Fauci on CPAC speech: 'I'm sure that you can get a standing ovation by saying I'm wrong'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Quint Forgey
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday said South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s criticism of him at the Conservative Political Action Conference was “not really helpful” to the nation’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The remarks from President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser came after Noem, a Republican and an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, received a standing ovation Saturday at the American Conservative Union’s annual political conference for rebuking Fauci’s public health guidance.

In her CPAC address, Noem boasted that her administration focused on hospital capacity rather than Covid-19 case numbers. “I don't know if you agree with me, but Dr. Fauci is wrong a lot,” she said, drawing loud applause from the crowd in Orlando, Fla.

Appearing Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Fauci — who has served for more than three decades as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — described Noem’s remarks as “unfortunate.”

“It is not really helpful. Because sometimes you think things are going well, and just take a look at the numbers. They don't lie,” he said, adding: “I'm sure that you can get a standing ovation by saying I'm wrong.”

Public health experts have been critical of Noem’s comparatively few coronavirus-related restrictions and broader pandemic response in South Dakota, where per capita deaths have soared in one of the nation's least-populated states. More than 512,000 Americans have died from the pandemic.

But Noem, who appeared immediately after Fauci on “Face the Nation” on Sunday, defended her handling of the crisis, saying she gave South Dakotans “personal responsibility over decisions for their families’ public health, but also gave them the flexibility they needed to keep their businesses open.”

“South Dakota is doing well,” Noem said. “We've had some tragic situations, but I know that respecting them in my role, in the authority that I have as governor, has been incredibly helpful to get our state … through this challenging time.”

Recommended Stories

  • '(We're) really grateful that we have 3 really efficacious vaccines': Dr. Fauci

    George Stephanopoulos interviews White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on "This Week."

  • It's 'too premature' to relax COVID-19 restrictions because it could lead to a 'rebound' of cases, Fauci says

    About 70,000 new cases of COVID-19 are diagnosed each day in the US, down from more than 300,000 at the height of the pandemic.

  • GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy said he'd bet his 'personal house' that Republicans will 'get the majority back' in 2022

    "I would bet my house. My personal house. Don't tell my wife, but I will bet it," McCarthy said on Saturday to a CPAC crowd.

  • Congressman Matt Gaetz doubles down on his defense of Ted Cruz's Cancún vacation

    Florida GOP Rep. Gaetz claimed at CPAC that the news media is more worried about Ted Cruz's vacation than migrant 'caravans going through Mexico.'

  • Republican Sen. Sasse slams Nebraska GOP for "weird worship" of Trump after state party rebuke

    The Nebraska Republican Party on Saturday formally "rebuked" Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) for his vote to impeach former President Trump earlier this year, though it stopped short of a formal censure, CNN reports.Why it matters: Sasse is the latest among a slate of Republicans who have faced some sort of punishment from their state party apparatus after voting to impeach the former president. The senator responded statement Saturday, per the Omaha World-Herald, saying "most Nebraskans don't think politics should be about the weird worship of one dude."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe bottom line: "Senator Sasse's condemnation of President Trump and his support for President Trump's impeachment have been liberally used multiple times by Democrats as justification for a truncated impeachment process that denied the President due process," said the resolution, according to CNN.The party expressed "deep disappointment and sadness with respect to the service of Senator Ben Sasse and calls for an immediate readjustment whereby he represents the people of Nebraska to Washington and not Washington to the people of Nebraska."Sasse was first rebuked by the party in 2016, but was reelected last fall with 63% of the vote, which is around 5 more points than Trump won in Nebraska.Go deeper ... Trump’s blunt weapon: State GOP leadersMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Hyatt says it's creating a 'highly inclusive environment' as people call for a boycott of the hotel chain for hosting CPAC in Florida

    A Hyatt spokesperson said the chain is responsible for creating an inclusive environment for all guests.

  • The DOJ says it will appeal after a Trump-appointed judge struck down a federal eviction moratorium

    Justice Department attorneys on Saturday said they would appeal a Trump-appointed judge's ruling that the federal eviction moratorium is unlawful.

  • White author won't translate Amanda Gorman's works after criticism it was inappropriate

    Holland's Marieke Lucas Rijneveld, the youngest author to win the International Booker Prize, stepped down from the role on Friday.

  • Ted Cruz said the Republican Party is 'not just the party of country clubs' but CPAC is fixated on Donald Trump - a man who literally lives at one

    Trump, who lives at his private Mar-a-Lago club, has already stolen the show at CPAC and will deliver his own speech on the last day of the conference.

