Fauci encourages vaccination to slow the spread of Delta virus variant

Reuters

Britain urged the European Union on Tuesday to help find an urgent solution to trade difficulties with Northern Ireland before the end of this month, saying there was no case for the bloc to prevent the sale of chilled meat in the province. Since completing its exit from the EU last year, Britain's relations with the bloc have soured, with both sides accusing the other of acting in bad faith in relation to part of their trade agreement that covers goods movements to Northern Ireland. Under the deal, Britain was expected to introduce checks on some goods moving to Northern Ireland, an EU demand to ensure there was no back door to its single market via the border between the British province and EU member Ireland.