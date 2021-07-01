Fauci: No change to CDC mask guidelines for vaccinated people, even with Delta variant

Answering a question about whether vaccinated individuals should wear masks given the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that vaccines offer a high degree of protection against COVID-19, and that the CDC still says vaccinated individuals don’t need to wear masks indoors or outdoors. He added that local health officials are free to make different recommendations based on conditions in their communities.

