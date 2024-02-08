FAU chair steps down in latest fallout from troubled presidential search

Florida Atlantic University’s chairman stepped down from his position Thursday, two weeks after the state Board of Governors issued a vote of no confidence in him over what they called procedural mishaps tied to the school's search for a new president.

The move was the latest fallout from monthslong tension between FAU’s leaders and state officials over the school’s search for a new president.

Brad Levine, chairperson of the school’s board of trustees, said serving in the role had been an honor but that “unfortunately I have personally become a part of this narrative” created by state university leaders.

“The students deserve a narrative that is free from such distractions,” he said. Levine said he would continue serving on the board.

Trustees elected member Piero Bussani as the university’s new chairperson, a move that he said left him “honored beyond words.”

The Board of Governoros’ impromptu vote to censure Levine last month emerged from a confusing set of circumstances that Levine said was based on a misinterpretation of FAU's procedures.

Relatedly, FAU trustees voted for a second time Thursday to extend the contract of their interim president, a do-over prompted by complaints from state officials that the first vote may have violated government transparency rules.

The school’s board of trustees voted in November to extend interim President Stacy Volnick’s employment either until a permanent president is appointed or until the end of 2024, whichever comes first.

But the state Board of Governors, the appointed board that oversees Florida’s public universities, declined last month to approve the employment extension.

The refusal came after the university system's chancellor said FAU failed to provide both his staff and FAU's own trustees with a copy of Volnick's contract.

That prompted a member of the Board of Governors to suggest the trustees’ vote may have run afoul of a state rule requiring documents being considered at state agency meetings to be published online seven days before the meeting. The online agenda for the trustees’ November meeting did not include a copy of the appointment letter that would have served as a contract extension.

FAU leaders and an outside attorney they hired dispute that their actions violated the state law, saying the requirement did not apply to a university’s vote to extend its president’s contract. But the trustees nevertheless scheduled a second vote on the matter.

Volnick’s contract extension comes with a $75,000 bonus and a 5% raise, increasing her base salary to $525,000.

The episode reflected the latest escalation in tensions between FAU’s trustees and the state’s Board of Governors over the university’s attempt to hire a new president.

Dispute over Randy Fine as candidate for president

FAU's search for a president began last January and has been rocked with infighting since firebrand state Rep. Randy Fine, a Republican from Brevard County, emerged as a candidate.

Fine had received support from Gov. Ron DeSantis, and insiders say, Barbara Feingold, the board of trustees' vice chairperson, an influential political donor with ties to both DeSantis and Fine.

When Fine failed to make the finalists list in July, the state university system chancellor halted the search process, saying the use of an anonymous ballot during a search committee meeting may have violated state law.

The timing led to speculation that Fine's exclusion had influenced the decision to intervene.

Five months later, the Board of Governors in December directed FAU to restart the search, citing their inspector general's conclusion that the initial search violated the open meetings law.

But the search remains on hold, as trustees wait for the Board of Governors to appove a new set of statewide rules for presidential search committees.

Andrew Marra is a reporter at The Palm Beach Post. Reach him at amarra@pbpost.com

