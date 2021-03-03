Fauci presents his personal virus model to Smithsonian

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens as President Joe Biden speaks during an event to commemorate the 50 millionth COVID-19 shot, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ASHRAF KHALIL
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of the U.S. government’s pandemic response, has donated his personal 3D model of the COVID-19 virus to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

The museum on Tuesday honored Fauci with its Great Americans Medal.

“Dr. Fauci has helped save millions of lives and advanced the treatment and our understanding of infectious and immunologic diseases across more than five decades of public service,” said Anthea M. Hartig, the museum’s director. “His humanitarianism and dedication truly exemplify what it means to be a Great American."

The museum asked Fauci to contribute a personal artifact to mark the pandemic, and he chose the lumpy blue and orange ball that he used to explain the complexities of the virus in dozens of interviews.

The model was made with a 3D printer and shows what the Smithsonian’s announcement calls “the various components of the SARS-CoV-2 virion (the complete, infectious form of the virus), including the spike protein.”

Fauci showed off his new medal in a video call Tuesday night, calling it “an extraordinary and humbling” honor.

“This has been a terrible year in so many respects,” he said. “Decades from now, people will be talking about the experience that we went through.”

Fauci, 80, is the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. After serving as the beleaguered and frequently sidelined face of the Trump administration's COVID response, Fauci was retained as a senior adviser to President Joe Biden.

The Great Americans Medal was founded in 2016. Previous honorees include former secretaries of state Madeleine K. Albright and Gen. Colin L. Powell, tennis star Billie Jean King and musician Paul Simon.

Fauci received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America's highest civilian award, in 2008 from then-President George W. Bush for his decades of work, dating back to the earliest days of the AIDS crisis.

Recommended Stories

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said That He's Worried About COVID in These 2 States

    The spread of highly transmissible COVID-19 variants across the U.S. has put yet another hurdle in the way of ending the pandemic. And as health experts continue to express concerns that vaccines may not be as effective against some of these newly discovered strains, some are worried that certain areas could see new outbreaks. This includes chief White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, who has said he's worried about COVID developments in California and New York. Read on to see why he's so concerned about these places, and for more on what else might be next in the pandemic, check out This Is When We Can Expect the Next COVID Surge, Experts Say. Fauci explains new variants could be why national cases have stopped decreasing. During an interview on CBS's Face the Nation on Feb. 28, Fauci was asked about his concerns over the recent change in the trajectory of new COVID cases, after a weeks-long national decline was snapped last week. "It certainly could be that because we do have some worrisome variants in California and in New York," he explained.He went on to call the sharp drop in cases over the past several weeks "encouraging," but that "over the last several days, it's kind of stopped at around 70,000 and lingered there for a day or two. That is concerning because the thing we don't want is to have it plateau at 70,000 per day. That's exactly the thing that happened during previous surges," he warned. However, more recently, daily new COVID cases have come down once more to 50,000, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports. And for more advice from Fauci, check out Dr. Fauci Just Said When You Can See Other People After Being Vaccinated. Experts have warned about vaccines' effectiveness against the New York variant. Fauci previously expressed concern over the New York variant—officially known as B.1.526— during an appearance on CNN on Feb. 25. He warned host Chris Cuomo that the newly discovered strain had "some worrisome mutations in it" and that "it's something you've really got to pay attention to."But he wasn't alone in his concerns over the new variant. Appearing after Fauci on Face the Nation, Scott Gottlieb, MD, former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, echoed the warnings. "We're more worried about the New York strain because it may pierce prior immunity, and vaccines may be less effective against that," he said, before clarifying that the information was "still very speculative." And for more on potential upcoming guideline changes, check out The CDC Is About to Relax These COVID Restrictions, Dr. Fauci Says. The mixing of new variants could create a big problem for California. While California may finally be seeing cases drop after a devastating surge that made it the epicenter of the pandemic for a time, Fauci is still concerned that other issues could lie ahead. In a Feb. 23 interview with The Los Angeles Times, he warned that the U.K. variant—which has been reported in the state—could create a "survival-of-the-fittest contest" with other local California variants, allowing whichever strain is better at eluding vaccines to continue to spread. And for more COVID news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Fauci still believes vaccinations can help stop the spread of new variants. But the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden remains optimistic that the challenges presented by the new variants don't mean we should give up hope. "We don't know if [the vaccines] work directly against it, but that's the point you want to get across to people. Even though this vaccine is not directly matched to a variant that might occur … [with] the higher level of protection against the original one, there's a spillover of protection against the variant," Fauci told Cuomo."Keep doing the public health measures and get as many people vaccinated as you possibly can," he went on to advise. "Everything you throw at us about a mutant is going to be countered by getting people vaccinated." And for more on when we may be able to put the coronavirus behind us, check out This Is When the COVID Pandemic Will Be Completely Over, Experts Say.

