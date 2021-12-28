Fauci ADMITS CDC cut isolation from 10 to 5 days in some Covid infections so workers return faster
Ryan Grim and Robby Soave discuss the CDC's shortening of Covid-19 isolation guidelines.
Ryan Grim and Robby Soave discuss the CDC's shortening of Covid-19 isolation guidelines.
After losing her upper lip in a dog attack, Brooklinn Khoury says, "I want to inspire as many people as I can"
The car was not covered by a warranty but still required permission from Tesla to repair — so Tuomas Katainen decided to do something different.
Nikola Vuevi produced a box score that the NBA had never seen before, but took a big-picture view of the accomplishment when asked about it.
Video shows a male passenger was slapped and spit on.
It’s not the holidays without Heidi Klum getting a little bit cheeky with all of her followers — and she certainly delivered! The supermodel shared a series of flirtatious butt-baring photos on her Instagram account that hints at a very romantic Christmas for her and husband Tom Kaulitz. The first photo has Klum draped in […]
On Monday, Lake Tahoe broke a 50-year record when snow totals reached 193.7 inches, nearly 15 inches more than the record from 1970.
A Brooklyn personal trainer was arrested in New Jersey and stands accused of shooting both his parents at their multimillion dollar Long Island mansion on Christmas morning, Dino Tomassetti, 29, is facing attempted murder charges following the non-fatal shooting at his parents’ upscale Hewlett Harbor home, officials said. Nassau County Police responded to a shooting at Tomassetti’s parent’s residence on Seawane Drive shortly after 10 a.m. on Christmas morning. Upon arrival, officers found Rocco
"As I was setting up his phone, a number texted, 'I miss you.' It was my friend. He then told me 'he can't control what people text him.'"View Entire Post ›
The actress paired her sequined dress with an ankle brace and a "Taken" star.
Jim Dotzenrod and his daughter Danielle worked together to transform a 1973 caboose found in a scrapyard, into a popular Airbnb rental.
Electric vehicles and gas cars have always come with a tradeoff. Fully electric vehicles are more expensive to buy, but they're cheaper to own because they're cheaper to fuel and maintain -- and they...
The Packers are losing 5 players to the COVID-19 reserve list, including 3 players on the active 53-man roster.
Draymond Green is out for the Warriors, but still finding ways to talk trash to other players.
"We aren't jealous of you, like, at all."View Entire Post ›
Teresa Giudice is known for hosting an over-the-top Christmas Eve dinner, and this year, she had a new setting for her festive feast. Teresa and her fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, recently moved into a gorgeous home, and for their first Christmas Eve there, the couple went all out. The tableware had a stunning gold, red, white, and black color scheme, and Teresa's go-to floral design company, Treemendous Florist Events, created beautiful arrangements using the same palette. The group (including he
Soon, Brits will own nothing and will be happier for it…
A healthier heart and a healthier you begin with making lifestyle changes to lower triglycerides.
Prescott becomes the first player in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass to a running back, a wide receiver, a tight end and an offensive lineman in the same game.
With four more players from the active roster placed in COVID protocols, the Packers' depth could be tested against the Vikings.
It's actually a little more complicated than you think.View Entire Post ›