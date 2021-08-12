Fauci predicts everyone will need COVID-19 vaccine booster

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted everyone will need to receive a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine “sooner or later” to ensure its effectiveness.

"As we mentioned, we are evaluating this on a day-by-day, week-by-week, month-by-month basis, looking at any of a number of studies, both international and domestic studies," Fauci said during a press conference Thursday.

Fauci, also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, could not provide a timetable for the additional shot but said he was already preparing to assess the “dynamic process” and act accordingly.

"If the data shows us that, in fact, we do need to do that, we'll be very ready to do it and do it expeditiously," he continued.

Speculation surrounding the booster comes as the United States struggles to combat the spread of the coronavirus delta variant, which has quickly become the dominant strain of new cases after only a couple of months in the country.

The delta variant has spread to at least 117 countries, causing some lawmakers in the U.S. to consider additional lockdowns.

Several cities, such as Washington, D.C., and San Francisco, have already re-shutdown restaurants, businesses, and entertainment venues and adopted proof of vaccination requirements to enter public facilities.

Executives at both Pfizer and Moderna have publicly acknowledged recipients of their respective COVID-19 vaccines will eventually need a booster shot. They have also not ruled out additional dose cycles of their vaccines each year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to call for people to get vaccinated but has yet to recommend additional vaccination doses or boosters definitively.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss booster doses. It is expected to offer a recommendation at that time.

In preparation for the fall season, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has also encouraged students who are too young to receive the vaccination to wear masks in indoor classrooms.

