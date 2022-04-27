  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fauci drops out of D.C. gala amid America's strange pandemic moment

Alexander Nazaryan
·Senior White House Correspondent
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ashish Jha
    Physician
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
COVID-19 updates. View latest news.

WASHINGTON — “I believe we are at an inflection point,” White House pandemic response team coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said at his first briefing, his remark inauspiciously punctuated by a reporter’s cough. The pandemic is still here, but many Americans appear to be moving on, even as the Omicron BA.2 variant continues to proliferate.

Passengers are maskless on planes, children are unmasked in schools. Washington, meanwhile, is preparing for its first White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in two years, plus a constellation of other parties in the days to come. Saturday’s gala itself will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah and attended by President Biden.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was slated to attend the WHCA dinner but said on Tuesday that he would not do so. CNN reported he made the decision after “an individual assessment of his own risk.” He may also have wanted to avoid the kind of scrutiny he faced after attending the Gridiron Gala, after which scores of attendees tested positive for COVID-19. Dr. Jerome Adams, the former surgeon general, called the Gridiron “a public health disaster.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci stands at a podium labeled White House in front of an American flag.
Dr. Anthony Fauci in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in 2020. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Washington Post canceled its WHCA party, but nearly 20 similar events are planned around the gala, according to a tally by Axios, billed as celebrations of journalism. For many, it will serve as an opportunity for dressing up and partying with actual flesh-and-blood human beings, perhaps for the first time in two years. (The gala itself requires that attendees be vaccinated and test negative for COVID.)

Nor is the WHCA the only party in town, after two years in which the District of Columbia was a model of caution with its pandemic restrictions — a challenging reality for a city that is fueled by networking and social events. Those are slowly returning, as are the tourists critical to the local economy.

The American Hospital Association held its annual meeting in the District of Columbia just days ago, with minimal health checks required for attendees. “When even the health wonks are gathering in person, it’s a sign that the new, more casual pandemic mood may be here to stay,” Politico noted.

Yet the optimistic new restlessness can also be deceptive: Hundreds across the United States are dying from COVID-19 daily, and thousands are reporting new infections. “The U.S. public is done with the pandemic, even though the virus is not done with us," epidemiologist Michael Osterholm told ABC News on Sunday

Hundreds of people in formal attire are seated or standing while mingling in a large room.
Hundreds attend the White House Correspondents Dinner 2017 at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., in April 2017. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Yet with some 95 percent of the American population estimated to have some level of immunity — either from vaccination, an infection from an earlier variant or some combination of both — there seems to be a growing sense of exhaustion combined with inevitability, especially as treatments become increasingly available.

For months, the Biden administration has argued that hospitalizations are a better measure of the pandemic’s severity than new infections, since a breakthrough infection is unlikely to make a vaccinated person very sick. Still, as Washington returns to its pre-pandemic ways, high-profile infections are bound to attract attention and fascination.

Absent from the WHCA festivities this weekend will be Vice President Kamala Harris, whose office announced on Tuesday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus. “She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence,” Harris press secretary Kirsten Allen said in a statement.

Kamala Harris stands at podium with the vice presidential seal in front of a blue curtain and flags.
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks following a visit with families and caregivers at UCSF Mission Bay on April 21 in San Francisco. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

On the same day that he bowed out of the WHCA event, Fauci told PBS Newshour that the United States was “out of the pandemic phase.” People are now free to decide whether to attend a party, eat at a restaurant, pack into a sports stadium. The public health guardrails around those and many other activities have been demolished, and we are all left to make our own assessments, as Fauci did.

The calculus of risk is necessarily informed by the availability of care. Public health officials have long noted the disparities in care between the wealthy and indigent, between white and non-white Americans, who have suffered the brunt of the pandemic’s depredations. The rush to reopen and unmask amounts to a “public health apartheid,” Gregg Gonsalves of Yale argued recently in the Nation.

Having long touted equity as its goal, the Biden administration is now trying to make sure that treatments like Paxlovid — which Jha described as “very, very effective at preventing severe disease” — are available in communities with scant healthcare infrastructure.

Jha predicted that within several weeks, there would be 40,000 sites across the country for coronavirus patients to access Paxlovid. “Paxlovid will be widely available everywhere in America. That’s going to help a lot,” he said.

On Wednesday night, Harris’s office said the vice president was taking Paxlovid, presumably only as a precaution. Elsewhere in the district, the party planning continued.

_____

How are vaccination rates affecting the latest COVID surge? Check out this explainer from Yahoo Immersive to find out.

See the data in 3D. Explore the latest COVID-19 data in your browser of scan this QR code with your phone to launch the experience in augmented reality.
See more Yahoo Immersive Stories.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dr. Mehmet Oz promotes Trump endorsement, 2020 election skepticism in Pa. Senate debate

    Dr. Mehmet Oz attempted to use the shield of former President Donald Trump’s endorsement to fend off attacks from his Republican rivals in the Pennsylvania Senate race, which included the top candidates' casting doubt on the results of the 2020 election.

  • WH COVID coordinator: US is at an 'inflection point'

    White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha appeared for the first time in his new role at the White House briefing, saying the pandemic has reached "an inflection point" in the U.S. as hospitalizations and deaths continue to fall. (April 26)

  • Moscow bans 287 UK lawmakers from Russia, drawing British sarcasm

    In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine Britain has, alongside allies, imposed far-reaching sanctions against Moscow's wealthy oligarchs and political elites, including President Vladimir Putin. Russia's foreign ministry said the sanctions on members of the House of Commons were in response to Britain imposing similar restrictions on 386 members of its own lower house of parliament on March 11. The list of 287 names included current and former ministers as well as several people who no longer serve as members of parliament.

