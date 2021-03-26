Fauci addresses Redfield's comments that virus 'escaped' from Wuhan lab

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top adviser to the Biden administration on the coronavirus pandemic, addressed comments that former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield made on Friday.

Recommended Stories

  • Former CDC Director Redfield Says He Believes Coronavirus Originated Inside a Wuhan Lab

    Dr. Robert Redfield, the former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said recently he believes the novel coronavirus originated inside a lab in Wuhan, China and “escaped,” and was potentially spreading as early as September 2019. “If I was to guess, this virus started transmitting somewhere in September, October in Wuhan,” the virologist told CNN in a clip that aired Friday. “That’s my own feelings. And only opinion. I’m allowed to have opinions now.” Though a World Health Organization team performing an investigation into the origins of the virus in Wuhan had called a lab-related incident “extremely unlikely,” Redfield said he is “of the point of view that I still think the most likely aetiology of this pathogen in Wuhan was from a laboratory, escaped.” “The other people don’t believe that,” said Redfield, who led the CDC under former President Donald Trump. “That’s fine. Science will eventually figure it out. It’s not unusual for respiratory pathogens that are being worked on in a laboratory to infect the laboratory worker.” The WHO team, which draws on experts from 10 countries, is considering several theories for how the disease first ended up in humans and is expected to release a report of its findings soon. The team’s work is meant to be an initial step in investigating the origins of the virus, which is believed to have originated in bats before being passed to humans via another species of wild animal, such as a pangolin or bamboo rat. Last month WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek said the team’s initial findings “suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one way that will require more studies and more specific targeted research.” The possibility of transmission through the trade of frozen products was also likely, he added. “However, the findings suggest that the laboratory incidents hypothesis is extremely unlikely to explain the introduction of the virus to the human population,” Embarek said. “Therefore it is not a hypothesis that we advise to suggest future studies … into the understanding of the origin of the virus.” Health experts have said that the novel coronavirus likely originated in Wuhan in November 2019. Scientists in recent months have questioned whether the virus originated at a live animal market in Wuhan or was the result of a lab accident at one of the city’s two laboratories — the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Wuhan Centers for Disease Control — that had been studying coronaviruses that originated in bats.

  • Former CDC director surprises CNN's Sanjay Gupta by revealing he believes COVID-19 originated in a Wuhan lab

    CNN's Sanjay Gupta appeared taken aback in a new interview as former CDC Director Robert Redfield shared his "opinion" on the origins of COVID-19. Gupta spoke with Redfield as part of a new CNN documentary about the COVID-19 pandemic, and the former CDC chief revealed he thinks it's likely the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab and was possibly already being transmitted in September 2019. "If I was to guess, this virus started transmitting somewhere in September, October in Wuhan," Redfield said. "That's my own view. It's only an opinion. I'm allowed to have opinions now." Redfield continued that he thinks the "most likely etiology of this pathogen in Wuhan was from a laboratory, you know, escaped," though he said he's not "implying any intentionality" and reiterated "it's my opinion." The World Health Organization's Dr. Peter Ben Embarek said last month it's "extremely unlikely" that the coronavirus leaked from a lab in Wuhan and that instead, "our initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway," per NBC News. But Redfield told CNN, "I do not believe this somehow came from a bat to a human, and at that moment in time, the virus came to the human, became one of the most infectious viruses that we know in humanity for human to human transmission." He noted, though, that "other people don't believe" this Wuhan lab theory, and "science will eventually figure it out." Gupta commented on the "remarkable" nature of this conversation, noting that these are "significant" statements to be made by an official who served as the CDC's director throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, Gupta said on CNN while setting up the clip, "This was extraordinary." Watch the exchange below. Despite a lack of clear evidence, former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said in a CNN documentary clip released Friday that he believes the novel coronavirus began transmitting in fall 2019 and that the virus may have originated in a lab in China. https://t.co/r4CpbrNsBl pic.twitter.com/GZl1BbM5ZO — New Day (@NewDay) March 26, 2021 More stories from theweek.comGeorgia governor reportedly signs voting restrictions into law under portrait of slave plantationWhite House surprisingly announces Johnson & Johnson is on track to meet vaccine goalIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?

