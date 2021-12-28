Fauci ADMITS CDC cut isolation from 10 to 5 days in some Covid infections so workers return faster

Bravo

Teresa Giudice is known for hosting an over-the-top Christmas Eve dinner, and this year, she had a new setting for her festive feast. Teresa and her fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, recently moved into a gorgeous home, and for their first Christmas Eve there, the couple went all out. The tableware had a stunning gold, red, white, and black color scheme, and Teresa's go-to floral design company, Treemendous Florist Events, created beautiful arrangements using the same palette. The group (including he