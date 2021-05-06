Fauci, the Pope, and Aerosmith's guitarist are taking part in a 3-day COVID-19 conference at the Vatican

Sinéad Baker
·2 min read
A composite image of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Aerosmith Guitarist Joe Perry, and Pope Francis. Joshua Roberts/Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel/ Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images/Insider

  • Anthony Fauci and Pope Francis are speaking at a Vatican conference on health.

  • The event, which runs Thursday to Saturday, is about how science and spirituality can tackle global health issues.

  • The CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna, Aerosmith's guitarist, and Cindy Crawford are also taking part.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Pope Francis, and the lead guitarist for Aerosmith are taking part in a three-day Vatican conference on COVID-19 and global heath.

The CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna, Chelsea Clinton, model Cindy Crawford, and soprano Renee Fleming, are also taking part, the Associated Press reported.

The event, which started on Thursday and runs until Saturday, was originally scheduled for May 2020 and was first planned before the coronavirus pandemic overwhelmed the world, the AP reported.

But the organizers said that the pandemic had made its themes more relevant as people pay more attention to healthcare around the world and medical technology, according to the AP.

The event is themed around global-health threats, including the coronavirus, and what roles science and spirituality can play in helping fight them.

In recorded remarks released on Thursday, Fauci told the conference that people will be more likely to follow health advice if it comes from someone they trust.

He said, according to the AP: "You have someone who's a deeply religious person who will listen to their clergy. That's different than me with a suit going into an area telling people to do something."

The event ends on Saturday with a virtual audience with Pope Francis.

Read the original article on Business Insider

