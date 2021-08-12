Fauci: It's "likely" everybody will need booster shot at some point

Oriana Gonzalez
·1 min read
In this article:
NIAID director Anthony Fauci told "CBS This Morning" on Thursday that it is "likely" everyone will need a vaccine booster shot in the future, but apart from the immune compromised, "we don't feel a need to give boosters right now."

Driving the news: The Food and Drug Administration is expected to update its emergency use authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines as early as Thursday to allow immunocompromised people to get a third dose, NBC News first reported.

The big picture: Scientists don't agree who should receive booster shots and when, especially as much of the world's population is still waiting for their initial round of shots, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.

  • Research shows that the vaccines are losing some potency against milder infections, causing concern at the population level as data also suggest that people with breakthrough cases can effectively transmit the virus.

What he's saying: "We’re already starting to see indications in some sectors about a diminution over time, that’s durability," Fauci said.

  • "We don’t feel at this particular point, that apart from the immune compromised, we don’t feel we need to give boosters right now," he added.

  • Fauci said that data is being followed "literally on a weekly and monthly basis" to determine how the level of protection is diminishing.

The bottom line: The vaccines still work well at protecting against severe infection and death, so the benefits of getting vaccinated are immense.