  • Fauci says he 'would have no hesitancy whatsoever' taking the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine

    "All three (vaccines) are really quite good, and people should take the one that's most available to them," Fauci said on NBC News' "Meet the Press."

  • Stephen Miller caged children. And he thinks Biden's immigration policies are cruel?

    Former Trump policy adviser Stephen Miller is doing Biden a huge favor by calling his immigration policies cruel and inhumane.

  • Dr. Fauci Said “Don't Get Vaccinated” If You Have This Condition

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been doing his best to assure Americans the coronavirus vaccines are safe for one and all. But there is a very small contingent that may have an adverse reaction to the shot, and Fauci was asked about just that this very week. Read on to see who should not get vaccinated—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. Dr. Fauci Says If You Are Allergic to an Ingredient in the Vaccine, Then Wait for Another OneDuring a recent Q+A from viewers on CBSN, someone told Fauci they were concerned, given an autoimmune disorder and allergies to some foods, they’d get a “severe anaphylaxis reaction.”“Well, I mean, whenever you deal with a situation with an intervention, as rare as it might be, you can never assure someone that they would not have an allergic reaction,” said Dr. Fauci. “People who have a propensity to an allergic reaction, particularly anaphylactic reaction, have a greater likelihood of getting an allergic reaction to a vaccine.”Fauci said a few months back: “We are very carefully monitoring these things. And when we see something like an allergic reaction, you modify the recommendation and you say that someone who has a history of a severe allergic reaction, that those individuals don't get vaccinated now with this product, or if they do get vaccinated, they do it in a location that has the capability of responding to an allergic reaction. You just don't want to go and get in a place that has no capability.”“But,” Fauci added on CBSN, “if you look at the allergic reactions just recently reported in the scientific literature, there's about between four and five per million vaccinations with the Pfizer and between two and three per million vaccinations with the Moderna. If you do have a history of allergic reaction—if it's an allergic reaction to something you definitely know is in the vaccine, you might want to wait for another vaccine, but if you just have an allergic person in general to foods and other things, you can get vaccinated, but you should do it in a situation where you're in a location where someone can handle and treat an allergic reaction, rather than having it in a place where if you do get an allergic reaction, there was no way for it to be treated, but it is an unusual, not rare occurrence based on the numbers that I just told you.”The FDA Says Those Who Had a Severe Allergic Reaction After a Previous Dose Should Not ContinueAccording to the FDA, which approves the vaccines, “you should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine if you: had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of this vaccine had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient of this vaccine."And the FDA says you should “tell the vaccination provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you: have any allergies have a fever have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner are immunocompromised or are on a medicine that affects your immune system are pregnant or plan to become pregnant are breastfeeding have received another COVID-19 vaccine."So follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you (unless you are allergic), and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Sen. Rick Scott on GOP unity: The ‘Republican civil war is canceled’

    Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., argues his party is united against Democrats’ policies. He tells ‘Fox News Sunday’ he will be ‘very aggressive’ in supporting Republican incumbents in 2022 congressional races.

  • ‘It’s Going to Be Like Myanmar.’ Trump Cult Convinced Military Coup Will Put Him Back in Office

    Biden is a “puppet president.” The military is in charge and will be “restoring the republic with Trump as president,” one delusional QAnon believer told CNN

  • Geraldo Rivera Urges Donald Trump to Apologize for ‘Deeply Disturbing’ Handling of Capitol Riot

    Geraldo Rivera on Saturday said he still loves former President Donald Trump, but added that he must apologize for his “deeply disturbing” behavior before and after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to regain his full support. “What he did on Jan. 6 was, if not unforgivable, something that was deeply disturbing. He was reckless,” Rivera said in a two-minute video shared on Twitter. “He threatened the institutions of the American government itself, the republic of the United States. And he has to apologize to that before he gets me back.” Rivera added: “I would love to have Donald Trump back — because I’m still a Republican — as the head of my party. But what he did on Jan. 6, he must recognize was deeply wrong and reckless.” The veteran Fox News personality’s comments come a day before Trump is set to address the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, on Sunday around 3:40 p.m. ET. Also Read: You Can't Unsee Roger Stone Dancing to a Trump Rap at CPAC (Video) Rivera and Trump’s friendship goes back decades, and he used to be an enthusiastic and vocal supporter of him in the Oval Office. But Rivera had his fill of Trump’s voter fraud allegations after he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. “For almost 4 years I’ve supported Donald Trump, who was assailed by leftist creeps who conjured the Russia Hoax to wreck his presidency. Nevertheless he prevailed,” the talk show host tweeted in December. “Sadly he lost a bitterly contested election. S– happens. However since he has behaved like an entitled frat boy.” Earlier this month, Trump was acquitted on charges of incitement of insurrection in his second impeachment trial. The Senate voted 57-43 to convict him, which was 10 votes shy of the two-thirds majority needed. Following his loss to current President Joe Biden in November, Trump spent much of the next two months insisting the election was “stolen,” and, on the morning of Jan. 6, asked his supporters to “fight like hell.” Read original story Geraldo Rivera Urges Donald Trump to Apologize for ‘Deeply Disturbing’ Handling of Capitol Riot At TheWrap

