Fauci: Johnson vaccine likely to get FDA approval

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the Food and Drug Administration is likely to approve an Emergency Use Authorization to Johnson & Johnson for their coronavirus vaccine. (Jan. 29)

Video Transcript

ANTHONY FAUCI: I would imagine that the Johnson, the J&J, will be putting in for an emergency use authorization. I would imagine literally within a week or two. Then it's up to the FDA. I don't want to get ahead of them and predict what they'll do. But the data look robust enough that they likely will go ahead with it, which means probably by sometime mid to end February, we start to be getting some doses in.

The efficacy in the United States was 72%. Now, at first glance, that might not seem as good as 94%, 95%. But the important part of the whole thing was that, for advanced severe disease, it was quite effective. Overall, it was about 85% effective. And there were no hospitalizations or deaths in the individuals who were vaccinated, which is very good news.

It is clearly value-added, both in the United States, and importantly, for developing nations, for the following reasons. It's a single-dose vaccine, not a two-dose vaccine. It's relatively inexpensive. It doesn't require a very stringent cold chain, as oppo-- you know, minus 90 some odd degrees for a freezer, it just requires a refrigerator.

