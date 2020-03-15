Fauci Says Americans Must be Prepared to Hunker Down More

(Bloomberg) --

Americans must be ready for more drastic steps to slow the march of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday.

“Americans should be prepared that they are going to have to hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Asked if he would prefer some kind of 14-day national shutdown to “flatten the curve” of Covid-19 spread, Fauci said -- in one of five interviews on Sunday talk shows -- “I would prefer as much as we possibly could.”

On “Fox News Sunday,” though, the veteran infectious diseases specialist didn’t endorse a nationwide shutdown. With ‘stringent mitigation and contaiment’ measures without a complete lockdown will help the U.S. avoid getting to where Italy is now, he said.

On ABC’s “This Week,” Fauci said domestic travel restrictions are likely not in the immediate future but are possible as the U.S. refines its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Travel restrictions within the country have not been seriously discussed,” Fauci said.

”I don’t see that now in the immediate future,” he said, adding that the Trump administration is “open minded” about steps it might have to take.

Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, said he was “absolutely” confident the federal government is doing what it needs to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

Members of the task force are scheduled to brief the media later on Sunday.