  • Students from Rep. Madison Cawthorn's college said he used 'fun drives' to corner women with sexual advances, report says

    Two former resident assistants told BuzzFeed News they warned women in their dorms not to go on drives with Cawthorn because "bad things happened."

  • Transcript: Adam Kinzinger on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger that aired Sunday, February 28, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • Fox News Claims It’s Moving ‘Center-Right.’ This Show Sure Isn’t.

    Fox News/ScreenshotAs Fox News attempts to figure out its place in a post-Trump media landscape, the network has claimed it is moving “center-right.” A laughable claim, critics say—one that is easily disproved by Fox’s far-right primetime screeds but also by the tonal shift of a key noon-hour talk show.Outnumbered, which first debuted in 2014 as a female-led panel show (with a gimmicky “one lucky guy” slotted as the sole male panelist), has always straddled Fox’s increasingly blurred line dividing its “hard news” and opinion wings. But the show has long winked at its “fair and balanced” credentials by featuring a lone liberal pundit among its rotating panel.However, in recent months, and as Fox grappled with a ratings plunge—at least in part due to MAGA diehards ditching the network after its news desk made accurate election-night calls for Joe Biden—the noon talk show appears to have benched two key liberal regulars in Marie Harf and Jessica Tarlov.And instead, Outnumbered has taken a noticeably rightward shift, stacking its panels with conservative voices and giving more prominent placement to fiery provocateurs like Tomi Lahren. The resulting show is one that, like much of Fox’s programming, now seems laser-focused on hyping the conservative culture-war grievances of the day.“Ratings went down the tank and they want more right-wing voices,” one current Fox News staffer told The Daily Beast in assessing the noon show’s new tone, especially in light of the network overhauling much of its lineup to add more hours of right-wing opinion commentary.The prolonged Outnumbered absence of Harf and Tarlov—both of whom continue to appear elsewhere on the network—notably came almost immediately following an intense, early-December on-air skirmish between Harf and the show’s permanent host Harris Faulkner over the program’s coverage of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.Fox News Anchor Blows Up When Liberal Pundit Calls Out Lack of COVID Death CoverageHarf, a former Obama state department official, challenged Faulkner on Outnumbered having spent nearly a full hour talking about Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell’s five-year-old interactions with a suspected Chinese spy, or complaining about coronavirus-related indoor dining restrictions, all while giving a mere 20 seconds of air to the U.S. surpassing 3,000 daily COVID-19 deaths for the first time.An incensed Faulkner shouted down Harf, complaining that it was “offensive” that the liberal panelist “took a shot there.” The host further chided her colleague: “You can’t see my heart and trust me when I tell you it hurts all of us to mourn those Americans and people around the world.”Prior to Faulkner’s blow-up with Harf, the liberal Fox News contributor had appeared in 11 of the previous 24 Outnumbered broadcasts and had been in rotation to appear at least twice a week. Jessica Tarlov, another regular Outnumbered panelist, had appeared four times during that same span and had been in a once-a-week rotation with the show.Following that Dec. 10 broadcast, however, both Harf and Tarlov were yanked from any future bookings on Outnumbered, according to two sources familiar with the situation. And since then, neither woman has returned to the show.The only left-leaning panelists to appear on the noon program now are radio host Leslie Marshall, a self-described “centrist” Democrat and Johanna Maska, a former Obama spokesperson who sat on the panel last week. Fox News host Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery, a self-described libertarian, also remains a staple of the show.Otherwise, the show has seemed to increasingly lean on incendiary conservative culture warriors like MAGA youth leader Charlie Kirk, reactionary podcaster Dave Rubin, failed congressional candidate Kim Klacik, and—much to the chagrin of Fox staffers who spoke with The Daily Beast—Tomi Lahren.The career bomb-thrower—best-known for her bite-sized and breathless rants on Fox’s digital streaming service Fox Nation, her oft-hateful tweets (some of which have been publicly rebuked by her own colleagues), and for having been fired by Glenn Beck—has suddenly become a routine presence on Outnumbered.Lahren recently re-upped her contract with Fox and since December has appeared at least 18 times on Outnumbered, co-hosting at least twice per week. Considering her style of commentary and debate being more at home in Fox’s decidedly right-wing primetime hours, some Fox News staffers consider her newfound elevation to be eyebrow-raising.