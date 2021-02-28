Fauci Fires Back at Kristi Noem Saying He’s ‘Wrong’: ‘The Numbers Don’t Lie’

Eat This, Not That!

What you can and can’t do after getting vaccinated is still confusing. Can you meet up with old friends? The grandkids? Can you go grocery shopping without fear? To try to clear some things up, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been saying what you should not do after getting your COVID vaccine. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Dr. Fauci Says Don’t Travel “It is not a good idea to travel period,” Dr. Fauci said at a CNN Town Hall. “I mean, if you absolutely have to travel and it's essential, then obviously one would have to do that, but we don't want people to think because they got vaccinated, then other public health recommendations just don't apply.” He added: “Getting vaccinated does not say now I have a free pass to travel, nor does it say that I have a free pass to put aside all of the public health measures that we talk about all the time.” 2 Dr. Fauci Says Don’t Take Off Your Face Mask “One of the biggest things that are really not well understood as people ask, why should I even have to wear a mask after I get my second shot? And the reason is very clear that the primary endpoint of the vaccine trial was clinically apparent infection. So you could conceivably get infected, get no symptoms and still have virus in your nasal pharynx, which means that you would have to wear a mask to prevent you from infecting someone else, as well as the other side of the coin, where you may not be totally protected yourself,” says Fauci. 3 Dr. Fauci Says Don’t Gather With People—With One Caveat Dr. Fauci says gatherings are still off limits, with one exception: “You can start getting together as individual people, even though the risk is not zero, the risk becomes extremely low when you have both parties vaccinated,” Fauci told CNN Thursday night. “My professional judgment is that when my daughter wants to come in here and she is doubly vaccinated, I’m going to have her over to the house, and I’m going to give her a big hug that I haven’t been able to do for a year,” Fauci said. 4 Dr. Fauci Says When You’ll Have the Most Immunity “You can get some degree of protection, some degree that isn't durable, 10 days to 14 days after the first dose, but you can't rely on that. The maximum immunity begins about 10 days to two weeks and beyond following the second dose—that goes for anyone, regardless of whether you want to travel or not. That would give you as a group about a 94 to 95% efficacy and a good safety profile.” RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said When We'd Get Back to Normal 5 Dr. Fauci Says the CDC Will Announce New Rules Soon Fauci said it was “common sense” that some relaxation on rules for those already vaccinated would be announced by the CDC—and it could be soon. "If I'm fully vaccinated, and my daughter comes in the house, and she's fully vaccinated, do we really need to have the stringent public-health measure that we would if it was a stranger who was not vaccinated?" he said on CNN. Until then, don’t travel, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.