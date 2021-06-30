Fauci predicts there could be 'two Americas' between vaccinated and unvaccinated zones

Dr. Anthony Fauci is concerned about the gap of vaccinated and unvaccinated populations as the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads, saying there could be "two Americas."

The more contagious and aggressive delta variant has reached nearly every state and accounts for 26.1% of COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"When you have such a low level of vaccination superimposed upon a variant that has a high degree of efficiency of spread, what you are going to see among under-vaccinated regions, be that states, cities, or counties, you're going to see these individual types of blips," Fauci said. "It's almost like it's going to be two Americas."

Vaccination rates among the U.S. population have slowed since mid-April, with the lowest coverage reported among more young adults, according to the CDC.

THIRD SHOT OF ASTRAZENECA VACCINE SHOWS PROMISE AS BOOSTER

More than 66% of adults in the country have had at least one vaccination for COVID-19, however, less than 47% of the entire population have been fully inoculated, according to CDC data.

Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Wyoming, and Louisiana have less than 35% of residents fully vaccinated, the CDC noted.

"This is entirely avoidable, entirely preventable. If you are vaccinated, you diminish dramatically your risk of getting infected and even more dramatically your risk of getting seriously ill. If you are not vaccinated, you are at considerable risk," Fauci said.

Two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are about 88% effective against the delta variant, Fauci said, noting there is a "reasonable" assumption the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be "just as good."

Despite some localities such as Los Angeles County "strongly" recommending voluntary usage of masks even for vaccinated individuals, Fauci said he does not anticipate the CDC revising its guidance.

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"For now, the CDC recommendations stand that if in fact you are vaccinated, fully vaccinated, you are protected, and you do not need to wear a mask outdoors or indoors," Fauci said.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Anthony Fauci, Vaccination, Coronavirus, Virus, CNN

Original Author: Kaelan Deese

Original Location: Fauci predicts there could be 'two Americas' between vaccinated and unvaccinated zones