  • EU top court says Polish judges have right to appeal nominations

    Judges applying to join Poland's Supreme Court should have the right to challenge the opinions of a body reviewing candidates, the European Union's top court said, drawing a swift rebuke from Warsaw, which said the EU court was overstepping its mandate. Poland is in a long-running row with the EU over reforms the bloc says hurt court independence by increasing political control over judges. Tuesday's verdict by the Court of Justice of the European Union touches on a public body -- the National Council of the Judiciary -- that critics say has become a tool to politicise the courts.

  • If You Feel This, You May Have Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

    A few months after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States, health experts started to notice that while the majority of those infected with the virus made a full recovery, there were also a lot of people who were still suffering from mysterious symptoms months after their initial infection. This group of people has come to be known by the term “long haulers,” and researchers are still struggling to understand why they can’t recover—especially since some of them experienced little to no symptoms during their initial infection. If you are currently suffering from unusual symptoms, it could mean that you have already battled coronavirus without even knowing it. During a discussion sponsored by Columbia University, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, outlined all the most common symptoms that long haulers experience. Read on to discover the long hauler symptoms outlined by Dr. Fauci, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Severe Fatigue “We have been investigating and learning more and more about an interesting post-COVID 19 syndrome of individuals who recover from clinically recognizable disease who go on to have variable periods from weeks to months and possibly longer of lingering symptoms,” Fauci explained. Fatigue is one of the most common initial indicators of the virus. While most people get their energy back after recovering from their initial infection, it is one of the most common long hauler symptoms. According to Nature, one study found that 53% of 143 people with COVID-19 discharged from a hospital in Romer reported fatigue two months after experiencing their first symptom. 2 Shortness of Breath The same study profiled in Nature found that 43% of the group was also still suffering from shortness of breath after two months. "We know that COVID-19 attacks the lungs, causing inflammation. This may leave survivors with persistent shortness of breath," Hackensack Meridian Health reported. 3 Weakness Many long haulers report a weakness or numbness in their muscles, along with body aches or muscle or joint pain. 4 Dysautonomia According to the Mayo Clinic, dysautonomia is "a dysfunction of the nerves that regulate nonvoluntary body functions, such as heart rate, blood pressure, and sweating," per the Mayo Clinic. RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said When We'd Get Back to Normal 5 Brain Fog Fauci mentions that some people experience brain fog, “or an inability to concentrate or focus.” In a previous interview he referred to the term as "a nonmedical way of describing a lack of ability to concentrate or to focus." Aluko Hope, a critical care specialist at Montefiore Hospital in New York City, revealed to Wired that many of his patients experienced memory problems, with approximately one-third forgetting details such as a telephone number, where their keys are, or the basic rules of traffic. If you experience any of these symptoms, be sure to contact your medical professional, and to avoid getting COVID-19, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • FBI Director Christopher Wray Shoots Down Conspiracy Theory About Antifa In Capitol Riot

    Right-wing groups have spread misinformation that anti-Trump anarchists spurred the Jan. 6 attack. Wray says no evidence of that has surfaced.

  • 'SNL': Kate McKinnon's Dr. Fauci hosts game show where contestants vie for COVID-19 vaccine

    Can't wait to get the COVID-19 vaccine? "SNL" has a competition hosted by Dr. Anthony Fauci (aka Kate McKinnon) that you might be interested in.

  • Family of Vicha Ratanapakdee Outraged After SF DA Says Teen Killer Had ‘Temper Tantrum’

    The family of Vicha Ratanapakdee, an 84-year-old Thai American who was murdered in broad daylight, expressed outrage after San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin compared the incident to a "temper tantrum" in an interview. Reaction to the comment: Boudin told the New York Times that the suspect, Antoine Watson, 19, was “in some sort of temper tantrum” when he pushed Ratanapakdee to the ground and eventually killed the elderly man, according to ABC7’s Dion Lim.

