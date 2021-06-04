Fauci claims US gave $600,000 to Wuhan lab research; documents show it was more

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Caitlin McFall
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In a Senate hearing late last month, top doctor Anthony Fauci told lawmakers the U.S. granted $600,000 in funding to the Wuhan Institute of Virology over a five-year period, but documents provided by the Department of Health and Human Services Friday show the actual number was a third higher.

Reports obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) by Judicial Watch, found that between 2014 and 2019 $826,277 was provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) under the directive of Fauci to the China-based lab.

FAUCI PRAISES 'COMPETENT, TRUSTWORTHY' CHINESE SCIENTISTS

Under tough questioning by Republicans on the Hill in late May, the infectious disease specialist said the National Institutes of Health – which encompasses the NIAID -- provided $600,000 to the Wuhan lab for the study of coronavirus in bats.

Spending outlined in the documents shows that funds were provided over a six-year period for "Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence" by the NIAID through the non-profit EcoHealth Alliance.

Emails obtained through the FOIA show top NIAID officials Dr. Emily Erbelding, Dr. Cristina Cassetti, and Principal Deputy Director Hugh Auchincloss communicated in April 2020 about a new round of funding for the Wuhan-based lab that started in 2019 and would continue for a six-year period.

The grant was again provided by Peter Daszak, president of the New York City-based EcoHealth Alliance, in the amount of $750,000 -- $76,301 had been paid in 2019.

"This is higher but not extraordinarily higher than I originally indicated," Auchincloss said in an April 13, 2020 email to Fauci.

STATE DEPARTMENT LEADERS WERE WARNED NOT TO PURSUE COVID ORIGIN INVESTIGATION: FORMER OFFICIALS

The communication regarding the EcoHealth Alliance funding indicates that the top disease specialist was aware of the grants provided to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

An email two days later marked "high" importance from the Principal Deputy Director of NIH Lawrence Tabak to Fauci, along with other NIH officials, warned that Republicans on the Hill were angry about taxpayer dollars being used to fund research at the Wuahn lab.

The email was given the subject line, "HEADS UP: Wuhan lab research."

Many congressional Republicans believe the virus was leaked from the lab in China and resulted in a global pandemic – a theory recently bolstered by President Biden’s sanctioned investigation into the origins of the virus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News could not reach Fauci for clarification on why the funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology appears to be higher than he previously stated.

Fauci has faced demands from conservatives to be fired from his top post as chief medical advisor to the president over allegations he has flip-flopped on his policies regarding the deadly virus.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft blocks Bing from showing image results for Tiananmen ‘tank man’

    Company blames ‘human error’ after users in US, Germany, Singapore and France reported no results shown on the crackdown’s anniversary “Tank man” is often used to describe an unidentified person famously pictured standing before tanks in China’s Tiananmen Square during pro-democracy demonstrations in June 1989. Photograph: Jeff Widener/AP Microsoft has blamed human error after its search engine, Bing, blocked image and video results for the phrase “tank man” – a reference to the iconic image of

  • There’s a clear lesson in the Covid-19 lab leak theory

    A year and a half into the pandemic, we still do not know exactly where the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, came from. The prevailing view so far has been that the virus “spilled over” from bats into humans.

  • ‘Corona Warrior’ Hero Dies of COVID Just as Wave Is Finally Easing

    Danish Siddiqui via ReutersA 67-year-old man hailed as the “coronavirus warrior” for giving last rites to more than 1,300 COVID-19 victims on a volunteer basis has died from the virus after being unable to find medical treatment.Chandan Nimje—a former government worker—was given a mayoral honor for his tireless dedication, but when he contracted COVID-19 in early May, he was refused a hospital bed in a government facility, the Times of India reports. Instead, his family finally found treatment i

  • WH sees no scenario in which Biden would fire Fauci

    "I'm going to let Dr. Fauci speak to his own defense of his emails from seventeen months ago before this president even took office," Psaki told reporters on Friday.A Reuters fact check found that the e-mails were not “leaked” – as posts on social media claim – but were accessed via Freedom of Information Act requests.

  • Trump's July Fourth fireworks show caused more than $42,000 in damage, records show

    The RNC has since reimbursed the federal government, according to forms published by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

  • Deontay Wilder doubles down on Fury cheating claims.

    Ahead of their highly-anticipated but controversial rematch, Deontay Wilder doubles down on Tyson Fury’s cheating claims.