  • Fauci says the US is 'out of the pandemic phase' as COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths remain low

    "We are certainly right now in this country out of the pandemic phase," Fauci said during an interview on PBS NewsHour.

  • Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange

    Russia and the United States have carried out an unexpected prisoner exchange in a time of high tensions, trading a Marine veteran jailed by Moscow for a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving a long prison sentence in America. The deal announced by both countries involving Trevor Reed, an American imprisoned for nearly three years, would have been a notable diplomatic maneuver even in times of peace. It was all the more surprising because it was done as Russia's war with Ukraine has driven relations with the U.S. to their lowest point in decades.

  • Obumseli family demands answers in stabbing by OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney

    One week before what would have been his 28th birthday, Christian “Toby” Obumseli was stabbed to death by his girlfriend, Courtney Clenney, 25, in a luxury Miami high-rise apartment after what police say was a domestic dispute. More than three weeks later, much to the chagrin of his family, no one has been charged in his death.

  • Prince Harry Won’t Attend Charles’ Coronation in Protest at Crowning of Queen Camilla, Report Says

    Samir Hussein/WireImageWhile all the current focus may be on whether or not Prince Harry will make it back home for the celebrations to mark the queen’s platinum jubilee this summer, a new “red line” has emerged: Harry may refuse to attend his father’s coronation as king if “Queen Camilla” is anointed next to him.It is customary for a new king and queen to be anointed and crowned in a joint ceremony, and given that Charles is known to have longed for many years for his wife to be made queen, a w

  • Another rare virus puzzle: They got sick, got treated, got covid again

    Shortly after he served on a jury in March, Gregg Crumley developed a sore throat and congestion. The retired molecular biologist took a rapid test on a Saturday and saw a dark, thick line materialize - "wildly positive" for the coronavirus. Crumley, 71, contacted his doctor two days later. By the afternoon, friends had dropped off a course of Paxlovid, a five-day regimen of antiviral pills that aims to keep people from becoming seriously ill.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most im

  • Alleged Russian sting operation uncovers 'The Sims 3,' guns, grenade

    On Monday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an assassination attempt targeting Russian journalists had been foiled. In a sting operation, the FSB, Russia's domestic security service, had arrested the would-be neo-Nazi assassins, he said. Among the arsenal apparently seized by the FSB were Molotov cocktails, a grenade, several pistols and a sawed-off shotgun, as well as Nazi paraphernalia, a green wig and copies of three expansion packs to the video game "The Sims 3." Wait. What

  • Russia has already fired over 1,300 missiles at Ukraine - Ministry of Defence

    Olha Hlushchenko - Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 01:23 Russia has launched 1,300 missiles into Ukraine, and Russia still possesses half as many missiles as this. Source: Deputy Minister of Defence, Anna Malyar on air durngi the national 24/7 newscast, cited by Ukrinform Quote: "According to our data, their stocks have decreased by over a half during the time they have been actively using them [missiles -ed.

  • Pilot’s cockpit cigarette sparked fire that brought down Egyptair jet and killed 66

    A plane crash over the Mediterranean that killed 66 people was caused by a pilot smoking a cigarette in the cockpit, it has emerged.

  • White House correspondents’ dinner returns to a changed world

    To party or not to party, that is the question in Washington, where a pandemic that doesn’t let up is forcing D.C.’s movers and shakers to choose whether or not to attend the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner and related events. It’s a high-class problem, to be sure. But COVID-19 is clouding what was…

  • Jerry West: 'If I have to, I will take this all the way to the Supreme Court'

    NBA legend Jerry West made his first public comment on his beef with HBO and its depiction of him in the series 'Winning Time.' He's not messing around.

  • What an Unvaccinated Sergeant Who Nearly Died of COVID Wants You to Know

    CAMDEN, N.J. — No one thought Frank Talarico Jr. was going to live. Not his doctors, his nurses or his wife, a physician assistant who works part time at the Camden, New Jersey, hospital where he spent 49 days fighting to survive COVID-19. A 47-year-old police sergeant, he was not vaccinated against the coronavirus. Unconvinced of the vaccine’s merits, he figured he was young and fit enough to handle whatever illness the virus might cause. He was wrong. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from th

  • UN chief and Russia's Putin agree on key Ukraine evacuation

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian President Vladimir Putin met one-on-one Tuesday for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the United Nations said they agreed on arranging evacuations from a besieged steel plant in the battered city of Mariupol. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the Russian leader and U.N. chief discussed “proposals for humanitarian assistance and evacuation of civilians from conflict zones, namely in relation to the situation in Mariupol.”

  • McCarthy Feared Republican Lawmakers Put 'People in Jeopardy' After Jan. 6

    Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican leader, feared in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack that several far-right members of Congress would incite violence against other lawmakers, identifying several by name as security risks in private conversations with party leaders. McCarthy talked to other congressional Republicans about wanting to rein in multiple hard-liners who were deeply involved in Donald Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 election and undermine the peaceful transfer of power, a

  • Wisconsin track, cross-country star Sarah Shulze dead at age 21

    The Shulze family has created a charitable foundation "to continue to support the causes most important to Sarah," such as women's rights.

  • Derby event to help those in need

    A Laurel County non-profit “Ladies of the Rhubarb Pie” wants you to come out this Derby day to enjoy the races with them in an event to raise money for a good cause.

  • Bygone Muncie: Teetotaling vigilantes, a meteorite and the boss freak of the universe

    The Maple Grove Beer Garden. a popular gas boom-era saloon and dance hall on Willard, was the site of some interested stories in its day.

  • Trump's Latest Boast Gets Brutal Fact-Check From His Own Niece

    Mary Trump rips her "severely damaged" uncle.