  • CDC ‘deeply concerned’ about rising Covid cases as vaccinations accelerate

    Most recent weekly average shows 7% increase in Covid infections in US from previous week, at about 57,000 cases a day A nurse cares for a Covid patient in the intensive care unit at Prividence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana medical center in Tarzana, California. Photograph: Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images Top US government coronavirus experts warned on Friday that there is deep concern about infections rising again and although there is cause for optimism amid accelerating vaccinations “there is no case for relaxation” in the pandemic. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said at a White House briefing that the most recent weekly average shows a 7% increase in infections in the US from the previous week, at about 57,000 cases a day. New hospitalizations have slightly increased, too. “I remain deeply concerned about this trajectory. Please, take this moment very seriously,” Walensky said. The US daily death toll continues to hover at about 1,000 people, with confirmed infections rising in around 20 states and deaths rising in 17 states. At his first official press conference as president on Thursday, Joe Biden announced a doubling of his vaccination goal, from 100m vaccinations in the first 100 days of his administration to 200m doses administered. On Friday morning, Walensky warned that, despite encouraging data about vaccinations, the US risked losing hard-earned ground in the fight against coronavirus if the numbers of infections and hospitalizations do not decline. Meanwhile, 46 states and the District of Columbia have announced plans to open vaccination eligibility to all adults no later than 1 May, in alignment with the Biden administration’s recommendations, Jeff Zients, White House Covid response coordinator said. But even as 2.5 million people a day get vaccinated, Zients stressed that Americans must remain diligent in protecting themselves. “It’s clear there is a case for optimism, but there is not a case for relaxation,” he said. “This is not the time to let down our guard. We need to follow the public health guidance, wear a mask, socially distance and get a vaccine when it’s your turn.” Officials say there are now nearly 50,000 locations where people can get vaccinated, a total that will ramp up, including federally run mass vaccination sites. Walensky said she continues to be concerned that the pandemic has disproportionately affected people from marginalized communities. The CDC is addressing these inequities, including more money into vaccine distribution and investment in “access, acceptance and uptake among racial and ethnic minority communities”, Walenskay said. Meanwhile the top infectious diseases official Dr Anthony Fauci announced a new trial testing how well vaccines prevent infection and transmission. “The prevailing question is when these [vaccinated] people get infected, how often is that? If they’re asymptomatic, how much virus do they have in their nose? And, do they transmit it?” he said, adding results would inform the government about recommended actions for those who have been inoculated.

  • How the US is about to overtake Britain's vaccine rollout

    The United States is set to overtake the UK in its vaccination rollout as it surges back toward normality. America's distribution programme forged ahead after Donald Trump bought up vast supplies, then Joe Biden put the country on a wartime footing, poured in money, and appointed a vaccine tsar from Facebook known as “Mr Fix-It”. The UK currently has the fourth most successful national vaccination programme in the world, having delivered 45 doses per 100 people. But the US is in fifth place and closing, with 38 doses injected per 100 people. The US's is the largest vaccine rollout in the world, having delivered 130 million doses, about a quarter of the global total. It is already soaring ahead of the UK on full vaccinations, with 14 per cent of the US population inoculated compared to 3.6 per cent in the UK. That is partly due to 45 million Americans having received Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine. Last week, the British government warned of a “significant reduction” in weekly vaccine supply from manufacturers, and it faces a battle with Europe over supplies of the AstraZeneca vaccine. By contrast, the US has no supply issues and just hit three million vaccinations a day. Mr Biden wants to ramp that up to five million.

  • Final voting results show major setback for Israel's Netanyahu

    The fourth election in just two years brought a stinging rebuke for the prime minister.