  • The New Long COVID Symptom a Quarter of Patients Have, Study Says

    As the COVID pandemic enters its second year, the focus is widening from how to prevent infection and save lives in the short term to how best to care for patients who are suffering from the debilitating, post-viral effects of "long COVID." Now, a new study has identified one symptom that's afflicting almost a quarter of patients who are in recovery from the virus—and it's one you could easily miss or attribute it to something else entirely: hair loss. For the full details of this worrying new symptom, read on, and for another sign COVID is still affecting you, check out Dr. Fauci Just Said This Is the Tell-Tale Sign You Have Long COVID. Hair loss is much more common among long-haulers than you might've thought. The study, which was published in British medical journal The Lancet in January, was based on researchers' analysis of long-term COVID symptoms recorded in Wuhan, China, the area where COVID-19 first emerged in late 2019. Of 1,733 hospitalized patients studied, the researchers found that fatigue was the “primary long-term symptom” of those who had been sick with the virus when they followed up six months after they were discharged. However, another strange effect was also quite prevalent: hair loss. And for more weird ways COVID could affect you, check out The Disturbing New Symptom of Long COVID Doctors Want You to Know. Only fatigue, muscle weakness, and trouble sleeping were more common. Six months after first being ill, the researchers followed up with patients to answer questionnaires, undergo a physical examination, and blood tests. At that point, 63 percent were experiencing fatigue or muscle weakness and 26 percent reported sleeping problems, while 22 percent said that they had suffered hair loss. And for more ways COVID continues to wreak havoc, check out Dr. Fauci Says These Are the COVID Symptoms That Don't Go Away. It’s hitting women harder. The authors of the report wrote that hair loss was more likely to affect women as a long COVID symptom, while they were also more susceptible to general physical decline or fatigue, as well as getting out of breath after activities. Women also appeared to be suffering more acutely from “persistent psychological problems” relating to their illness. And for more COVID news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. It's not a permanent effect you need to worry about. The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) suggests that under normal circumstances, a person will shed between 50-100 hairs per day. When they lose more than that, it is actually "excessive hair shedding," known medically as telogen effluvium. By contrast, "hair loss" is technically when the hair actually stops growing in the first place, rather than growing and then falling out.The good news is, the hair shedding associated with COVID doesn't seem permanent. The body can be triggered to shed after experiencing stressors like losing a lot of weight, giving birth, experiencing high stress levels, undergoing an operation, and either having had a high fever, or recovering from an illness which included high fever.For anyone suffering hair loss post-COVID, the AAD advises that your hair will likely "return to normal on its own. You just have to give it time. As your hair grows back, you’ll notice short hairs that are all the same length by your hairline. Most people see their hair regain its normal fullness within six to nine months.” And for more on the latest COVID news, check out The Pfizer CEO Says This Is How Often You'll Need a COVID Vaccine.

  • The 5 biggest takeaways from FBI Director Christopher Wray's testimony about the Capitol insurrection

    Wray debunked GOP conspiracy theories about the attack and disputed claims that the FBI failed to alert other agencies about the threat of violence.

  • Armenian leader scores political point in spat with military

    Armenia's prime minister scored a political point Tuesday in his spat with the top military brass, advancing his motion to fire the country's top military officer. A political crisis sparked by Armenia's defeat in the conflict with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region escalated last week when the military's General Staff demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following his move to dismiss a top general. Pashinyan responded by firing the chief of the General Staff, Col. Gen. Onik Gasparyan.

  • Rio Tinto chairman resigns over Aboriginal site destruction

    Rio Tinto's chairman announced Wednesday he would step down over the mining giant's destruction of an ancient Aboriginal site to expand an iron ore mine.

  • Walmart sweetens pay for most U.S. hourly workers on the coasts

    Many Walmart Inc hourly workers will collect bigger paychecks on the U.S. east and west coast markets where the cost of living is higher and competition for labor among retailers is more intense, the company told Reuters on Tuesday. “(This) tells us that we're becoming more competitive for this type of work,” said Drew Holler, Walmart’s head of people operations. Walmart said last month that it plans to raise average pay for U.S. hourly workers to at least $15.25 an hour, focusing on digital fulfillment and stocking workers who will receive a starting wage of $13-$19 an hour from March 13, as America’s biggest private employer looks to retain labor to support its fast-growing online business.

  • Analysis: Biden retreats from vow to make pariah of Saudis

    As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden promised to make a pariah out of Saudi Arabia over the 2018 killing of dissident Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi. The Biden administration made clear Friday it would forgo sanctions or any other major penalty against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Khashoggi killing, even after a U.S. intelligence report concluded the prince ordered it.

