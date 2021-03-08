Fauci said the current plateau of COVID-19 cases in the US is unacceptable and warned against an 'on and off' strategy for reopening

Marianne Guenot
·2 min read
Fauci CBS March 7
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaking to CBS's "Face the Nation" on March 7, 2021. CBS

The US COVID-19 case count is plateauing at "not an acceptable level," Dr. Anthony Fauci told CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday, and warned against public-health measures being turned "on and off".

Speaking to CBS' Margaret Brennan, Fauci, the White House chief medical advisor, said that having another surge of cases when cases are plateauing at "quite a high level" would be "risky."

The CDC warned last week that a fourth surge of cases could be coming in the US.

The number of daily new confirmed cases had been dropping, but are currently hovering between 60,000 and 70,000.

US new cases March 8
There were 60,047 new cases of COVID-19 in the US on March 7, according to Our World In Data. Our World in Data

In his interview, Fauci said that European countries can provide a template for the US, because their patterns are "usually a couple of weeks ahead of us."

Europe witnessed a 9% increase in cases in the last week after experiencing a plateau, Fauci said.

He also warned against coronavirus measures being switched "on and off," saying "it really would be risky to have yet again another surge, which we do not want to happen because we're plateauing at quite a high level."

The White House and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention have been clear that they did not approve of some states pulling back coronavirus restrictions without waiting for CDC recommendations.

Last week, Fauci called Texas and Mississippi's decisions to lift their mask mandates "inexplicable," and President Joe Biden said this was the result of "Neanderthal thinking."

In his Sunday interview, Fauci said the US would be pulling back coronavirus restrictions gradually as "we get more people vaccinated," and that the measures are not meant to be "indefinite."

"We want the levels of virus very, very low, and then we will have much, much easier time to safely pull back and get the economy and all the other things that we want to be normal," he told "Face the Nation."

New guidelines from the CDC for vaccinated people had been expected last week, but were ultimately delayed.

"Those guidelines are coming out from the CDC really imminently," Fauci said on Sunday. "I would imagine, within the next couple of days for sure."

Read the original article on Business Insider

    Ex-president expected as soon as Sunday night, reports sayTrump tells Republicans: stop using name in fundraising Donald Trump in the elevator at Trump Tower, in January 2017. Photograph: Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty Images Donald Trump could arrive in New York City for his first visit since leaving the White House as soon as Sunday night, according to multiple reports. The former president was born in Queens and rose to fame in Manhattan but changed his primary residence to Florida in 2019 and has been at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach since leaving Washington on 20 January. After reports of a New York visit proliferated on Saturday, the local station WABC-TV reported that police were preparing to increase security around Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan. The New York police department did not comment. Trump’s New York home was the subject of protests and a heavy police presence from the start of his run for the White House in summer 2015 through to the end of his term in office in the acrid aftermath of the 6 January Capitol attack. In July 2020, amid national protests for racial justice and policing reform, city authorities painted the words “Black Lives Matter” on the street outside Trump Tower. Mayor Bill de Blasio claimed to have “liberated” that stretch of Fifth Avenue. The mural was repeatedly vandalised. Trump was impeached for a second time for inciting the Capitol insurrection, in which five people died, as part of his claim that his defeat by Joe Biden was the result of electoral fraud, a lie repeatedly thrown out of court. He was acquitted, when only seven Republican senators voted to convict him. He retains a grip on Republican politics, regularly topping polls of potential presidential nominees for 2024 but this week reportedly demanding the party stop fundraising using his name. On Saturday, the New York Daily News quoted Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, referring to a gold statue that made a splash at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida last week, when he said: “The human Donald must … be put on display for the multitude of NYC followers.” In truth Trump remains a divisive figure in New York, a largely Democratic city, amid two investigations that have added to his considerable legal jeopardy since losing the protections of office. The Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr, and the state attorney general, Letitia James, are both looking into Trump’s financial affairs. Cohen is under house arrest in the city, completing a sentence for offences including paying hush money to two women who claimed affairs with Trump, claims Trump denied, though he admitted knowing of the payments. Cohen has spoken to Vance. The Daily News said Trump’s visit would not be in connection with that investigation, which received a huge boost last month when the US supreme court declined to block access to Trump’s tax returns and financial records. Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have also relocated to Florida since the end of their time in power, with Ivanka thought likely to mount a run for US Senate in the southern state. Trump’s own future in Florida has been called into question. Though he owns the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, a 1993 agreement says he cannot live there permanently. Last month the former president won favourable comments from the town attorney, in a hearing involving residents who want to hold Trump to that deal. A decision is due in April.