Fauci says herd immunity is ‘likely unattainable’ with COVID-19
Speaking at an event hosted by the National Press Club on Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci explained why he believes “we’re not going to get classical herd immunity” with the pandemic.
Speaking at an event hosted by the National Press Club on Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci explained why he believes “we’re not going to get classical herd immunity” with the pandemic.
Journalists Bob Woodward and Carol Leonnig, along with conservative attorney George Conway, join Yahoo News' "Skullduggery" podcast for a special live recording. During the discussion, Woodward and Leonnig share their hopes and predictions for the public hearing this summer and the final report due in the fall. "I'm expecting what Bob Mueller didn't do," says Leonnig. "It's going to be like must-watch TV."
As of the end of April 2022, 74% of Russians said they supported the Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to a sociological survey conducted by the Levada Center on April 21-27.
Facebook posts claim top US infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci contradicted himself by advising all Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19, citing a years-old clip in which the doctor says a person who recovered from influenza need not receive a flu shot. But Covid-19 and the flu are distinct diseases, Fauci's advice in the 2004 video was specific to one person, and scientists are still researching the durability of natural immunity following Covid-19 infection.An April 1, 2022 Faceb
Mark Purnell said he had to never give up and "always fight" to see the moment he was released from prison after his conviction for murder was overturned.
Mental health and stable housing were among doctors’ top concerns for kids in Kansas City, according to a new report from Children’s Mercy Hospital released every three years.
Just hours after saying the U.S. was out of the "pandemic phase," Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser and a leading infectious disease expert, clarified that he should have said the acute phase was over.
Unilever said it was looking to pass increased costs onto consumers despite having already raised prices by more than 8% year-on-year in the last quarter.
Dr. Anthony Fauci is facing more attacks after Republicans cheered after one of their own demanded the execution of Fauci by a firing squad.
Novavax could know more about the fate of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine in a little more than a month. The Food and Drug Administration said Friday it plans to hold a Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meeting June 7 to discuss the Gaithersburg biotech’s emergency use authorization request for the candidate. Then the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, would issue policy recommendations on how the vaccine should be used, the company confirmed to the Washington Business Journal.
Rivermen goaltender Jack Berry stops a breakaway and follow shot in third period to help a 3-2 win in Game 1 of SPHL Finals at Carver Arena 4-28-22
The US is trying to seize a yacht it claims belongs to Suleyman Kerimov. But lawyers say the beneficial owner is actually Eduard Khudainatov, per AP.
Africa is facing an explosion of preventable diseases due to delays in vaccinating children, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday, with measles cases jumping 400 percent.
The fast-food heavyweight has taken a colossal hit.
It's too soon to know whether the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants will take off in the U.S. as they are in South Africa, but some experts are anxious.
In an NFL draft focused early on stoppers, it was the goers — wide receivers — who stole the spotlight Thursday night. Yes, the first five selections came on the defensive side of the ball, including edge rushers Travon Walker of national champion Georgia to Jacksonville and Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan to Detroit at Nos. “The more playmakers we can have, the better,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said.
Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has been appointed coach of Austria's national team, the federation said Friday, but he will continue in a consultancy role at the club.
In a race to become India's first chip maker, Vedanta Ltd is seeking 1,000 acres (405 hectares) of free land from states and other incentives for its $20 billion foray into semiconductor and display manufacturing, sources told Reuters. The oil-to-metals conglomerate in February said it will diversify into chip manufacturing and announced plans to form a joint venture with Taiwan's Foxconn to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plans to make India a semiconductor manufacturing hub. Though Vedanta is seeking federal incentives under a Modi programme offering fiscal support, it is separately asking states for 1,000 acre of land free of cost on a lease for 99 years, according to two sources with direct knowledge of .
The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Thursday against Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort — who was convicted in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and later pardoned — seeking to recover nearly $3 million from undeclared foreign bank accounts.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyDemocrats don’t have to walk into the midterms like sheep to the slaughter. They have the opportunity to win over voters, but only if they finally speak up, share their values, fight back against slanderous accusations, and contrast their popular proposals with the GOP’s regressive pro-death agenda.Currently, the Democrats resemble a pathetic, neutered party that fights from its knees and brings a dull butter knife to a gunfight. Meanwhil
The Jets used the 10th pick in the 2022 NFL draft on WR Garrett Wilson.