  • 3 students cited in theft of rare tree in Wisconsin

    Police who were stumped by the theft of a rare pine tree in November from the University of Wisconsin Arboretum said Friday that they have cracked the case. UW-Madison police said three 19-year-old university students stole the tree as part of a “pledge” activity for the former Chi Phi fraternity, which hasn't been recognized as an official student organization since 2015. The tree was planted in 1988 and its theft drew widespread attention.

  • The glaring omission in Biden's first press conference

    Thursday's press conference was President Biden's first since taking office, so there was a lot of ground to cover. Even so, there were some surprising themes in which topics were addressed, and which were glaringly left out of the conversation. Biden started his White House press conference by announcing a new goal of reaching 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses within his first 100 days as president. Aside from that, there were no questions and no discussion directly related to the still-ongoing pandemic and the nation's vaccine rollout. No questions on COVID or vaccinations presented during @POTUS @JoeBiden’s first @WhiteHouse press conference of his administration. There are still major challenges with bridging the race gap with vaccinations & the impact of this pandemic on communities of color. #WhiteHouse — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) March 25, 2021 As CBC News' Alexander Panetta pointed out, "sometimes this stuff just happens by accident. Every reporter assumes someone else will ask something about it — and nobody does." The lack of discussion on vaccine eligibility, vaccine hesitancy, or the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan that was just passed stood in contrast to the amount of time spent talking about immigration. 100 million Americans: How do I get my vaccine! This is all so confusing! When can I do my job safely? Fully vaccinated media: Lets talk border and what your plan is in 2024. https://t.co/Ei33LydKlL — Jon Walker (@JonWalkerDC) March 25, 2021 Biden fielded questions on unaccompanied minors arriving at the border, and crowded facilities holding migrants seeking asylum. He also answered questions about whether he'll run for re-election in 2024, and whether Vice President Kamala Harris would be his running mate. He forcefully commented on Republican-led efforts to restrict voting access. He "dodged" on eliminating the Senate filibuster, but there were no questions to dodge regarding unemployment, climate change, or gun reform. Of course, an hour-long appearance can only pack in so many questions, but Biden's first presser is likely to lead to calls for another one very soon. More stories from theweek.comGeorgia governor reportedly signs voting restrictions into law under portrait of slave plantationWhite House surprisingly announces Johnson & Johnson is on track to meet vaccine goalIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?

  • Secret Service Agents Intervened in Hunter Biden Gun Incident: Report

    Secret Service agents allegedly involved themselves in an incident in which Joe Biden’s daughter-in-law Hallie threw a gun belonging to her husband Hunter Biden in the trash outside a grocery store, Politico reported Thursday. The alleged involvement of the Secret Service in the incident would be inappropriate given that the incident was investigated by Delaware police and the FBI, and because Joe Biden was not under Secret Service protection at the time, law enforcement officials told Politico. “U.S. Secret Service records confirm that the agency did not provide protection to any member of the Biden family in 2018, and that the Secret Service had no involvement in this alleged incident,” the agency said in a statement. On October 23, 2018, Hallie Biden took a .38 revolver belonging to Hunter and placed it in the trash outside Janssen’s Market in Wilmington, Del. After informing Hunter the same day, he told her to go back and retrieve the gun, however the gun was missing from the trash can when Hallie returned to get it. Hallie told the store manager, who passed the information along to Delaware police. According to the police report, which was obtained by Politico, the incident caused heightened concerns because the store was across the street from a high school, and officers worried the gun could be used in a crime. The FBI, which was investigating Hunter’s taxes at the time, also reportedly responded to the incident. At the same time that Delaware police were questioning Hallie and Hunter, two Secret Service agents arrived at StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply, the gun shop where Hunter bought the revolver, two people familiar with the incident said. The agents asked owner Ron Palmieri to turn over the Firearms Transaction Record Hunter filled out in order to purchase the gun. Palmieri refused, however, reportedly because he suspected that the agents wanted to hide Hunter’s ownership of the gun. The ownership records fall under the purview of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and Palmieri handed the records to the ATF a day after the incident. Palmieri declined to comment to Politico. The news comes after Joe Biden’s presidential campaign dealt with questions regarding a number of Hunter’s foreign business dealings. Hunter admitted in December 2020 that the FBI and IRS were investigating his “tax affairs,” referencing the probe open at the time of the alleged incident involving his revolver. “I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter said on December 9. Joe Biden has issued multiple statements in support of his son, who has struggled with drug addiction throughout his adult life. “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger,” the Biden transition team said in December.

