  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fauci defends cooperation with Chinese lab to study coronavirus origins

Alexander Nazaryan
·National Correspondent
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — With questions persisting about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top science adviser to the Biden administration, defended having previously helped fund research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a Chinese laboratory where some believe the pathogen known as SARS-CoV-2 originated sometime in 2019, possibly as the result of an accident.

“You gotta go where the action is,” Fauci explained on Tuesday, as he faced questions about the increasingly popular lab-origin theory from Republicans during testimony before the House Appropriations Committee.

The action, in this case, was SARS-CoV-1, a coronavirus that originated in bats in the Chinese province of Guangdong in 2002 and then jumped to humans. A total of 8,096 people around the world would become infected with the disease known as SARS, the first pandemic of the 21st century, not to mention the first of a globalized human civilization where ease of travel between densely populated urban centers presented a severe challenge for epidemiologists.

Anthony Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci attending a House subcommittee meeting on Tuesday. (via House.gov)

“It would have been almost a dereliction of our duty if we didn’t study this,” Fauci said on Tuesday, meaning that cooperation with Chinese authorities was necessary. “You don’t want to study bats in Fairfax County, [Va.], to find out what the animal-human interface is that might lead to a jumping of species.” He was alluding to the fact that viruses often originate in areas where the human population pushes into what had previously been wilderness.

At the time of the SARS outbreak, Fauci was head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of the National Institutes of Health (he retains that position to this day). NIH Director Francis Collins testified on Tuesday as well. They both defended the NIH funding of a not-for-profit organization called EcoHealth Alliance, which has worked closely with the Wuhan Institute of Virology to gain understanding about how coronaviruses emerge from bats.

In April 2020, the Trump administration suspended a $3.7 million grant to EcoHealth Alliance that involved work on coronaviruses. Later, in August, EcoHealth received $7.5 million from the federal government to study infectious diseases as part of a network of a dozen institutions.

By then, the Wuhan Institute of Virology had become the focus of conspiracy theories and legitimate questions alike. (The two can be difficult to distinguish, given the rampant level of misinformation on the internet.)

Security personnel keep watch outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology
Security personnel keep watch outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

In his testimony on Tuesday, Fauci described NIH funding of coronavirus research in China as a “modest collaboration with very respectable Chinese scientists who were world experts.”

Nevertheless, there remains some concern that by funding EcoHealth, the U.S. government could have unwittingly supported “gain-of-function” work at the Wuhan lab. That work involves making a virus more potent or transmittable to study its behavior under different conditions. EcoHealth president Peter Daszak dismissed such allegations, calling them a “good conspiracy theory” in a recent interview with Kaiser Health News.

Daszak said he believes the virus emerged at a wildlife market in Wuhan, a hypothesis that has been endorsed by the World Health Organization, but critics say there is little merit to those conclusions. Proponents of the lab-origin theory have, paradoxically, seemingly gained more adherents as their loudest ally — former President Trump — has receded from public view.

Collins, the NIH director, said on Tuesday that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was “not approved by NIH to do gain-of-function research” through funds channelled from Washington via the EcoHealth Alliance. “We are, of course, not aware of other sources of funds or other activities they might have undertaken outside of what our approved grant allowed.”

Fauci was more blunt. “That categorically was not done,” he said of gain-of-function research having allegedly been conducted in Wuhan. Earlier this month, Fauci sparred with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., over the issue. “The NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology," Fauci said at the time.

Anthony Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Still, a growing number of scientists say that, at the very least, more thorough investigations are needed. Questions of culpability aside, they want to know if an accident occurred, and, if so, what could be done to bolster biosecurity and communication.

Earlier this month, a group of 18 scientists called for a more intensive investigation of the origin of the coronavirus. “Theories of accidental release from a lab and zoonotic spillover both remain viable,” they wrote, noting that in the 313-page WHO report on the origins of the pandemic, only four pages were devoted to the laboratory hypothesis.

That letter was the clearest sign yet that questions about how and where the coronavirus emerged can no longer be dismissed as the stuff of paranoid ideation.

That much was made clear yet again later on Tuesday afternoon, when Fauci faced questions about the pathogenesis of SARS-Cov-2 at a briefing of the White House coronavirus response team.

“Many of us feel that it is more likely that this is a natural occurrence,” Fauci said, though he admitted there was no way to definitively confirm the zoonotic hypothesis just yet. “And since this is a question that keeps being asked, we feel strongly, all of us, that we should continue with the investigation.”