  • White House withdraws Neera Tanden’s nomination as OMB Director in row over tweets

    She had received bipartisan opposition in Senate over past tweets

  • Fauci says U.S. must stick to two-shot strategy for Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines: paper

    Fauci said that delaying a second dose to inoculate more Americans creates risks. He warned that shifting to a single-dose strategy for the vaccines could leave people less protected, enable variants to spread and possibly boost skepticism among Americans already hesitant to get the shots. "There's risks on either side," Fauci was quoted as saying by the Washington Post in a report published late on Monday.

  • If You Have This Quaker Oats Product at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

    If you’re doing some spring cleaning, you might want to start with your kitchen cabinets, now that a popular food from one of the most trusted brands is subject to a new recall. On Mar. 1, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Quaker Oats had issued a voluntary recall on one flavor of its beloved snacks due to safety concerns. Read on to find out if you should be tossing these snacks from your pantry, and for more foods to ditch, If You Have These Cheeses at Home, the FDA Says Get Rid of Them Now.The Quaker Oats recall is specific to the brand’s 3.03-oz. bags of Quaker Rice Crisps in Sweet Barbecue Flavor, which may have undeclared soy in them. According to the recall notice, individuals with soy sensitivities or allergies “run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags.”In total, 4,550 bags of the potentially contaminated chips are being recalled, each bearing UPC number 0 30000 31984 0 and a best before date of May 29, 2021, written as “MAY29213M21” on the packaging. The affected products may have been sold in the following 21 states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.While no illnesses associated with the consumption of the aforementioned Quaker Oats product have been reported, the FDA says that anyone with the recalled snacks at home should return them to their point of purchase to receive a refund or contact Quaker Consumer Relations at 800-367-6287.Quaker Oats isn’t the only company to pull its products from the market recently, though; read on to discover which other foods you should get rid of ASAP. And for more products to steer clear of, If Your Milk Carton Doesn't Say This, the CDC Says Don't Drink It. 1 Chocolate pretzels If you had your heart set on chocolate pretzels for dessert, you may want to rethink your choice. The FDA announced the recall of Market District Gourmet Pretzel Platters and Gourmet Pretzel Bags on Feb. 19 after it was discovered that the treats could be contaminated with pecans that aren’t disclosed on the pretzels' ingredients list. The affected products are marked with PLU numbers 25206 and 45505 on the packaging’s scale tag, and at the time of the recall, the pretzels had resulted in one person becoming sick. If you have the affected pretzels at home, the FDA recommends tossing them and bringing your receipt to your local Market District or Giant Eagle supermarket to receive a refund. And for another problematic product you may have in your house, check out If You Have This Soap at Home, Stop Using It Immediately, FDA Says. 2 Hotpot seasoning On Feb. 22, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall of 96,801 pounds of seasonings. The products pulled from the market include Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Slightly spicy) in 17.6-oz. vacuum sealed packages, Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Super spicy, extremely) in 17.6-oz vacuum sealed packages, and Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Medium spicy, Mala) in 12.07-oz vacuum sealed packages. The seasonings were recalled after it was discovered that they had been distributed in the U.S. without the required re-inspection by the FSIS. And for the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 3 Pork pâté Your favorite charcuterie board staple may not be safe to snack on right now. On Feb. 19, the FSIS announced the recall of approximately 30,081 pounds of Monique Ranou Pâté that had also been distributed without FSIS re-inspection. The products affected by the recall include 240-gram cans of Monique Ranou Pâté de Foie, 240-gram cans of Monique Ranou Pâte de Campagne, and 180-gram jars of Monique Pâté de Campagne Supérieur. The FSIS recommends that anyone with the affected products—which are printed with French establishment number FR 56-246-008 CE—either throw them away or return them to the store from which they were purchased rather than consuming them. And if you want to play it safe, If You're Making Your Dinner in This, Stop Right Now, Experts Say. 4 Smoked fish Before you lay out your next brunch spread, check the packaging on that smoked fish to make sure it’s safe to eat first. Aaron’s Gourmet Smoked Fish products sold at two Portland, Oregon farmer’s markets were voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer on Feb. 5 due to a “lack of licensure and regulatory oversight,” the FDA reports. The products, which were sold in both vacuum-sealed plastic bags and glass jars, can be returned to their place of purchase for a full refund, but the FDA says customers are “are urged not to consume them.” And for more hazards hiding at home, If You Have These Meds, There's a "Risk of Poisoning," Officials Warn.

