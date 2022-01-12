Fauci Explains Hot Mic Incident
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Dr. Anthony Fauci explained why he called a GOP senator a “moron” on a hot mic during a Senate health committee hearing.
Dr. Anthony Fauci explained why he called a GOP senator a “moron” on a hot mic during a Senate health committee hearing.
Shortly before the New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers took aim at him over play-calling.
A Georgia sheriff’s deputy in middle Georgia has been “suspended without pay pending termination” after allegedly calling murder victim Ahmaud Arbery a “criminal” on social […]
This test, that can be sold under a few different names, has a “high risk of false results,” according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Scott Olson/GettyDonald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NPR on Tuesday after he was repeatedly called out on his baseless claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.A video of the interview, published Wednesday morning, shows Trump becoming increasingly irritated as NPR’s Steve Inskeep asks him why he’s still pushing debunked conspiracy theories about his 2020 defeat.After Inskeep told the ex-president that his fraud claims have repeatedly been proven false, the reporter a
It looks like another storm, on Friday, will mostly miss this region.
The Alabama coach's Crimson Tide lost to Georgia in the national championship game.
"It’s the most expensive ride you will ever take and it can ruin people financially for years."View Entire Post ›
"I think we've damaged some relationships," fellow "Sister Wives" star Janelle says during the sneak peek at Sunday's episode.
Goldie Hawn, 76, flashes her killer arms as she cuddles with her puppy in a new Instagram photo. Exercising daily—even if it's just 15 minutes—keeps her fit.
He’s headed to another Power Five school.
The comedian loves to celebrate life in very unique environments. But mainly naked on a snow mountain.
"The attraction to younger people, children exactly, is an issue. And there have been times that I've attracted that," revealed Shauna Rae.
After just one season in Indianapolis, one of the Colts' most-beloved former players wants his old team to move on.
Two Crimson Tide coaches are accepting promotions at there big-time programs.
Bob Saget was found dead after family members requested a wellness check. Cause and manner of death are pending further studies.
Headaches are one of the most common symptoms of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Here's why, and what it feels like.
“There’s always someone bigger and fiercer!”
The radio host ripped the unvaccinated tennis star as a selfish "f**knut."
Lia Thomas, who has been at the center of controversy for a perceived advantage, finished 3.27 seconds behind fellow transgender swimmer Iszac Henig.
Royal Caribbean and Norwegian have postponed a total of 15 cruise ships amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.