Andy Slavitt, another top adviser on the pandemic, said that it was a “critical priority” for the Biden administration to discover the origins of the coronavirus. He called on China to not impede any future investigation.

“We need to get to the bottom of this,” Slavitt said.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. agencies examine reports of early COVID-19 infections in Wuhan lab

    U.S. intelligence agencies are examining reports that researchers at a Chinese virology laboratory were seriously ill in 2019 a month before the first cases of COVID-19 were reported, according to U.S. government sources who cautioned that there is still no proof the disease originated at the lab. A still-classified U.S. intelligence report circulated during former President Donald Trump's administration alleged that three Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) researchers became so ill in November 2019 that they sought hospital care, sources familiar with U.S. intelligence reporting and analysis said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The virus first appeared in Wuhan and then spread worldwide.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said 3 Words Every American Should Hear

    The pandemic is finally clearing up in (most of) the United States but it's raging in other countries. How can we be safe if COVID-19 won't ever go away? During a United States Southern Command COVID-19 Fireside Chat, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about just that. Read on for four essential takeaways that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And Maybe Didn't Even Know It. 1 Dr. Fauci Was Asked What Will Help End This Pandemic and Had Three Words How to end this pandemic? "Vaccination, vaccination, and vaccination, that's it," said Dr. Fauci. "I mean, it really is. As simple as that, we have been fortunate enough that we have a highly, highly effective series of vaccines, not just one that if we vaccinate the overwhelming proportion of our population, we can get to that strict control that I talk about short of that when we're not there yet, we've got to maintain the public health measures that we've been talking about now for well over a year. And we should not declare victory prematurely until we do get that rather strict control of the outbreak." Read on to see why the virus will still rage all year, even if you're vaccinated. 2 Dr. Fauci Warned That the Pandemic Was Going to Be a "Mixed Bag" All Year "It's going to be a mixed bag," said Dr. Fauci about the pandemic this year. "What we're already seeing right now in the United States where we have just now over the last few days reached 60% of our adult population has received at least one dose. We hope, as the president has made a goal that by the 4th of July, we'll have 70% of the adult population receiving at least one dose. We're going to be seeing similar situations in other developed nations, but by a mixed bag—what I mean is that there are many countries, including India, for example, who has about 3% of their population fully vaccinated, and only about 10 to 11% having received at least one dose. So the challenge is going to be, as the developed world continues to vaccinate a greater proportion of their population. We're going to see places like South Africa, places in South America, including Brazil and other South American countries, as well as certain countries in Asia, struggling to get their population fully vaccinated." 3 Dr. Fauci Said COVID-19 Will Likely Be With Us Forever "When we talk about infectious diseases, there are three outcomes," said Dr. Fauci. "When you have a highly communicable disease, like COVID-19, there's eradication, elimination or control. We have only eradicated one single pathogen for humans in the history of our civilization and that's smallpox, and we've done it with vaccination. We however have eliminated several such as polio in the developed world, measles in the United States, other diseases that are not eradicated, but they're of no consequence whatsoever. And then there's control. And when you talk about COVID-19 being with us forever, what people are referring to is we may not be able to eradicate it, and we certainly might not be able to completely eliminate it. So there are no cases in the United States, but we are hoping for is very, very good control where it no longer is a pandemic or epidemic." So "it's just a very low level when most of the population is vaccinated, that you would get an occasional case here and there that's a breakthrough case. I think that's the goal we should be going for if we reach elimination all the better, but we've got to strive for very strict control of this infection."RELATED: 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts 4 Dr. Fauci Warned That This Mistake Helps Spread The Virus How should lesser-developed countries contain the virus? "Obviously the number of people who have accelerated in the level of viral dynamics in the community is going to dictate pretty clearly what you can and cannot do," said Dr. Fauci. "One of the things we have to be careful of, because we've gotten burned and other countries have gotten burned before, is to declare victory prematurely, and to just open up completely without any plan for how you're going to handle any even small resurgences of infection. So, I mean, we always talk about things like mask wearing and physical distancing and things you can gradually open up without just throwing aside all public health measures, because if you still have a considerable amount of viral dynamics in the community, and you just pull back on everything all at once, that's going to turn out to be a problem. So the advice we give, if you want to call it, that is to be measured in how you pull back from public health restrictions and not try to do it all at once, because time and again, we've gotten burned when we've done that." Go get vaccinated, and to get through life at your healthiest, don't miss: This Supplement Can Raise Your Cancer Risk, Experts Say.