  • Cancer survivor becomes funeral director at 29 after losing friends to disease

    Ayesha Slader was diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was 14.

  • EU slaps sanctions on 4 Russia officials over Navalny arrest

    The European Union on Tuesday imposed sanctions on four senior Russian officials over the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin’s most high-profile political foe. The 27-nation bloc imposed bans on travel and froze the assets in Europe of Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Igor Krasnov, the prosecuto general, Viktor Zolotov, head of the National Guard, and Alexander Kalashnikov, head of the Federal Prison Service. EU headquarters said the four were listed “over their roles in the arbitrary arrest, prosecution and sentencing of Alexei Navalny, as well as the repression of peaceful protests in connection with his unlawful treatment.”

  • The Pfizer Vaccine May Be Less Effective If You Have This Common Condition

    The Pfizer vaccine has been heavily praised for its efficacy against the coronavirus—and it may be the only vaccine some people can receive, as it's currently the one vaccine available to 16- and 17-year-olds in the U.S. Moreover, health officials have advised people to get whichever coronavirus vaccine they can. However, there could be some limitations to the shot's protective powers. According to a new study, the Pfizer vaccine may be less effective in people with one common condition. Read on to find out if you fall into this group, and for more vaccine news, The Pfizer CEO Says This Is How Often You'll Need a COVID Vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine may be less effective if you have obesity. Italian researchers observed the Pfizer vaccine response in nearly 250 healthcare workers, and their findings were pre-printed Feb. 26 on medRxiv. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, found that healthcare workers with a BMI greater than 30 had a lower antibody response after having received the Pfizer vaccine. In fact, these healthcare workers were only able to produce half the amount of antibodies that the healthcare workers with a lower BMI produced seven days after the second dose."The constant state of low-grade inflammation, present in overweight people, can weaken some immune responses, including those launched by T cells, which can directly kill infected cells," the study stated. And for essential guidance on vaccination, Dr. Fauci Just Said Don't Take This Medication With the COVID Vaccine. It may also be less effective you are an older male. If you are an older male with obesity, your antibody response from the Pfizer vaccine may be even lower—as the study found that age, gender, and obesity all played a role in differing antibody response levels. "These findings imply that females, lean and young people have an increased capacity to mount humoral immune responses compared to males, overweight and the older population," the study stated.However, it's important to note that despite differences in antibody levels, none of the participants developed COVID by the seventh day after the second dose either—regardless of their gender, age, or weight. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. Obesity is a risk factor for severe COVID. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists obesity and severe obesity as risk factors for severe illness from the coronavirus. According to a the agency, obesity is "linked to impaired immune function," which may triple a person's risk of hospitalization for COVID and increase their likelihood of death from the virus. The CDC also notes that prior research has found that "obesity may be linked to lower vaccine responses" for several other diseases as well, like the flu, hepatitis B, and tetanus. And for vaccine side effects to expect, Doctors Are Warning You to "Be Prepared" for This After Your Second Dose. Researchers say new vaccine options may need to be considered for people with obesity. Aldo Venuti, MD, corresponding study author from the Istituti Fisioterapici Ospitalieri in Rome, wrote in a discussion accompanying the study that "it is mandatory to plan an efficient vaccination program" for those with obesity, since they are at higher risk for severe COVID. This means vaccine plans may need to be altered for those with this underlying condition. "Although further studies are needed, this data may have important implications to the development of vaccination strategies for COVID-19, particularly in obese people. If our data was to be confirmed by larger studies, giving obese people an extra dose of the vaccine or a higher dose could be options to be evaluated in this population," Venuti explained. And for more vaccine reactions to prepare for, If You're Over 65, the CDC Says to Expect This After Your COVID Vaccine.

  • Giroir accuses Biden administration of lies about Operation Warp Speed

    Former HHS assistant secretary discusses the president's handling of the COVID crisis on 'FOX News Primetime'

  • Biden orders states to prioritize vaccinations for teachers, sets one-shot target by end-March

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered U.S. states to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers to ensure children could return to school quickly and safely, and called for every educator to receive at least one shot by the end of March. Biden also announced that Merck & Co Inc would help make rival Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, a partnership similar to those seen during World War Two. With three vaccines now available, Biden said he was confident there would be enough vaccines available for each adult in the United States by the end of May.