double the production capacity of alkoxylation to 150,000 tons annually. The total cost was USD 100 million.

  • May 2019: Apical Group completed a joint venture with Kao Corporation. The former is a leading exporter of palm oil in Indonesia. This venture resulted in the development of PT Apical Kao Chemical, a new factory that will help in surging the production capacity of oleochemicals and in strengthening its position in Asia Pacific.


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market SegHouseholdtation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Key Market Trends in the Global Market

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. .

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Price Trend Analysis

  • Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID 19 on Global Fatty Alcohol Market

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact

    • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

  • Global Fatty Alcohol Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Product

        • C6-C10

        • C11-C14

        • C15-C22

      • By Application

        • Soaps & Detergents

        • Personal Care

        • Lubricants

        • Amines

        • Others

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Latin America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!


Industrial Alcohol Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Ethyl Alcohol, Methyl Alcohol, Isopropyl, Isobutyl Alcohol, and Others), By Source (Sugar & Molasses, Grains, Corn, Fossil Fuels, and Others), By Application (Personal Care, Chemical Intermediates, Food Industry, Pharmaceutical, Fuels, and Others), and Geography Forecast, 2020-2027

Methanol Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Feedstock (Natural Gas, Coal, Biomass & Renewables), By Derivative (Formaldehyde, Acetic Acid, MTBE, DME, Gasoline Blending, Biodiesel, MTO/MTP, Solvent, and Others), By Application (Construction, Automotive, Electronics, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Lubricants Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Automotive, Industrial, Marine Oil and Process Oils), By Grade (Mineral, Synthetic and Semi-synthetic), By Application (Automotive, Industrial and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Fatty Acid Amides Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Stearamide, Behenamide, Erucamide, Oleamide, Others), By Form (Powder, Beads, Other), By Function (Gelling Agent, Dispersant, Lubricant (internal & External), Anti-Block agent), By Application (Injection molding, Films processing, Ink, Rubber, Others)Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026


