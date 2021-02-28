Fauci: Children "very likely" to get COVID vaccine at start of 2022

Best Life
The past year has been challenging for all of us, including White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, who—after more than 50 years in the medical field—has become one of the most familiar faces in the country. Since lockdowns began in March 2020, people have been avoiding many of the things that make life worthwhile, including family gatherings, hugs, and dinners with friends. But now that Fauci is fully vaccinated, he said he's able to do something he hasn't done in a year. To see what Fauci, and any vaccinated person, can finally do after the jab, read on, and for more things you can do post-vaccination, Dr. Fauci Just Confirmed You Can Do This After Getting Vaccinated. Dr. Fauci is finally going to hug his daughter again. Fauci told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Feb. 25 that he can finally embrace his daughter again now that they're both fully vaccinated. "My professional judgment is that when my daughter wants to come in here, and she is doubly vaccinated, I’m going to have her over to the house, and I’m going to give her a big hug that I haven’t been able to do for a year," Fauci said. He encouraged others to get the shot when they're eligible so they can reap the same benefits themselves. And for more guidance from the infectious disease expert, Dr. Fauci Just Said Don't Take This Medication With the COVID Vaccine. Experts say it's safe for fully vaccinated people to gather. According to Fauci, two fully vaccinated people can gather with minimal risk involved. "What we're saying right now, even though it isn't backed by data—it's backed by common sense that if you have two vaccinated people and they want to get together, be they family members or friends that you know are vaccinated, you can start" seeing each other, he said.Fauci explained that while the risk is not zero, it "becomes extremely low when you have both parties vaccinated." And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. Fauci believes increased freedom to do things safely will encourage people to get the vaccine. Cuomo pointed out that people are beginning to "get transactional" about the vaccine, wondering what's in it for them. But aside from protection from COVID, the vaccine will also provide people with more freedom, which Fauci thinks will help nudge them to get the shot."We're going to start seeing people saying, 'The more people get vaccinated, I could have dinner with my family member that comes in. I can go see my mother if she's vaccinated and I'm vaccinated,'" Fauci said. And for side effects to prepare for, Dr. Fauci Said He Had Pain in These 2 Places After the COVID Vaccine. We will continue to learn more benefits of vaccination. Fauci noted that when COVID vaccinations first began, there was limited data, so vaccinated people were encouraged to continue taking all the same precautions as those who were unvaccinated. This made some people feel like there weren't enough concrete benefits to getting the vaccine, he said.But Fauci believes that we're going to see a gradual increase in the things you'll be able to do "normal" again. "There will be a benefit both socially and personally and from a public health standpoint," he said. And for more essential vaccine advice, The CDC Says Don't Do This With the Second Dose of Your COVID Vaccine.