Fauci says herd immunity is ‘likely unattainable’ with COVID-19

American City Business Journals

Novavax could know more about the fate of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine in a little more than a month. The Food and Drug Administration said Friday it plans to hold a Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meeting June 7 to discuss the Gaithersburg biotech’s emergency use authorization request for the candidate. Then the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, would issue policy recommendations on how the vaccine should be used, the company confirmed to the Washington Business Journal.