  • Jennifer Weisselberg said she gave investigators probing Trump's finances '7 boxes of documents' she got in her divorce from the Trump Org CFO's son

    Prosecutors got an early peek at the Trump Organization's finances because of a messy divorce case, a cooperating witness says.

  • Arizona Governor Calls Harris ‘Worst Possible Choice’ to Manage Border Crisis

    Arizona governor Doug Ducey labeled Vice President Kamala Harris the “worst possible choice” to lead the Biden administration’s response to the ongoing migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, in comments to reporters in Tuscon on Wednesday. “She’s about the worst possible choice that one could make,” Ducey said. “At no point in her career has she given any indication that she considers the border a problem or a serious threat.” If President Biden's intent was to show he's taking the crisis at our border seriously, he's actually done the complete opposite by selecting V.P. Harris to lead on this issue. He's completely trivialized this issue by putting someone in charge that flat out, just doesn't care. pic.twitter.com/LCvotQomTa — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 24, 2021 Ducey added, “If President Biden’s intent was to show that he’s taking this issue seriously, he’s really done the exact opposite here.” Biden has expressed confidence in Harris’s ability to handle the crisis. “I can think of nobody who is better qualified to do this,” Biden told reporters on Wednesday. “When she speaks, she speaks for me, doesn’t have to check with me.” Ducey’s remarks came amid an ongoing surge in illegal border crossings that Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas predicted will hit a 20-year high. One Arizona town has declared a “state of emergency” after the Border Patrol began dropping off migrants in the area. “We are a town that has no resources, very limited funding, and they expect us to take control of everything and we just don’t have the personnel, the money. We have no shelters here,” Mayor Chris Riggs of Gila Bend, Ariz., told ABC on Wednesday. Gila Bend is 80 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border and is home to just 2,000 residents.

  • Black cop’s lawsuit highlights problem of racism in law enforcement

    The case of Lt. Col. Troy Doyle of the St. Louis County Police Department is a reminder that Black police officers, and even high-ranking police commanders, face racism on a daily basis. Institutional racism and discrimination — and those who bankroll white supremacy — remain obstacles to law enforcement reform.

  • Kamala Harris faces political ‘trapdoors’ as she takes lead role on migrant border surge

    For the vice president, it may be one of the most complicated and urgent issues of her political career.

  • New York Becomes First State to End Lawsuit Protections for Police Officers

    New York City Council passed a package of police reforms, including eliminating qualified immunity, which prevented officers from being sued.

  • Cracked your phone screen? Inbox loaded with ads? Yahoo Plus makes managing your digital life easier

    With Yahoo Plus Mail, Yahoo Plus Protect, Yahoo Plus Finance, and Yahoo Plus Fantasy, you’ll get access to expert tips and tools to help you take control of your inbox, mobile issues, finances and more.

