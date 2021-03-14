Fauci hopes Trump will get involved with vaccine encouragement effort

Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is falling overall in the United States, but NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday highlighted polling that shows 47 percent of people who voted for former President Donald Trump last year do not plan on getting their shots. Todd's guest on Meet the Press, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said he hopes Trump gets involved with encouraging any holdouts to change their minds because the numbers "are so disturbing." But Fauci did add that he'd like to see Americans "dissociate" from politics when making public health-related decisions, arguing the consistent success of vaccines throughout history and positive trial data of the FDA-approved COVID-19 shots should be persuasive enough to stand on their own.

Trump has often boasted about the role he played in expediting vaccine development in the U.S., and he reportedly completed the vaccination process while still in office in January. But he didn't publicize it, and, subsequently, he was the only living president who wasn't shown getting vaccinated in a public service service announcement last week.

  • Dr. Fauci Reveals Which of the Three COVID Vaccines He'd Get Now

    If given the choice of the three currently available COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, would take any of them. "I would pick the one that was the most readily available to me," said Fauci on Friday's Late Show With Stephen Colbert. "All three of them are highly efficacious. They have different characteristics, you know, cold storage, one dose versus two doses. But if I walked into a clinic and I wanted to get vaccinated and someone said, 'You could have this vaccine now or wait a few weeks for the next one', the important thing is to get vaccinated as quickly as you possibly can in order to protect yourselves, your family and the community." Read on for more about which vaccine you should take—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. How the three vaccines compareAccording to the CDC, 18.6 million people have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine and 17 million with the formulation by Moderna. Slightly more than 1.1 million people have been fully vaccinated with the more recently approved single shot by Johnson&Johnson. "I happened to take the Moderna, because in the clinic at the NIH where I am, that was the one they shipped to us," said Fauci. "But if they had shipped another one, I would have readily taken that."RELATED: If You Feel This You May Have Already Had COVID Says Dr. FauciIn clinical trials, the two-shot regimens produced by Moderna and Pfizer were found to be 94% and 95% effective, respectively, while the Johnson&Johnson vaccine was found to be 72% effective in the U.S. But experts say the Johnson&Johnson shot isn't inferior to the Moderna and Pfizer versions. They point out that only the Johnson&Johnson clinical trials were recent enough to measure efficacy against new COVID-19 variants; the Johnson&Johnson shot's effectiveness rate might be higher if it included a second dose; and all three vaccines are nearly 100% effective against preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.Last week, President Biden directed states to make all Americans eligible for vaccination by May 1. He has pledged to have enough vaccine available to vaccinate all eligible Americans by the end of that month. In the Colbert interview, which marked the one-year anniversary of the pandemic, Fauci noted that the target date for all Americans being vaccinated had moved up by two months. "Which is really good news," he said. "Which means we likely will have the overwhelming majority of the population vaccinated much, much sooner than we originally had planned."That means Americans could have a taste of normality, including partial-capacity audiences at live events, by early fall, Fauci said, with the caveat that the vast majority of Americans would need to be vaccinated by then.RELATED: 10 COVID Symptoms You Haven’t Heard AboutHow to survive this pandemicAs for yourself, do everything you can to prevent getting—and spreading—COVID-19 in the first place: Wear a face mask, get tested if you think you have coronavirus, avoid crowds (and bars, and house parties), practice social distancing, only run essential errands, wash your hands regularly, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Dr. Fauci Warns it is “Really Risky” to Go Here Right Now

    With the race between the coronavirus and the coronavirus vaccine ongoing, it’s starting to feel like the tide is turning, that the pandemic is almost over. It isn’t. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Friday night to issue a warning—and some hope. “No,” Fauci said when the host asked if they could go clubbing, “you shouldn't hit the clubs until we get the level of virus down so low that there's no threat to hit the clubs.” Read on for his full warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Dr. Fauci Said Cases are Still at an “Unacceptably High Level” and It’s “Really Risky” “I've said that publicly many times almost on a daily basis, Steven, is that it is really risky right now, even though the cases are coming down in a very sharp decline over the past couple of weeks, it started to plateau a bit,” said Dr. Fauci. “And if it plateaus, it's plateauing at an unacceptably high level, about 50 to 60,000 new infections per day. And every time we've seen a plateau at that level, there's always been the risk of getting yet again, another surge. And what we don't want to do is get another surge. We want to keep it coming down. It may not be as sharp as it has been over the last couple of months or so, but…” it’s still bad, he said. So yeah, no clubs for you yet. Read on to see how we can get the cases to go even lower. 2 Dr. Fauci Said You Need to Wear a Mask Even After Getting Your Vaccine You should wear a mask after vaccination because even if you can’t catch the virus, you might be able to spread the virus. “You should wear a mask,” said Dr. Fauci, “but recent data are indicating that the level of virus in your nasal pharynx, if you're vaccinated, is extremely low. And I think a couple of months from now, I might modify that statement and say, it would be extremely unusual that you were transmitted. But right now, just to be careful, wear a mask.” 3 Dr. Fauci Said We Need to Act “Prudently and Carefully” to Get Back to Normal “If we can get it to come and continue to go down, as we get more and more people vaccinated—every day, over 2 million people are being vaccinated—if we keep doing that at the same time, as we keep a certain amount of the public health measures going," said Dr. Fauci, "such as everyone continuing to wear a mask and not just saying, Hey, things look good. Let's just go right back to where we think we should be, which everyone is empathetic with that need to start to get back to normal. Everybody wants to do that. Everybody wants to get all the kids back to school. Everybody wants to get back to work in the workplace and not be working from home so that you can get the economy going. It's going to happen. Steven. It is guaranteed is going to happen, but we've got to do it prudently and carefully.” 4 Dr. Fauci Says It’ll Soon be Easier for You to Get Your Vaccine “As you probably have noticed over the last couple of weeks, there has been a real concerted effort to get more vaccines available for signing contracts,” Fauci told Colbert. “For example, with Moderna and Pfizer, to get an additional 100 million doses a piece from them to get a total of 600 million doses, J and J, which we originally contract for for a hundred million doses, a deal was made for yet again, another a hundred million doses. So it was a question of really making a full court press to get more vaccine available. And as you do, you get through the priorities so that you get to a point where you really have enough to give to everyone. And that pushed it back by a couple of months, which is really good news, which means we likely will have the overwhelming majority of the population vaccinated much, much sooner than we originally had planned.” 5 Dr. Fauci Says States are Now Working Closer With the Federal Government “In every aspect of the endeavor, in the previous administration, a lot of discretion, a lot of authority, a lot of decision-making was left to the states themselves," said Dr. Fauci, "which—there still is a lot of that too….You don't want to be telling them everything to do, but what we have more now is a cooperation collaboration and what I would call a synergy between the federal government and the States to get things done. And that is really, I think, very good news. I have always felt throughout the previous year that there should have been more interaction in the sense of synergizing, instead of saying, here's what you do and go do it. If you succeed, fine, if you fail, that's your problem, which is not, I think, the best way to do it now for a year now.” 6 Dr. Fauci Said We Can Be Hopeful. This Will All Be Over One Day. “Hopefully you can be absolutely certain that this is going to end and we will get back to normal,” said Dr. Fauci. “The question is when, and I think if you look at what's going on now, particularly with the availability of multiple, highly efficacious vaccines that are safe at the same time to highly efficacious—if we do that together with a gradual diminution of the stringency of the public health measures, you don't want to turn the switch on and off and say, okay, we're doing well. Let's stop everything that we're doing regarding public health. We don't want to do that.” So get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

