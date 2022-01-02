Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HOPE YEN and AAMER MADHANI
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering including the negative test as part of its guidance after getting significant “pushback” on its updated recommendations last week.

Under that Dec. 27 guidance, isolation restrictions for people infected with COVID-19 were shortened from 10 days to five days if they are no longer feeling symptoms or running a fever. After that period, they are asked to spend the following five days wearing a mask when around others.

The guidelines have since received criticism from many health professionals for not specifying a negative antigen test as a requirement for leaving isolation.

“There has been some concern about why we don’t ask people at that five-day period to get tested,” Fauci said. “Looking at it again, there may be an option in that, that testing could be a part of that, and I think we’re going to be hearing more about that in the next day or so from the CDC.”

Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said the U.S. has been seeing almost a “vertical increase” of new cases, now averaging 400,000 cases a day, with hospitalizations also up.

“We are definitely in the middle of a very severe surge and uptick in cases,” he said. “The acceleration of cases that we’ve seen is unprecedented, gone well beyond anything we’ve seen before.”

Fauci said he’s concerned that the omicron variant is overwhelming the health care system and causing a “major disruption” on other essential services.

“When I say major disruption, you’re certainly going to see stresses on the system and the system being people with any kind of jobs ... particularly with critical jobs to keep society functioning normally,” Fauci said. “We already know that there are reports from fire departments, from police departments in different cities that 10, 20, 25 and sometimes 30% of the people are ill. And that’s something that we need to be concerned about because we want to make sure that we don’t have such an impact on society that there really is a disruption. I hope that doesn’t happen.”

While there is “accumulating evidence” that omicron might lead to less severe disease, he cautioned that the data remains early. Fauci said he worries in particular about the tens of millions of unvaccinated Americans because “a fair number of them will get severe disease."

He urged Americans who have not yet gotten vaccinated and boosted to do so and to mask up indoors to protect themselves and blunt the current surge of U.S. cases.

The Food and Drug Administration last week said preliminary research indicates at-home rapid tests detect omicron, but may have reduced sensitivity. The agency noted it’s still studying how the tests perform with the variant, which was first detected in late November.

Fauci said Americans “should not get the impression that those tests are not valuable.”

“I think the confusion is that rapid antigen tests have never been as sensitive as the PCR test,” Fauci said. “They’re very good when they are given sequentially. So if you do them like maybe two or three times over a few day period, at the end of the day, they are as good as the PCR, but as a single test, they are not as sensitive.”

A PCR test usually need to be processed in a laboratory. The test looks for the virus’s genetic material and then reproduces it millions of times until it’s detectable with a computer.

Fauci said if Americans take the necessary precautions, the U.S. might see some semblance of more normal life returning soon.

“One of these things that we hope for is that this thing will peak after a period of a few weeks and turn around," Fauci said. He expressed hope that by February and March, omicron could fall to a low enough level “that it doesn’t disrupt our society, our economy, our way of life.”

Fauci spoke on ABC's “This Week” and CNN's “State of the Union.”

___

Madhani reported from Wilmington, Delaware.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fauci: 'It's safe enough to get those kids back to school'

    As schools across the country are set to resume in-person classes after the winter break, Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging parents to vaccinate children over 5 to add an additional level of safety.

  • Fauci: CDC to consider amending isolation guidance amid pushback

    Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering further amending its isolation guidance for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 but remain asymptomatic.Asked by host George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "This Week" why the CDC does not require that individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 receive a negative test before leaving quarantine as an "extra layer of protection," Fauci said such...

  • Fauci says CDC may add testing to isolation guidance; almost 4,000 flights already canceled or delayed Sunday: Live COVID-19 updates

    The CDC is considering amending its new, five-day isolation guidance for asymptomatic patients to include testing. COVID news.

  • German hospitals hope Omicron - as milder variant - could ease burden

    The Omicron coronavirus variant could ease pressure on the German health system if it turns out to produce milder illness, even though infections are rising, the head of the country's association of senior hospital doctors (VLK) said on Sunday. VLK President Michael Weber said coronavirus would no longer be a threat to the health system if Omicron became as dominant in Germany as it is in South Africa, Britain or Denmark and if the infections are as predominantly mild as there. "There is a realistic probability that the pandemic will also become endemic in this country," Weber told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

  • France cuts isolation for COVID-positive to 7 days from 10 days

    French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Sunday the isolation period for fully vaccinated people who test positive for COVID-19 would be cut to seven days from 10 days. French authorities followed other countries such as the United States, which this week cut the isolation period to prevent disruptions in industries for lack of staff.

