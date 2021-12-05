Omicron variant found in almost one-third of U.S. states

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Spetalnick and Susan Heavey
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Matt Spetalnick and Susan Heavey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread to about one-third of U.S. states, but the Delta version remains the majority of COVID-19 cases nationwide, U.S. health officials said on Sunday.

Though the emergence of the new variant has caused alarm worldwide, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, told CNN "thus far it does not look like there's a great degree of severity to it" but he added that it was too early to draw definitive conclusions and more study is needed.

Fauci also hoped the United States would lift its ban on travelers from southern African countries in a "reasonable period of time."

The South African government has complained it is being punished - instead of applauded - for discovering the new variant and quickly informing international health officials.

Fauci praised South Africa for its transparency and said the U.S. travel ban was imposed at a time "when we were really in the dark" and needed time to study the variant.

"We all feel very badly about the hardship that that might have put upon not only South Africa but the other African countries," he added on CNN's "State of the Union."

At least 15 U.S. states have reported Omicron cases: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin, according to a Reuters tally.

Many of the cases were among fully vaccinated individuals with mild symptoms, although the booster shot status of some patients was not known.

Despite several dozen Omicron cases, the Delta variant still accounts for 99.9% of the 90,000 to 100,000 new cases of COVID each day in the United States https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told ABC News in an interview.

"We are everyday hearing about more and more probable cases so that number is likely to rise," she said.

Louisiana's Department of Health said on Saturday that a Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd cruise ship set to dock in New Orleans with more than 3,000 passengers has detected 10 cases of COVID-19 on board.

The Norwegian Breakaway left New Orleans on Nov. 28 and had stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico, officials said, adding everyone on board would be tested and provided with post-exposure and quarantine public health guidance by the CDC.

COVID-19 vaccine makers are looking to quickly tweak their shots to target Omicron and U.S. regulators have vowed speedy reviews, but that could still take months.

"Certainly, FDA (Food and Drug Administration) will move swiftly and CDC will move swiftly," Walensky said.

Moderna Inc has said it could seek U.S. approval for an updated vaccine as soon as March, but company officials in television interviews on Sunday said it still take time to increase output.

Moderna Co-founder and Chairman Noubar Afeyan told CNN it would take another seven to 10 days to gather key Omicron data. Then, it "will take a good 60 to 100 days" to deploy an Omicron-specific shot, although other options like a higher dose of the current booster are being explored, he said.

U.S. government officials are also working with vaccine makers Pfizer Inc and Johnson & Johnson on updated shots.

Pfizer and Merck & Co Inc are also pursuing COVID-19 pill treatments.

(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Omicron variant spreading twice as fast as delta variant in South Africa

    Hospital admissions in U.S. are up by 26% since the beginning of November.

  • Fauci: U.S. reevaluating African travel restrictions "daily"

    Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Sunday that the United States is reevaluating the travel restrictions from south African countries "on a daily basis." Why it matters: Last week, the World Health Organization called on countries not to impose such travel bans in the wake of the Omicron variant, saying the restrictions "place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with

  • Former U.S. senator, presidential candidate Bob Dole, dies at age 98

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Bob Dole, who overcame grievous World War Two combat wounds to become a pre-eminent figure in U.S. politics as a longtime Republican senator from Kansas and his party's unsuccessful 1996 presidential nominee, died on Sunday. Dole, known for a wit that ranged from self-deprecating to caustic, died in his sleep, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation said. Dole announced in February that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer and would begin treatment.

  • 5 Defensive ETF Bets as Omicron Enters the United States

    Let's look at some safe ETF plays that investors can consider keeping in mind the rising concerns emanating from the new omicron variant.

  • What we know about L.A. County's first case of the Omicron variant

    There are currently no indications of a larger outbreak, and officials urge people not to panic, saying they see no need for more restrictions at this time.

  • U.S. braces for impact as Omicron found in at least 16 states

    CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann reports on the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

  • My Realtor is isolating after being exposed to COVID-19, but I need to find a home ASAP. Is it OK to break our business arrangement?

