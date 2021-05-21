Fauci explains how the U.S. can avoid a later surge in COVID-19 cases

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dr. Anthony Fauci wants Americans to know that there's a way to avoid surges in coronavirus cases later this year, and it involves a majority of the adult population going out and getting COVID-19 shots.

During a Thursday interview with The Washington Post, Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said if the United States can get to President Biden's goal of 70 percent of adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4, "there will be enough protection in the community that I really don't foresee there being the risk of a surge."

Earlier surges occurred "at a point when virtually no one in the country was vaccinated," Fauci said, so if you couple "highly effective" vaccines with "a substantial proportion of the population" becoming vaccinated, "the chances of there being a surge are extraordinarily low, I mean quite, quite low." As of Thursday, 47.9 percent of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

More stories from theweek.com
Angelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day
San Francisco General Hospital has 0 COVID-19 patients for 1st time since March 2020
What the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflict

Recommended Stories

  • Fauci expects COVID-19 vaccines for kids in late-2021, sees need for booster shot

    (Reuters) -Kids in the United States will likely be able to get COVID-19 vaccinations by the end of this year or the first quarter of 2022, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said at an event on Wednesday. The United States earlier this month cleared the way for the use of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE in adolescents aged 12 and above. Fauci also noted the need for a COVID-19 booster shot within a year or so after getting the primary shot.

  • Fauci eyes vaccinating kids of 'any age'

    Fauci made a visit to the hospital with First Lady Jill Biden, Thursday (May 20).The United States earlier this month cleared the way for the use of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE in adolescents aged 12 and above.

  • California city apologizes for history of hate against early Chinese immigrants

    A California city has formally apologized to early Chinese immigrants and their descendants for the historic injustices suffered at the hands of Antioch's founding community.Why it matters: A rise in anti-Asian hate has focused attention on the United States' legacy of racism against Asian Americans. The treatment of Asian Americans today is directly connected to those early years, Antioch Mayor Lamar A. Thorpe said.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBackground: Chinese who immigrated to California in the 19th century repeatedly faced racism, scapegoating and xenophobia, which the city says was at its peak between 1850 and 1870.During that period, Antioch officially became a "sundown town," banning Chinese residents from walking city streets after sunset.To commute between work and home, Chinese residents built a series of tunnels connecting the business district to their homes. Like most of U.S., Antioch participated in "The Driving Out" and forcibly removed Chinese residents. On one particular day in 1876, white mobs gave Chinese residents until 3 p.m. to leave the city before burning Chinatown to the ground — "no exceptions," the city said. What they're saying: "[T]he story of Chinese immigrants and the dehumanizing atrocities committed against them should not be purged from or minimized in the telling of Antioch’s history," the city said in its resolution.The city also said it "must acknowledge that the legacy of early Chinese immigrants and xenophobia are part of our collective consciousness that helps contribute to the current anti-Asian-American and Pacific Islander hate."Antioch is the first city in the U.S. to officially apologize for mistreatment of Chinese people, Thorpe said in a news conference last month.Of note: Mexico's president also issued a formal apology this week for a 1911 massacre in which revolutionary troops slaughtered over 300 Chinese people, AP reports.Go deeper: The centuries-long history of anti-Asian racism and violence in the U.S.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Prince William and Prince Harry Slam BBC After Investigation Into Princess Diana's Interview Concludes

    The investigation found that Martin Bashir used "deceitful behavior" to get Diana to agree to the interview.

  • Justice Department leaders to meet with reporters after more revelations of Trump DOJ surveilling journalists

    The Justice Department in 2020 secretly obtained phone and email records from CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr, CNN reported and the Justice Department confirmed Thursday night. The Justice Department's May 13 letter to Starr informing her it had obtained her 2017 records follows a May 3 letter to three Washington Post reporters with similar notifications. Seeking court permission to covertly obtain a journalist's work and home records requires sign-off from the attorney general, under reforms enacted by former Attorney General Eric Holder in the wake of aggressive leak prosecutions by former President Barack Obama's administration. The attorney general for all but the last week of 2020 was William Barr. "The records at issue relate to 2017 and the legal process to seek these records was approved in 2020," Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said. "Department leadership will soon meet with reporters to hear their concerns about recent notices and further convey Attorney General [Merrick] Garland's staunch support of and commitment to a free and independent press." None of the journalists were the target of the still-undisclosed investigations, the Justice Department said. The three Post journalists, in the targeted period, had been reporting on the federal investigation of Russia's interference in the 2016 election and ties to then-President Donald Trump, while Starr was investigating the Trump administration's plans regarding Syria and North Korea and proposed changes to reporting combat deaths in Afghanistan, CNN says. The DOJ said it obtained information on whom Starr contacted and when from "phone numbers for Starr's Pentagon extension, the CNN Pentagon booth phone number, and her home and cellphones, as well as Starr's work and personal email accounts," CNN says. CNN legal analyst Elie Honig, a former federal prosecutor, called the secret subpoenas "a monumental abuse of power," predicted "more of it will come out," and said Garland should reveal the extent of the surveilling of journalist "and fix it." "This is a big story that just got bigger," said Bruce Brown, executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. "That a journalist from another news organization had communications records seized by the Trump Justice Department suggests that the last administration's efforts to intrude into reporter-source relationships and chill news-gathering is more sweeping than we originally thought." "The Trump Justice Department was not shy about cracking down on so-called leaks," The Washington Post notes. Trump himself frequently singled out the Post and CNN for verbal abuse. More stories from theweek.comAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DaySan Francisco General Hospital has 0 COVID-19 patients for 1st time since March 2020What the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflict

  • BioNTech (BNTX) Up More Than 100% So Far This Year: Here's Why

    BioNTech (BNTX) is riding high on the robust performance of its COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, which has been developed in partnership with Pfizer.