  • Fully vaccinated and just got COVID? Here’s how long you should wait to get a booster

    Although there’s still much to learn about the omicron variant, here’s what experts are suggesting.

  • I Lost 100 Pounds Through Keto—But My Journey Didn't Really Start Until I Hit the Gym

    Jamie Lillywhite, 36, from Los Angeles tells Men's Health how he lost weight through the keto diet and then built strength and muscle with Ultimate Performance.

  • They spent Christmas in a Kansas City hospital with COVID. Their message: Get vaccinated

    Anita Gardner and Arlene Hines spent Christmas in the hospital with COVID-19 after they didn’t get vaccinated.

  • New COVID-19 cases in India rise sharply for fifth consecutive day

    India reported more than 27,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with infections sharply rising for a fifth consecutive day, but the chief minister of the capital New Delhi said there was no need to panic, citing low hospitalisation rates. The country's largest cities, including Delhi and the financial capital Mumbai, have seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, including those of the Omicron variant, which has triggered a fresh wave of infections in other parts of the world. Although the number of active cases in Delhi has tripled in just the last three days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that hospitalisations had not gone up.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock in 2022, This Would Be It

    Here's why 3M (NYSE: MMM), Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) topped their lists as the one stock they'd buy this year. Reuben Gregg Brewer (3M): Benjamin Graham, renowned value investor and mentor to Warren Buffet, explains that investors are partnered with "Mr. Market," a mercurial fellow prone to fits of despair and jubilation. Right now, Mr. Market is very downbeat on diversified international industrial giant 3M.

  • Key West’s Southernmost Point Landmark Damaged by Fire

    Police in Florida’s Key West were searching for two suspects who they say caused “extensive damage” to the landmark Southernmost Point buoy when they set fire to Christmas tree right next to it in the early hours of New Years Day.Key West Police said the two white males had been identified and were suspected of criminal mischief. The fire was started between 3 am and 3:30 am and was extinguished by Key West Fire Department, police said.The Southernmost Point Buoy is a colorful, concrete buoy that marks the southernmost point in the continental United States.CCTV footage from Two Oceans Digital shows two men standing by the buoy with a Christmas tree placed next to it. One man kneels down to the tree and it catches fire.The two men walk away as the flames from the tree char the buoy where it reads “90 miles to Cuba, Southernmost Point, Continental U.S.A.” Credit: Two Oceans Digital via Storyful

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Permanently Banned by Twitter

    Twitter permanently suspended the personal account of far-right politician Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for repeated violations of the social network’s policy prohibiting COVID misinformation. Greene’s @mtgreenee account on Twitter has been permanently suspended; she still has access her official congressional account, @RepMTG. Before Twitter banned the @mtgreenee account, it had 465,000 followers. The account’s […]

  • Woman arrested for giving teen unauthorized COVID vaccine shot

    A Long Island woman is under arrest after allegedly giving a COVID vaccine to a teen without permission.

  • New law bans most surprise medical bills

    As of January 1, 2022, federal law bans many types of surprise medical bills — except for ground ambulance charges.

  • How to eat mindfully in eight simple steps

    Lose weight without actually going on a diet

  • Springs hospitals welcome first babies of 2022

    The first babies born in Colorado Springs in 2022 are both boys.

  • Egypt pushes for calm after flare-up in Gaza hostilities

    Egyptian officials Sunday pushed for Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip to rein in hostilities and adhere to a cease-fire in place since the war in May. The Egyptian efforts came a day after Hamas militants launched rockets into the Mediterranean Sea off central Israel, prompting Israel to carry out airstrikes on militant positions in Gaza early Sunday. The Israeli military said it struck “a rocket manufacturing site and military posts” belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip overnight in response to Saturday’s rocket fire.

  • Meet the Central Valley's New Year babies

    WELCOME, LITTLE ONES! Say hello to the Valley's adorable newest residents - little Adriana born at Fresno's Kaiser Permanente, baby Elizabeth born at Adventist Health in Hanford, and tiny Eliette born in Visalia's Kaweah Health.

  • Remembering the Harry Potter Actors We've Lost Through the Years

    The British actor, who played Harry Potter's cruel uncle Vernon Dursley, died in 2013 following complications after heart surgery at University Hospital in Coventry, central England. Harris originated the role of Albus Dumbledore, Headmaster of Hogwarts, in the first two films, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and The Chamber of Secrets. Following his death, Michael Gambon stepped in to play Dumbledore in the rest of the series.

  • Why didn't my Durango 'hold on the hill'? The Car Doctor responds

    While on a hill with foot on the brake, the truck started to roll backwards when foot was taken off the brake. The Car Doctor responds.