    My Realtor just told me that his daughter has COVID-19 and he has to get tested. ‘The Big Move’ is a MarketWatch column looking at the ins and outs of real estate, from navigating the search for a new home to applying for a mortgage.

  • GOP infighting takes stupid to a whole new level

    Americans want lawmakers to do their jobs, get to work, grow up — and get off of Twitter.

  • Omicron COVID-19 variant found in 12 states

    The biggest question is whether current, available vaccines will prevent severe cases spread by the Omicron variant.

  • 2 Louisiana insurance companies fail after Hurricane Ida

    Insurance companies operating in Louisiana will be charged at least $100 million to pay the claims of two failed property insurers who went belly up in Hurricane Ida’s aftermath. The Advocate reports that the board of the Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association — a state-sponsored safety net for policyholders -- voted for the first time since 2004 to charge insurers 1% of their net written premiums to help fill its coffers. The guaranty fund, known as LIGA, covers claims for policyholders whose insurers become insolvent.

  • The Best Harry Potter Gifts That Will Impress Even the Ultimate Potterheads in Your Life

    These gift ideas are Hogwarts-approved.

  • Criminal charges possible in 'Rust' movie shooting, prosecutor says

    TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) -Some of the people who handled guns on the set of Alec Baldwin's movie "Rust" may face criminal charges in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer, the New Mexico district attorney said on Friday. Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement that she had not made any decision yet on charges but that everyone involved "in the handling and use of firearms on the set had a duty to behave in a manner such that the safety of others was protected." Once the investigation is complete "certain individuals may be criminally culpable for his/her actions and/or inactions on the set of 'Rust'," she added.

  • Plumber's find possibly tied to 2014 Texas megachurch theft

    For more than seven years, no one has known what happened to $600,000 in checks and cash that was stolen from a safe at Pastor Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch, which has one of the largest congregations in the country. Houston police are investigating whether cash and checks discovered by a plumber during repair work that was being done at Lakewood Church is connected to the money that was stolen in 2014. The revived investigation comes after a plumber on Thursday called “The Morning Bullpen with George, Mo & Erik on 100.3 The Bull” during a segment on the Houston radio station in which people were asked to talk about the most unusual things of value they had ever found.

  • Libya's foreign minister slams European migration policy

    Libya’s foreign minister on Friday criticized a system of deterring migrants from reaching European shores that she argued fails to address the root of the problem and has so far only served the interest of EU states. Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush spoke via video call at the Mediterranean dialogues, a conference hosted by the Italian government, in a session titled “Dealing with Migration." “Please do not push the problem in our lap and please do not point your fingers at Libya and portray us as a country which abuses and disrespects refugees,” she said.

  • Open: This is "Face the Nation," December 5

    Today on "Face the Nation," with the world still battling COVID's Delta surge, preparations are now underway to combat a new threat.

  • 5 plead guilty in one of CA's largest retail theft busts

    "Today's announcement should serve as a warning shot to anyone thinking about participating in organized retail theft." Officials announced five people have pleaded guilty to one of largest retail theft busts in California history.

  • What Trends Are Popular Now But Will Be Seen As Toxic In The Future?

    One day we might look back and ask, "What were we thinking?"View Entire Post ›

  • Can Bitcoin Reach $560,000?

    Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has skyrocketed more than 7,200% over the past five years, easily outperforming traditional assets and silencing the critics who claimed the cryptocurrency's gains were unsustainable. In this year alone, Bitcoin's price has nearly doubled, even as China's crackdown on cryptocurrency trades throttled its gains. Wood recently claimed that Bitcoin's price could still soar to $560,000 by 2026.

  • Mitch Albom: The echo of preventable gunshots at Oxford High School will be heard forever

    The tragic shooting at Oxford High School this week leaves countless people with voids in their lives. Voids that could have seemingly been prevented.

  • 'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson's Hallmark News

    'The Voice' coach and 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' cohost Kelly Clarkson shared that she will be part of the Hallmark movie 'Sister Swap' in a very special way.