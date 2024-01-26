FAU chair pushes back against politically charged no-confidence vote

The Florida Board of Governors issued a vote of no confidence in the chairperson of Florida Atlantic University’s Board of Trustees Wednesday, faulting the university leader for what they called a series of procedural mishaps tied to the school’s search for a new president.

The impromptu vote to censure Chairperson Brad Levine marked the latest escalation in tensions between the governors and FAU officials over the yearlong effort to select the Boca Raton school’s next leader.

But it emerged from a confusing set of circumstances that Levine said was based on a misinterpretation of FAU’s procedures.

Board didn't approve extension of interim president

The unscheduled vote by the board that oversees the state’s public universities came after the governors declined to sign off on an employment extension for interim FAU President Stacy Volnick.

The governors said they approved of Volnick’s performance. But they balked at approving the extension after the university system’s chancellor said FAU failed to provide both his staff and FAU’s own trustees with a copy of Volnick’s contract.

“We never received the contract, and it appears that the board of trustees never received the contract either,” said Chancellor Ray Rodrigues.

FAU Board of Trustees Vice Chairperson Barbara Feingold (right) and Chairperson Brad Levine (left)

That prompted some governors to say they feared that the trustees’ decision to extend her appointment in November without posting her contract on a meeting agenda may have run afoul of the state’s open meetings laws.

Levine, though, pushed back on those assertions.

He said Volnick does not have a contract because she is an interim president. She was appointed last year to the temporary position through an appointment letter, which he said was provided to the governors.

“We never did have a contract; we have an appointment letter,” Levine said in an interview Thursday. “We’ve delivered everything they’ve asked for.”

Worries about violations of open meetings law

That concern, coupled with the state’s conclusion in December that last year’s aborted presidential search also violated the open meetings law, led some governors to place blame on Levine, who headed the search committee.

Board of Governors member Craig Mateer, an Orlando entrepreneur and political donor to Gov. Ron DeSantis, called for the no-confidence vote, saying “the FAU (presidential) search is a mess” and “I personally believe Chairman Levine should resign.”

Florida Atlantic University signage on Glades Road, Boca Raton, Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

“The Board of Governors should be on the record that we’re not going to tolerate this,” he said.

While acknowledging that the vote was a symbolic act with no practical effect, other governors said it was important to signal their disapproval.

“I share the same concerns. This is now reflecting on the Board of Governors,” said Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr., a Board of Governors member. “This is the second process issue we’ve had at Florida Atlantic University.”

Levine said after the meeting that he was “at a loss” regarding the governors’ decision.

“I’m just trying to do what’s right for FAU,” he said. “We followed (the Board of Governors’) suggested process used to hire another Florida president. Then they said that was bad and we need to redo it.”

“All I have ever done is what’s in the best interest of FAU,” he said.

Levine, a software entrepreneur, was appointed to the Board of Trustees by Gov. Rick Scott in 2018. He became chairperson in May 2022.

Stacy Volnick, interim president of Florida Atlantic University

Eric Silagy, formerly of FPL, opposed censure

The concerns about the way that FAU’s trustees extended Volnick’s employment seemed to come as a surprise to some governors at Wednesday’s meeting.

Governor Eric Silagy, the former president of Florida Power & Light, voted against the censure, calling it “an extraordinary action” that would “send huge reverberations through FAU.

“I do not support doing this right now,” he said. “I think it is premature; I think it is rash.”

“FAU has been through a lot,” he added, “and it sounds to me like this was a technical foot fault that went on.”

The vote is the second time that the governors have targeted Levine, who in his role as trustees chairman has clashed with fellow trustee Barbara Feingold, a prominent Republican political donor and a former member of the Board of Governors.

Last month the governors' inspector general recommended that Levine be prohibited from chairing the next presidential search committee, saying that an open meetings law violation during last year’s search "raises questions regarding the competence of the search.”

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Brevard County

FAU’s search for a new president began last January and has been rocked by intrigue and infighting since firebrand state Rep. Randy Fine, a Republican from Brevard County, emerged as a candidate for the job.

Fine had received vocal support from Gov. Ron DeSantis, and insiders say, Feingold, the board of trustees' vice chairperson and a political donor to both DeSantis and Fine.

When Fine was not among the list of finalists announced in July, Rodrigues, the university chancellor, halted the search process, citing concerns about the use of an anonymous ballot to gauge members' support for different candidates.

The timing of the move led to widespread speculation that Fine's exclusion had influenced the decision to intervene.

After a five-month delay, the Board of Governors last month directed FAU to restart the search, citing their inspector general’s conclusion that the initial search violated the open meetings law.

Andrew Marra is a reporter at The Palm Beach Post. Reach him at amarra@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: FAU chair pushes back against no-confidence vote over president search