Fauci on RSV, COVID-19 origins and what comes after retirement

Chicago Tribune

A statue of young Abraham Lincoln was splashed with red paint on Thanksgiving Day with the words “COLONIZER” and “LAND BACK!” written below it in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood. The vandals also reportedly wrote “Dakota 38,” in apparent reference to 38 Dakota Sioux who were executed on Lincoln’s order following the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862, also known as the Sioux Uprising. This was the ...