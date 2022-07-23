Fauci Claims Biden’s Health Is Improving after Testing Positive for Covid-19

White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci claimed Saturday that President Biden seems to be recovering after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

“The president continues to improve. He’s putting in a full day of work virtually, and as each day goes by he’s doing fine,” Fauci told “CBS Saturday Morning.”

On Friday, Covid-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha updated the press that Biden has resumed a normal sleeping and eating schedule, noting that he “slept well last night, ate his breakfast and lunch. . . . He actually showed me his plate!”

Fauci added that he anticipates Biden will bounce back from his illness pretty quickly.

“And so as we’ve said before, given the fact that he’s been vaccinated, doubly boosted and is receiving Paxlovid, a drug that clearly goes a long way to preventing progression of disease, we fully expect that he’s going to be doing very well,” he said.

Last week, Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, announced that he plans to retire by the end of President Biden’s current term, which ends in January 2025.

“I have said that for a long time,” Fauci told the outlet of his repeated false flag notices of his retirement. “By the time we get to the end of Biden’s first term, I will very likely [retire].”

Fauci addressed the fact that the virus has not been eliminated from the U.S. population, despite that being his early objective in 2020, acknowledging that it’s likely to be an endemic problem that “we’re going to have to learn to live with.”

“You know, I believe ultimately we’re not going to eliminate or eradicate this virus, we’re going to have to live with it, because it’s the virus that has such a degree of transmissibility that it’s not going to just disappear,” he said.

But accepting Covid-19’s ever-presence and inevitability doesn’t mean that “we don’t have a problem to deal with,” considering that it continues to infect and hospitalize a significant number of Americans.

“So although we’d all like to be free of the virus, we’re not free of it yet,” he said. “We’re going to have to learn to live with it, but we’ve got to do better than we’re doing right now.”

