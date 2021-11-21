Fauci says he'd be "astounded" if there wasn't an autopsy on what went wrong in COVID response

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dr. Anthony Fauci tells Margaret Brennan in a wide-ranging conversation that he expects a full investigation into what went wrong in the Coronavirus response.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories