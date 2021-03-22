Fauci discusses trial that showed no evidence that AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots

During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci highlighted a clinical trial that did not show a link between an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and blood clots. Andy Slavitt, the White House senior adviser for COVID-19 response, emphasized that the Food and Drug Administration will review the vaccine before it could be approved for use in the U.S.

Video Transcript

- How do you plan to deal with hesitancy surrounding the AstraZeneca vaccine in particular? Or do you anticipate that by the time it's in circulation, there will be so much supply of the other vaccines that it really won't matter?

ANDY SLAVITT: Just to begin with the facts-- because I think the best method for talking about people's perception is to start with the actual ground truth facts. It's the reason we do these briefings in the first place. So Dr. Fauci, do you want to reiterate the points-- your point of view?

ANTHONY FAUCI: Yeah. The vaccine hesitancy surrounding AZ, related to reports from the European group that there was a greater incidence of thromboembolic events associated with the vaccine, during this trial here there was no indication at all. Now remember, you're dealing with 30,000 people in a trial. The important thing to point out is that when you give vaccine to millions and millions of people, you've got to make sure that when you look at the occurrence of what could appear to be an adverse event, that you essentially compare that into what the background of that type of event would be anyway in society. And the European Medicines Agency, the EMA, indicated in their examination that they did not see an increased risk of these types of events.

Of note, in the trial that I just reported on, they did also not see this, even though it was only in 30,000-plus. But as Andy mentioned just a moment ago, the FDA is going to very, very carefully go over all of these data. There will be an application for an EUA. And I can tell you, you can rest assured that the FDA will put a great deal of scrutiny in every aspect of these data.

ANDY SLAVITT: Yes. And I very much appreciate those comments. It's one of the reasons why it's so important. People ask, why does the FDA take time to do their work? People also ask, why do you make such a point of emphasizing the FDA's independence? And why do you make such an important point about emphasizing the transparency?

It's because the science is going to be what the science is. The results are going to be what the results are going to be. And the American public will need to hear that directly. And it's important that they have great confidence in what comes out of our independent scientific agencies.

So we're going to hold on any judgment, other than what Dr. Fauci has indicated from these studies, until we hear from the FDA. And they will go through a very rigorous process. And after that, we will help interpret the results to the public.

