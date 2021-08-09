  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fauci calls for vaccine mandates for teachers even as the largest teachers' union speaks out against it

Marianne Guenot
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci. Pool / Pool/ Getty Images

  • "I absolutely lean strongly toward" vaccine mandates for teachers, Anthony Fauci told USA Today.

  • His comments come as children - many too young to be vaccinated - return to school.

  • Although the second-largest teachers' union has endorsed vaccine mandates, the largest one has not.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that he would "lean strongly toward" vaccine mandates being imposed for teachers as schools begin to reopen in the US.

The news comes as city, state, and federal agencies, as well as some businesses, started requiring vaccination for their employees.

Those responsible for another person have an "obligation" to protect the safety and health of those in their care, "be that the development of a child in a school or in my position as a physician who still sees patients," Fauci, the White House medical advisor, said in an interview with USA Today published on Sunday.

"Therefore, I absolutely lean strongly toward when people are in those positions, if they don't want to get vaccinated, I would mandate that they get vaccinated," Fauci said.

Even without a mandate, almost 90% of educators and school staff are vaccinated, according to the White House.

But as the Delta variant tears through the US, cases among younger people have been rising. Although the risk of severe disease is much lower among children than adults, experts are concerned about the long-term effects of COVID-19 in children.

There are concerns about how the Delta variant will impact the new school year, with elementary-school-aged children too young to get the vaccine, and some states ignoring Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to make mask-wearing optional in schools.

Teachers' unions divided about vaccine mandates

Speaking with NBC's "Meet the Press" on Thursday, Randi Weingarten, president of the second-largest teacher's union in the US, the American Federation of Teachers, said she would support vaccine mandates, walking back the union's previous position.

"I do think the circumstances have changed, and that vaccination is a community responsibility," Weingarten told NBC's Chuck Todd.

But the US' largest union of teachers, the National Education Association (NAE), is yet to endorse vaccine mandates.

In a statement on Thursday, Becky Pringle, president of the NAE, said: "There are often complex medical issues at play, and we don't presume to understand them all," Education Week reported on Thursday.

"Everyone who can be vaccinated should be vaccinated and if they can't they should be tested on a regular basis," she said.

Vaccination policy should be negotiated at a local level, she said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Teachers' union shifts stance to back vaccine mandate

    With the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 rising across the country, a growing number of education and health officials are shifting gears, calling for mandatory vaccinations among teachers and mask requirements in schools. “For the educators, I feel strongly that if you’re eligible to get vaccinated, get vaccinated.” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona told CBS’s "Face the Nation": "We’re clearly at a fork in the road in this country. You’re either going to help students be in school, in person, and keep them safe, or the decisions you make are going to hurt students."Randy Weingarten, head of the American Federation of Teachers, the nation’s second-largest teachers' union - who once said members should not be coerced into getting the shot - told NBC’s "Meet the Press" Sunday that teachers should be vaccinated, especially to protect kids under 12 who aren’t eligible for the vaccine. And Arkansas’s Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson told "Face the Nation" he made a mistake in April when he signed a law banning mask mandates in his state. "It was an error to sign that law, I admit that."On Friday, a judge in Arkansas blocked that ban, a move Hutchinson praised.The U.S. has reported more than 100,000 new cases a day on average for the past two days, a six-month high, according to a Reuters tally. Hospitalizations are the highest since last February. The U.S. South remains the epicenter of the latest outbreak, with Florida reporting a record of nearly 24,000 new cases on Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Amid the surge, Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has refused to mandate masks and has blocked school districts from requiring them, despite his state leading the nation in pediatric hospitalizations based on its population.

  • What Happened to All the Contestants on 'American Idol'?

    Since debuting in 2002 with original judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson, American Idol has crowned talented singers from its robust 17 season-long run. From platinum artists like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood to Fantasia Barrino, many of the winners have gone on to release hit albums and chart-topping singles. Since winning American Idol in 2002, Kelly Clarkson has released eight studio albums in addition to becoming a coach on The Voice, authoring two children’s books, hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show, and appearing in films such as UglyDolls and Trolls World Tour.

  • 10 things in tech: iPhone privacy backlash - Musk's tiny home - AWS tension

    People worry about iPhone privacy, we explore Musk's tiny home, and there's more tension at AWS: 10 things in tech you need to know.

  • NIH Director Francis Collins calls for more vaccine mandates

    National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins urged the United States to adopt more vaccine mandates on Sunday, and he said he celebrates businesses requiring the shots.

