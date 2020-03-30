Fauci expects coronavirus to return in the fall

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said "our ability to go out and test, identify, isolate and contact-trace will be orders of magnitude better than what it was just a couple months ago."

"In fact, I would anticipate that that would actually happen, because of the degree of transmissibility," Fauci said. "However, if you come back in the fall, it will be a totally different ball game of what happened when we first got it with it in the beginning of this year."

More than 160,000 people in the United States have been sickened by the fast-spreading respiratory virus that causes COVID-19. It has prompted widespread closures of schools and businesses across the nation and thrown millions out of work.