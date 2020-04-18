Fauci guided U.S. through AIDS crisis, too. Survivors say it's a roadmap for coronavirus.

The slight, bespectacled doctor speaking at a White House briefing on TV revived bleak, 30-year-old memories for Gary Cooper.

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s reassuring voice guided Cooper and thousands of gay men worldwide through the terrifying AIDS crisis of the 1980s.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon More

Now, as Cooper watches and listens to Fauci issue stark but calm warnings about the threat of the coronavirus, the 74-year-old who has spent the past 35 years living with HIV has at times felt a familiar sort of distress.

“The risk of infection is created by what we do, by our actions, not who we are, not our nationality,” Cooper said. “It is spread by our contact.”

As COVID-19 ravages the globe, Cooper and gay men in Austin and worldwide who survived the AIDS epidemic have often found themselves reliving the dread and anxiety of a bygone era.

Does a friend or loved one — someone with whom they have had close contact — have the virus and not know? Will they get it themselves? Will it kill them?

“I think anybody who lived through the AIDS crisis recognizes some parallels, and of course, some differences,” Cooper said.

But as government officials, including President Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, begin discussing a gradual return to pre-COVID-19 life, survivors of the AIDS epidemic are also eager to share lessons they learned decades ago, shedding a much-needed light of hope and a model of resilience.

They say they have long-refined templates for establishing new cultural norms for protecting against disease and advocating for communities that lack life-saving resources.

The AIDS crisis helped usher in an era of awareness of the gay community and the unique health challenges it often faced because of inequitable treatment. In a recent White House briefing, Fauci said the disproportionate death toll among black Americans who contract COVID-19 reminded him of the outsized impact HIV and AIDS had on gay men, saying it “ultimately shine(s) a very bright light on some of the weaknesses and foibles in our society.”

He and other experts are hopeful that the tragedies of COVID-19 will bring a similar focus to the health care inequities African Americans face nationwide.

Gay rights activists say much of what they gleaned from that time can be useful today.

“We learned some things about health, about spirituality, and about caring for each other,” said the Rev. Elder Jim Mitulski, who has served churches with mostly LGBTQ congregations in California and Texas and is now a United Church of Christ minister outside Oakland. “We survived it -- not everyone, but collectively -- and this is the gift we can bring to society that has never been more open to receiving it from us.”

Comparing the viruses

AIDS and COVID-19 introduced themselves in similar whirlwinds of terror, but experts point out significant differences in the two diseases.

Both attacked victims indiscriminately and viciously, leaving a trail of fear and death as scientists and doctors scrambled to trace the viruses’ origins and find effective treatments and vaccines.

Both diseases also share a particularly devilish characteristic: Those who lack symptoms can carry and unknowingly transmit the virus.

HIV and AIDS have killed 32 million people since the early 1980s, and nearly 75 million have been infected, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States, an estimated 700,000 people have died of HIV and AIDS.

In the mere months since COVID-19 appeared in China, estimates indicate more than 2 million people have been diagnosed with that virus worldwide, and nearly 134,000 have died, including 28,000 Americans.

In both instances, scientists and doctors have studied why certain populations are more at risk. In the case of AIDS, doctors discovered that gay men were more susceptible both because of the way they had sexual contact and because the stigma of their sexual identity made them less likely to seek medical care.