“It’s an absolute joke and further proof that the show shouldn’t be taken seriously,” said one current Fox employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals from management. “When I was hired, I was told that [Lahren] would never be on legitimate shows like Outnumbered or The Five, that she was only Fox Nation. I’m just as confused as everyone else. Tomi has no credibility, no résumé of experience other than screaming derogatory things on the internet.”Another Fox staffer suggested Lahren is a logical choice to spice up the network’s daytime programming amid a ratings slump. “She’s good at stirring the pot… all it takes nowadays,” the employee said. “Fox likes what rates.”Can Tomi Lahren Keep Failing Up?Fox ‘Hard News’ Show Buys GOP’s ‘Fascinating’ Effort to Steal ElectionWhile the network’s actions—including programming choices that include adding two more hours of right-wing commentary in the 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. hours—indicate a definitive hard-right shift to shore up the hardcore conservative MAGA base, Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch somehow insisted the opposite earlier this month.“We believe that where we are targeted, to the center-right, is where we should be targeted. We don’t need to go further right,” he said while touting the company’s ad-revenue gains. “We don’t believe America is further right, and we’re obviously not going to pivot left. All of our significant competitors are to the far left.”Following last November’s election, however, the whole calculus for Fox News’ programming changed. Disgruntled pro-Trump viewers ditched the network in droves following Fox’s early call of Arizona for President Joe Biden on Election Night, a decision that put a crimp in then-President Donald Trump’s plan to falsely declare victory.With Fox experiencing slumping post-election ratings—Fox has since witnessed a bounce back and recently returned to number one in primetime—the network made a concerted effort to win back MAGA loyalists by focusing more squarely on conservative opinion and culture-war battles. A key part of that shift included its “hard news” broadcasts devoting ample time to discussing and amplifying the opinion monologues delivered the night before by Fox’s popular pro-Trump firebrands Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.The ratings panic became apparent after Martha MacCallum’s now-former 7 p.m. show The Story was beaten on a January evening head-to-head in the ratings by Newsmax, the upstart cable outlet that appealed directly to disgruntled Fox viewers by overtly embracing Trump’s bogus “stolen” election ploy. MacCallum’s loss to Newsmax’s Greg Kelly in the key advertising demographic of viewers aged 25-54 scared the network’s bosses “to their core,” staffers told The Daily Beast at the time.And the new direction of Outnumbered ultimately seems to be yet another part of Fox’s overtly rightward shift to combat ratings issues.“It’s all a complete joke,” one Fox News insider told The Daily Beast. “They aren’t even trying anymore to attempt a fair discussion.”“The token liberal was only there for show,” this person concluded. “The liberal opinion was only as useful to them as a tee in tee ball for the rest of the gang to get guaranteed hits their audience wants to hear. Now in their desperation to retain the fleeing audience they are too afraid to have even the slightest opposing view on the show for fear more people will click over to Newsmax.”Diana Falzone was an on-camera and digital reporter for FoxNews.com from 2012 to 2018. In May 2017, she filed a gender discrimination and disability lawsuit against the network and settled, and left the company in March 2018.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Supreme Court could put new limits on voting rights lawsuits

    Eight years after carving the heart out of a landmark voting rights law, the Supreme Court is looking at putting new limits on efforts to combat racial discrimination in voting. The justices are taking up a case about Arizona restrictions on ballot collection and another policy that penalizes voters who cast ballots in the wrong precinct. The high court's consideration comes as Republican officials in the state and around the country have proposed more than 150 measures, following last year’s elections, to restrict voting access that civil rights groups say would disproportionately affect Black and Hispanic voters.

  • COVID surprise: Many people love working from home. Can employers live with that?

    Vaccines have pushed calls to reopen offices, but many want to keep working remotely. Smart integration can make them feel like part of the team.