  • People who've had COVID-19 vaccines should get a state-issued 'driver's license' to party, top bioethicist says

    The CDC's paper vaccine cards are bulky, antiquated, and subject to fraud. A bioethics professor says maybe the DMV should've been in charge.

  • Texas bid to evict migrant kids from state shelters alarms advocates

    Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott instructed over 50 shelters and foster care porgrams in the state to stop housing migrant children in federal custody.

  • Could Mike Williams breakout as a top-20 fantasy receiver?

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don searches for sleepers in Los Angeles and lands on one pass catcher that is highly undervalued in fantasy drafts.&nbsp;

  • Hey fight fans, brace yourselves for a jam-packed June

    It’s an incredible month for the fight game.

  • Kentucky lawmaker not guilty in DUI case will have license suspended for 45 days

    The suspension is over refusing to take a blood test.

  • 2 days after her wedding, bride donates kidney to new husband's ex-wife

    2 days after her wedding, bride donates kidney to new husband's ex-wife

  • Conservatives are spending big on bashing Anthony Fauci

    Conservatives are spending big on bashing Anthony Fauci

  • Changes in Boise police office should help answer questions of ‘defunding,’ use of force

    Defund the police? Patterns of excessive use of force? As Boise grows, the Office of Police Accountability should help to answer those questions, writes the editorial board.

  • Why Are We All Talking About UFOs Right Now?

    When spooky things appear in the sky, witnesses have often been reluctant to report them for fear of mockery by others, especially in the halls of government. These days, fewer people are laughing. Unidentified flying objects, or unidentified aerial phenomena as the government calls them, have been taken more seriously by U.S. officials in recent years, starting in 2007 with a small, secretly funded program that investigated reports of military encounters. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from

  • With 50 days to go, Japan's Olympic President says games will go ahead

    Thursday morning, Tokyo marked 50 days until the start of the summer Olympics. Much of Japan is still under a COVID-19 state of emergency, and many Japanese say the games should be called off. As Ramy Inocencio reports, the chief Olympics organizer says the games that were supposed to be held last year cannot be postponed again.

  • 'Sausage making not pretty' -WH on infrastructure plan

    [WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY JEN PSAKI] “The sausage making isn't always beautiful or pretty, so that’s what we’re in the middle of right now….” U.S. President Joe Biden offered a major concession to Republicans - scrapping his proposed corporate tax hike - as he works to hammer out an infrastructure deal. The president , who initially sought to raise corporate tax rates as high as 28%, instead set a minimum 15% tax rate aimed at ensuring all companies pay taxes, two sources familiar with the matter said Thursday. Republicans in 2017 passed tax legislation that set the corporate tax rate at 21%. White House press secretary Jen Psaki: “This should be completely acceptable to a number of Republicans who have said they want to leave their bottom line of the 2017 tax law untouched.” In return, Republicans would have to agree to at least $1 trillion in new infrastructure spending, one source said. Psaki said the Biden administration was “open to other options,” as long as they do not hike taxes on people making less than $400,000 a year. At an appearance in Kentucky Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans are still hoping to reach an agreement and that discussions were focused on "maybe $1 trillion” in spending. Biden plans to meet with Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, the party's main negotiator on infrastructure, on Friday.

  • Ben Affleck Won Jennifer Garner Over Via Email

    Email appears to be Affleck’s go-to medium for wooing women named Jennifer.

  • Japan 'cornered' into holding Games, says local Olympian

    TOKYO (Reuters) -One of Japan's sporting heroes and a member of the local Olympic committee said on Friday her nation had been "cornered" into pressing ahead with the 2020 Games despite public opposition during the coronavirus pandemic. The comments by Japanese Olympics Committee board member Kaori Yamaguchi, a judo medallist, added to rancour around Japan where the Games were postponed last year but are now due to start on July 23 despite a fourth wave of infections. Most Japanese oppose hosting the Olympics but some foreign athletes have started arriving and organisers insist the $15 billion global sports showpiece remains on track.

  • NASA’s InSight Mars lander dumped dirt on itself on purpose

    On May 22nd, a stationary robot on Mars used its arm to scoop up some Martian sand. It then slowly dumped it onto itself, with the brisk Mars wind snatching the tiny grains and whipping them against the machine’s solar panels. The robot was NASA’s InSight Mars lander, and the sand dump wasn’t a mistake. …