  • ‘Baked Alaska’ charged for breaching the Capitol, asks judge to remove GPS monitor

    The prominent white nationalist's charges have been pending since late January, one of more than 300 charged for entering the Capitol.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Vaccine side effects, schools, COVID variants & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • Late night hosts have some thoughts and jokes about President Biden's 1st press conference

    "Well, guys, after 64 days in office, today President Biden held his very first press conference," Jimmy Fallon said on Thursday's Tonight Show. "Normally when a 78-year-old answers and hour of questions, they're getting a physical. It was quite the event. If you did a shot every time Biden said 'Look, folks,' you got drunker than a ship captain in the Suez Canal." Fallon obviously taped his show before Biden's press conference — he suggested any of the reporters asked about the COVID-19 pandemic, for example — but Late Night's Seth Meyers watched the event. Biden's presidency has been boring and popular, "and because Fox couldn't find anything else to jump on, they decided to spend weeks obsessing over the whole press conference thing," he said. "Fox has also been full of absurd and baseless speculation about what would happen at this press conference," Meyers demonstrated. "Maybe Fox News just can't believe that a president would be able to give a coherent answer to a question without a teleprompter: 'He must have had a script, he didn't suggest chugging bleach once!'" They didn't get the gaffes or blunders that they wanted. The president's opening announcement that 200 million people will get vaccinated in his first 100 days, not 100 million, "is Biden at his best, when he's got the vibe of an old-timer football coach giving his young squad an inspiration halftime speech," Meyers said. "On the other hand, he gets a little off-track when he trails off, like he did at the end of an answer on immigration." "And there were some other weird moments, too, like when Biden was asked about the tidal wave of GOP voter-suppression laws Republicans have unleashed," and he followed a perfectly good answer by saying it "makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle," Meyers said. "Jim Eagle? Are you talking about the Muppet? Jim Eagle sounds like a desperate guess on Jeopardy! for the question 'He was the lead singer of the Eagles.'" "Whatever you thought of Biden's press conference," Meyers said, "it was certainly refreshing to see a president directly answer reporters' questions without attacking anyone or melting down." There are also lots of borderline NSFW Ted Cruz jokes. Watch below. More stories from theweek.comGeorgia governor reportedly signs voting restrictions into law under portrait of slave plantationWhite House surprisingly announces Johnson & Johnson is on track to meet vaccine goalIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?

  • U.S. to distribute 11 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shots next week - White House

    The U.S. government will distribute 11 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine next week in its continued effort to get 200 million shots in people's arms in the first 100 days of President Joe Biden's term, the White House said on Friday. The United States is still on track to deliver on its goal of making shots available to all adults by the end of May, Jeff Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, told reporters. Vaccine manufacturers Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc expect to hit their target of supplying 220 million shots between them in the first quarter of 2021, he added.

  • Colorado GOP to decide its future as it elects next chairperson

    Colorado Republican activists will meet Saturday to elect a new leader who can take them beyond the era of Donald Trump.Why it matters: The GOP chair is the face of the party who will sell its message to voters ahead of the midterm elections, when Republicans will try to break the Democratic stronghold in Colorado.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn the past decade, Republicans saw their hold on power erode to one statewide position and the party cycled through different leaders in each of the last five election cycles.The state of play: Five candidates are running for the post — including one who voted for President Biden — but two have emerged as the frontrunners. Kristi Burton Brown, the party's 33-year-old current vice chair, says she can lead a new generation of conservatives. She rose to prominence pushing the failed personhood amendment in 2008.She would be the first woman elected to lead the party since the late 1970s and is endorsed by Rep. Lauren Boebert.Scott Gessler, the 55-year-old former secretary of state, says his experience would allow him to hold Democrats and the media accountable.He is touting his role as an attorney and elections expert working to challenge the 2020 election for Trump's campaign.He believes the party can win voters with conservative solutions to problems.Between the lines: The party's ranks dwindled under Trump, meaning the GOP will need to convert middle-minded unaffiliated voters to win in 2022.But so far, much of the chair's race is focused on echoing Trump's unsubstantiated claims that fraud cost him the election. How it works: About 500 members of the party's central governing committee will decide the next chairperson.The election will take place in person and online starting at 9am, but party officials said the media are not allowed to attend the actual event because of COVID-19 capacity concerns.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Road rage shooting on I-95 kills woman riding in car with her husband, NC cops say

    The 47-year-old mother of six died at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.