  • Just over half of the US is now fully vaccinated for COVID-19 nearly 8 months after the first vaccine was authorized

    US officials are working to push the vaccine and stress its safety amid continued vaccine hesitancy among some Americans.

  • Motorcycle lovers gather in Sturgis despite COVID

    For a second year in a row, tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts are not expected to let COVID-19 stop them from their annual gathering in Sturgis, South Dakota.On Saturday, the first weekend of the rally, crowds of bikers, most of whom were not wearing masks, could be seen on city traffic cameras walking and riding down the streets.Bikers are attending the 10-day annual Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota's Black Hills despite a spike in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths driven by the Delta variant.Last year, South Dakota made the controversial decision to hold the rally in August and, months later, a surge in COVID-19 cases was linked to the Sturgis rally.The 81st annual biker rally, which runs from August 6th through the 15th, puts this isolated town on the map for one weekend every year with concerts, rides and competitions that include a Beard and Mustache Contest, poker tournament and tattoo contest.

  • Egypt receives first batch of J&J COVID-19 vaccines

    Egypt on Monday received its first shipment of one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, obtaining 261,600 doses in cooperation with the African Union, the health ministry said. The J&J vaccines will be distributed to 126 vaccination centres specifically for those who want to travel abroad, Khaled Megahed, assistant health minister for media and ministry spokesman, said in a statement. Egypt recently began locally producing Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccines, through a deal between the Chinese company and Egypt's Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA).

  • Gabrielle Union and More Stars Celebrate Former President Obama's Birthday at Lavish Event

    Hollywood's biggest household names are expected to attend former president Barack Obama's 60th birthday bash at Martha's Vineyard this weekend.

  • Trump's acting attorney general testified for 7 hours on the former president's efforts to overturn the election, Sen. Dick Durbin says

    Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin said Jeffrey Rosen "was very open" and "told us a lot" in his testimony.

  • 4 New York Yankees Players Test Positive for COVID in a Week Following Road Trip to Florida

    Although manager Aaron Boone declined to share vaccination information about the players, at least 85% of the team has been vaccinated

  • Penn State wrestlers added to medal collection at 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

    Penn State wrestlers are bringing home some hardware from the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

  • Princess Charlotte Looks Adorable in a New Photo, Shared by Kate Middleton and Prince William

    The Duke and Duchess's only daughter holds a butterfly in the sweet picture.

  • American Medical Association recommends removing sex markers from public portions of birth certificates

    Because birth certificates have been used to discriminate against marginalized communities, the association recommended removing sex markers.

  • Trump will run for president in 2024, Sean Spicer claims

    Former press secretary says ex-boss ‘is in’ while Barbra Streisand offers tip for combating Trump’s election lie Donald Trump ‘is in’ for a 2024 run, Sean Spicer said. Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters Donald Trump’s onetime press secretary, Sean Spicer, said his former boss would run for the presidency again in 2024. “He’s in,” Spicer claimed of Trump’s interest in the race during a recent Washington Examiner interview. Spicer reportedly remarked that Trump’s appetite for the presidential elect

  • Meghan Markle's Brother Thomas Jr. Insults Her in Big Brother VIP Trailer

    In the very first teaser for Australia's Big Brother VIP, Thomas Markle Jr. threw digs at his half-sister, Meghan Markle, calling her "shallow."

  • Adam Shaheen: NFL won’t “strongarm” me into getting vaccinated

    Some players are more than good enough to take a stand against vaccination without having to worry about getting released. And some players are Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen. Shaheen, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, told reporters on Saturday that the NFL is “not going to strongarm me” into getting vaccinated. He vowed that [more]

  • So Who Dies on The White Lotus ?

    Someone on the addictive HBO series is going home in a body bag. Let's break down the theories.

  • Princess Diana's Astrologer Says the She and Prince Charles Were Incompatible

    As for Prince William and Kate Middleton, however, Debbie Frank says their connection is written in the stars.

  • What NBC can do differently before the next Olympics in ... 6 months

    7 things the network needs to change before Beijing 2022

  • Jane Withers Dies: Former Child Star And Voice Actress Was 95

    Former child star Jane Withers died on Saturday evening in Burbank, California, surrounded by her loved ones. She was 95. The Atlanta native began a career in show business as a young child thanks to her mother’s determination to have one child in show business. Even her name was picked specifically so that “even with […]