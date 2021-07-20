Fauci, Paul clash on virus origins, trade charges of lying

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, angrily confronted Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday in testimony on Capitol Hill, rejecting Paul's insinuation that the U.S. helped fund research at a Chinese lab that could have sparked the COVID-19 outbreak.

Paul suggested that Fauci had lied before Congress when in May he denied that the National Institutes of Health funded so-called “gain of function” research — the practice of enhancing a virus in a lab to study its potential impact in the real world — at a Wuhan virology lab. U.S. intelligence agencies are currently exploring theories that an accidental leak from that lab could have led to the global pandemic.

“I have not lied before Congress. I have never lied. Certainly not before Congress. Case closed,” Fauci told Paul before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, saying a study the senator mentioned referenced a different sort of virus entirely from the one responsible for the coronavirus outbreak.

“Senator Paul, you do not know what you’re talking about, quite frankly,” Fauci said. "And I want to say that officially. You do not know what you’re talking about.”

He added, “If anybody is lying here, senator, it is you.”

It was the latest in a series of clashes between Paul and Fauci over the origins of the virus that caused the global pandemic.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dr. Fauci to Sen. Rand Paul: ‘You do not know what you’re talking about’

    Dr. Anthony Fauci fires back at Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) during testimony in Congress as Delta variant cases spike.

  • Rand Paul threatens Fauci with criminal referral after heated clash

    Rand Paul is now threatening Dr. Fauci with a criminal referral after their heated clash during a Senate hearing. We discussed that and more with Ashley Parker&nbsp;and&nbsp;Sam Stein.

  • US life expectancy in 2020 saw biggest drop since WWII

    U.S. life expectancy fell by a year and a half in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War II, public health officials said Wednesday. The decrease for both Black Americans and Hispanic Americans was even worse: three years. The drop spelled out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is due mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic, which health officials said is responsible for close to 74% of the overall life expectancy decline.

  • Dr. Fauci Torches Rand Paul: ‘You Do Not Know What You’re Talking About!’

    C-SPANDr. Anthony Fauci made his displeasure with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) abundantly clear during a Tuesday morning Senate hearing, tearing into the Republican lawmaker and accusing him of “lying.”Throughout the past year, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and the Kentucky senator have regularly clashed over the pandemic and the government’s response to it. Over the past few months, however, the back-and-forth has grown even more heated as Paul has outright accused Fauci of funding so-cal

  • U.S. won't reopen consulate in Jerusalem until Israel's Bennett passes budget

    The Biden administration has decided to hold off on reopening the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem until after Israel's new government passes a budget, likely in early November, Israeli, U.S. and Palestinian sources say.Why it matters: The decision shows how invested the Biden administration is in helping to stabilize the new Israeli government. The Prime Minister’s Office and Foreign Ministry had requested the delay.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The consu

  • Fauci to Rand Paul: 'If anybody is lying here, Senator, it is you'

    Certainties may be rare in Washington these days, but blowups between Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top medical adviser to President Biden, have become one of the few reliable features of life inside the Beltway.

  • U.S. infrastructure deal teeters after Republicans reject IRS funding

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House and U.S. congressional negotiators are scrambling to salvage a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal after Republicans balked at funding to enforce existing tax laws - a key way to pay for the plan - leaving both sides searching for a way forward. Senators and Biden administration officials still hope to hammer out the deal, including a plan to finance it, for a Senate vote on Wednesday, but both parties were growing increasingly skeptical Tuesday. "There's still more issues," he said, including how the Congressional Budget Office scores the bill's impact on U.S. federal finances.

  • Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk to battle for heavyweight titles on Sept. 25 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

    The Sep. 25 fight will be the first time two Olympic gold medalists face off in the professional ranks.

  • Fauci gives heated response after Rand Paul accuses him of 'lying' about COVID-19 origins

    The Republican senator from Kentucky claimed the NIH funded research in Wuhan that made COVID-19 more transmissible.

  • Oprah, 67, Swears By These Tips For Ageless Skin

    Her secret skin weapon isn't what you think.

  • Singapore shocked by killing of boy, 13, at school

    A 16-year-old student is charged with murder after a body is found in a bathroom and an axe seized.

  • What You Need To Do Now To Buy a Home in 1 Year, 2 Years or 5 Years

    Despite a year of chaos and record-high housing prices, the dream of homeownership is alive and well in America, according to a new survey from GOBankingRates. This survey polled 500 renters about...

  • Olympics-Soccer-Sweden's women stun U.S. with 3-0 thrashing in Tokyo opener

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A pair of goals from Swedish forward Stina Blackstenius spelled catastrophe for the United States on Wednesday, as they suffered a shock 3-0 defeat in their Tokyo 2020 debut. Fifth-ranked Sweden put the pressure on almost immediately with three shots in the first eight minutes, as the four-time Olympic gold medalists showed little sign of the stellar, 44-game unbeaten run they had enjoyed since 2019. Forward Stina Blackstenius converted in the 25th minute, rocketing a header past U.S. keeper Alyssa Naeher with an assist from Sofia Jakobsson.

  • Fauci, Sen. Paul in fiery exchange during Senate panel

    During a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Dr. Anthony Fauci got into a heated exchange about funding at the Wuhan virology lab. When Paul asked Fauci about his previous testimony on the issue, Fauci said, “Sen. Paul, you do not know what you are talking about, quite frankly.”

  • Why Having a Perfect Credit Score Is Overrated

    There's no such thing as perfect -- except when it comes to your credit score. There, we have a precise number for perfection: 850. Pretty dang high, right? It is when you consider that the average...

  • Fauci, Rand Paul get in shouting match over Wuhan lab research

    GOP Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday stepped up his months-long fight with the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, suggesting he lied to Congress about whether the National Institutes of Health funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and triggering an angry shouting match. At a Senate Health Committee hearing meant to update lawmakers on the country's COVID-19 response, the Kentucky Republican began by asking Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, if he's aware that it's a crime to lie to Congress. "On May 11, you stated that NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology," Paul said.

  • Recreational marijuana may be on a Missouri ballot soon. Here’s what’s in its way

    Cannabis for anyone who wants it is inevitable, but existing laws are a tangle that will have to be untied. | Editorial

  • MLB roundup: Will Smith's walk-off homer caps Dodgers' rally

    Pinch hitter Will Smith belted a walk-off, three-run homer to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-6 win against the visiting San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Tyler Rogers (1-1) was called on to close the ninth, but he walked the first two batters, Chris Taylor and Matt Beaty, on nine pitches before giving up a towering home run to Smith. Taylor homered twice and doubled for Los Angeles.

  • Baffling Marjorie Taylor Greene Comment Becomes Instant Meme

    "Your first question is a violation of my HIPAA rights."

  • Vaccinated people can still get COVID. Here are the most common symptoms, study says

    While breakthrough infections aren’t common, vaccinated people should still watch for these possible symptoms.