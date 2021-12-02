Fauci confirms FIRST Omicron case in CA, Trump BLAMES Gold Star families for HIS covid infection
Ryan Grim and Robby Soave discuss the latest developments on the emerging Omicron variant.
Ryan Grim and Robby Soave discuss the latest developments on the emerging Omicron variant.
The former White House press secretary promoted “Florida’s greatest Christmas party," where a ticket costs $10,000 for one photo with Donald Trump.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the vice chairwoman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, suggested Wednesday that former President Trump could be held responsible for any falsehoods exchanged with the panel."President Trump continues to make the same false claims about a stolen election with which he has misled millions of Americans. These are the same claims he knows provoked violence in the past. He has recently...
Mark Meadows writes that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before the first debate and then tested negative.
Meadows dropped an unwelcome truth bomb in disclosing that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 in September 2020, three days before debating Biden.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election to the state's highest office in 2022. The 65-year-old Republican said he and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito would not seek a third term.
GettyIn a new account of his time as Donald Trump’s fourth and final chief of staff, former Freedom Caucus Rep. Mark Meadows writes that the 74-year-old commander in chief would have beaten up protesters himself if Secret Service agents hadn’t made him hide in a bunker beneath the White House that the then-president later insisted he’d only been “inspecting.”“A few hours later, the White House entered Code Red. Protestors had jumped the fence on the Treasury side of the compound, and they were r
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics
"We have one president at a time under our Constitution," one judge on the panel told Trump's lawyers.
Letters to the Editor
Ted Cruz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are among the lawmakers who want to strip funding in a spending bill for agencies carrying out the mandate.
Several members of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have shared images of an airport model on social media alongside a claim it shows an airport planned for the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The posts circulated online in late November 2021, shortly after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the first foundation stone at the airport site. But the images have been shared in a false context: they show an illustration of Beijing Daxing International Airport, which was designed by
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be attending 44th Kennedy Center Honors this month, marking the return of a sitting president to the prestigious arts ceremony after former President Trump declined to attend the event after several honorees criticized him. The Bidens will attend the Kennedy Center Honors with Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, The Washington Post reported. It will also mark Biden's first fully...
A senior Army aviator is looking into whether the soldiers who executed the flyover violated any regulations.
When Donald Trump offered to spend $200 million overhauling one of Washington's most treasured historic buildings into a luxury hotel a decade ago, competitors and critics scoffed. Trump, they asserted, could never operate a hotel profitably after paying so much.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. It turns out they were right. The hotel posted millions in losses over four years, according to financial documents Trump's co
Alex Jones will probably never take responsibility for the pain he caused the families of Sandy Hook victims. But at least he will be made to pay.
Laos, a nation of 7 million people wedged between China, Vietnam and Thailand, is opening a $5.9 billion Chinese-built railway that links China's poor southwest to foreign markets but piles on potentially risky debt. The line through lush tropical mountains from the Laotian capital, Vientiane, to Kunming is one of hundreds of projects under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative to expand trade by building ports, railways and other facilities across Asia, Africa and the Pacific. The Kunming-Vientiane railway is a link in a possible future network to connect China with Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Malaysia and Singapore.
A World War II bomb exploded at a construction site next to a busy railway line in Munich on Wednesday, injuring four people, one of them seriously, German authorities said. The construction site for a new commuter train line is located on the approach to Munich's central station, which is a bit over a kilometer (about a half-mile) to the east. Unexploded bombs are still found frequently in Germany, even 76 years after the end of the war, and often during work on construction sites.
Readers share their views on the Build Back Better bill; Rep. Gosar's aberrant behavior; and the roots of the supply chain problem
Meadows' book said Trump tested positive, then negative, before debating Biden in person. Trump said the claim that he had COVID-19 was fake news.
An image of two SUVs surrounded by soldiers has been shared on Facebook in Ethiopia alongside a claim that it shows Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed headed towards the war front in the country’s north. This post surfaced as the Ethiopian leader announced that he would join troops on the frontline. While Abiy has indeed headed to the front, the photo is old and shows Abiy’s return from Oslo, Norway after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019. The image was posted on a popular Facebook accoun