  • NY's 'Vax and Scratch' lottery starts today at state-run sites

    As part of the "Vax and Scratch" pilot program, if someone gets vaccinated at one of the state's 10 mass vaccination sites between May 24 and 28, they'll receive a scratch-off ticket for the $5 million Mega Multiplier Lottery.

  • Fauci Addresses Reports Of Ill Wuhan Researchers, COVID Lab Theory

    Sometimes wanting to see more data just means wanting to see more data.

  • Drone view: children play in Gaza's ruins

    The fiercest fighting between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 Gaza war concluded with a truce before dawn on Friday (May 21), brokered by Egypt with support from the United States.In Gaza City, children played among the debris of buildings reduced to rubble. Sitting in a dilapidated chair, 11-year-old Amal Ramzi Mohammed Nasser describes the terrifying moment her family home was hit. "We were at our house sleeping. Suddenly, we heard explosions and airstrikes. The airstrikes hit the houses around us, and we were afraid so we started to call out to my mother and father. The windows and the doors fell on us. We went to the hospital without shoes. Also, my mother went to hospital without her hijab."Palestinian officials put reconstruction costs at tens of millions of dollars in destitute Gaza, where medical officials said that 248 people were killed during the 11 days of fighting.Israeli medics said rocket fire and a guided missile attack killed 13 people in Israel.

  • What we know: US intelligence found Wuhan lab researchers fell sick in fall 2019

    According to a new report, three Wuhan lab employees became sick in November 2019. The revelation, if true, adds to questions about COVID's origin.

  • At least 3 dead in shooting inside home in West Jefferson, Ohio

    There were multiple victims in a shooting Monday afternoon in West Jefferson, Ohio, about 20 miles west of Columbus.

  • President Joe Biden to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on June 16 in Switzerland

    Biden and Putin will "discuss the full range of pressing issues" when they meet in a few weeks, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

  • At anniversary of George Floyd's murder, Biden struggles to make progress on racial issues

    President Biden is to meet with George Floyd's family Tuesday, but a year after Floyd's death, little progress has been made on racial justice issues.

  • Suspect arrested after deadly shooting at NJ birthday party

    A shooting at a birthday party in New Jersey that left two people dead and 12 injured was not a random act and was a reflection of gun violence that has swept the nation, Gov. Phil Murphy said. "A birthday party is supposed to be a joyous event, not a target for those hellbent on inflicting harm on a community,” the Democrat said during a news conference Monday. Authorities arrived at the house where hundreds were partying in Fairfield Township, about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night.

  • Ellen DeGeneres Buys Back Montecito Estate for $14.3 Million

    The talk show host previously sold it for $11 million to Tinder cofounder Sean Rad

  • A judge approved a plea deal for the jail guards who falsified records the night Jeffrey Epstein killed himself

    The two guards are required to participate in an internal Justice Department investigation into what happened the night Jeffrey Epstein died.

  • Manchin and Sinema challenge Senate GOP not to block Capitol riot commission

    Both senators oppose reforming filibuster as critical Democratic agenda items at risk

  • Trump tells court he has ‘absolute immunity’ over January 6

    Attorney for former president calls for Democrat’s lawsuit to be ‘firmly rejected’ over right to ‘absolute immunity’

  • Trump says he has ‘very little doubt’ that coronavirus came from Wuhan lab

    Three Wuhan lab researchers became so sick in November 2019 that they had to be hospitalised

  • ‘Facebook should block everyone in Florida’: Social media law signed by Ron DeSantis slammed by experts and users alike

    ‘There’s no chance this will survive in court,’ law professor says of new legislation

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • ‘They make me sick’: Jewish CNN anchor slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Holocaust comments as furore grows

    ‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments

  • Hundreds of ex-Biden staffers call on him to help end Israel’s ‘occupation, blockade and settlement expansion’

    More than 500 former campaign staff call on president to ‘unequivocally condemn’ killings of Palestinians

  • Meghan McCain reacts angrily as she is cut off for ad break while talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene antisemitism row

    ‘If Greene is the face of the Republicans, than the Squad are the face of the Democrats,’ says co-host in heated exchange