  • Nearly half of GOP voters indicate they’d vote for Trump in 2024 Republican primary, according to new poll

    48 per cent of GOP voters say they would vote for Donald Trump in 2024 Republican primary

  • Growing So Fast! Gigi Hadid Shares Sweet New Photo of Daughter Khai, 8 Months, in Matching Outfits

    Gigi Hadid shared a gallery of recent photos, including one featuring her baby girl, and another PDA selfie with Zayn Malik

  • Breakthrough infections in people who have gotten their COVID-19 shots are very rare. But here’s why Rick Bright wants the CDC to restart the sequencing of all viral strains.

    Rick Bright is no stranger to pandemics. The virologist and immunologist has worked under four presidents.

  • Fact check: Businesses can legally ask if patrons have been vaccinated. HIPAA does not apply.

    A false claim contends it is illegal under HIPAA to ask about vaccination status. Legal experts agree HIPAA does not apply. Asking is legal.

  • FDA recommends not using syringes from Chinese firm after safety issues with vaccine injections

    At least one pharmacist that Reuters spoke to said the syringes had been shipped for use with the Pfizer Inc /BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine. An FDA spokesperson said the devices stopped being shipped in COVID-19 vaccination kits as of March 22. The FDA said it has received information about quality issues, including certain HAIOU needles detaching from the syringe and getting stuck to the patient's arm after injection and a few incidents involving accidental needlestick injuries to healthcare providers.

  • Emergent may be able to resume J&J COVID-19 shot production 'within days' -CEO

    (Reuters) -Emergent BioSolutions Inc could resume making Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine "within days" of getting the regulatory go-ahead, but is still fixing the problems that ruined millions of doses in March, its chief executive said on Wednesday at a U.S. House Oversight Committee hearing. Emergent told the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in recent weeks it may take until July to correct all of the problems at its manufacturing facility, including training staff and acquiring additional refrigerators, according to a private correspondence published by the Oversight Committee on Wednesday. "As we articulated to the FDA... there are a number of steps that we suggested be implemented," Emergent CEO Robert Kramer said during the hearing.

  • Pelosi cheers, Trump jeers GOP votes for Jan. 6 commission

    NANCY PELOSI: "Take back your party."House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday commended the 35 House Republicans who voted with Democrats to approve a bill to form an independent commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters, defying their party's leaders' attempts to block the commission and the former president's strong opposition to it.PELOSI: "It is interesting to see 35 members coming forth. I'm very proud of them, and it was a recognition that this was a bipartisan product."Outside the Capitol, at a press event to commemorate Cuban Independence Day, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy got no questions related to Cuba.MCCARTHY: "What do we have about Cuba?"REPORTER #1: "Would you be willing to testify about your conversation with Donald Trump on January 6th if you were asked by an outside commission?"MCCARTHY: "Sure. Next question."REPORTER #2: "Do you think it's a conflict of interest for members to be voting on a commission that they might have to potentially be witnesses for and provide information on?"MCCARTHY: "No, 'cause who knows what they're going to do on the commission? So, no, I don't think so."McCarthy, a close Trump ally, and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell worked to kill the bipartisan bill to establish the Jan. 6 commission, which would be modeled after the panel that investigated the Sept. 11 attacks.The bill now goes to the Senate where its future was uncertain. But Pelosi expressed optimism about its chances in the other chamber.PELOSI: "I don't think that what we've heard from the Senate is so bad."Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney signaled support for the commission. On Thursday, moderate Republican Susan Collins told reporters that while she thought the House bill needed modifications, she thought "a commission is a good idea." Republican Senator John Cornyn also left open the possibility of negotiating changes to the House bill. Republican lawmakers who vote in favor of the commission risk drawing the wrath of Trump ahead of the 2022 elections. STENY HOYER: "...that's what they fear."On Wednesday, Democratic House Majority Leader, Steny Hoyer, slammed Republicans on that point.And fellow Democrat Tim Ryan said House Republicans who opposed to the bill weren't "living in reality."RYAN: "We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol Police with lead pipes across the head and we can't get bipartisanship. What else has to happen in this country?" On Thursday, Trump bemoaned the House vote in a statement, saying "...the Democrats stick together, the Republicans don’t. They don’t have the Romney’s, Little Ben Sasse’s, and Cheney’s of the world. Unfortunately, we do."

  • Here's what almost every Bachelorette has worn on night one of 'The Bachelorette'

    Hint: There's a lot of sequins.

  • Two USA TODAY Network reporters arrested, released after covering Andrew Brown Jr. protest

    USA TODAY Network reporters Ayano Nagaishi and Alison Cutler were arrested Wednesday night while covering a protest in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

  • Hiker found alive after 5 days in California wilderness

    George Null, who spent five days lost in the California wilderness, was found alive when rescuers spotted him at the bottom of a canyon.

  • Column: Michael Cohen gets to laugh last

    Let Liz Cheney and Michael Cohen, two former Trumpites who came out from under the former president's control, show a swath of abused Republicans the rewards of doing the right thing.

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says

  • 'Early signs’ of possible increase in COVID cases, new official figures reveal

    Yorkshire and The Humber, the North East and the South East all saw early signs of an increase, the ONS said.

  • Kevin McCarthy refuses to say whether GOP lawmakers had direct contact with capitol rioters

    Lawmaker blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for delaying a commission investigating the attack