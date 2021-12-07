Fauci says Omicron may be less severe

WASHINGTON — The new Omicron variant of the coronavirus may lead to less severe disease, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top medical adviser to President Biden, said during a briefing of the White House pandemic response team on Tuesday, though he cautioned that much about the variant remains uncertain.

“It appears that with the cases that we have seen, we are not seeing a very severe profile of disease. In fact, it might be — and I underscore ‘might be’—less severe," Fauci said, referencing epidemiological reports from South Africa, where some of the first cases of Omicron were detected late last month. The comparison appeared to the Delta strain, which has been the dominant one in the United States for some six months.

Fauci cautioned that the seemingly lessened severity could be influenced by the relative youth of the South African cases, which could potentially disguise the variant’s severity, since younger people tend to get less ill from COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Susan Walsh/AP)

The United States has a much higher vaccination rate than South Africa, with 86 percent of Americans over the age of 65 fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In that cohort, 48 percent have also received their booster shots, which are thought to provide extra protection.

Fauci cautioned that the encouraging findings regarding virulence were preliminary and that it could take several more weeks to fully discern the profile of Omicron, which has a number of concerning mutations. Early indications are that the variant is more transmissible, and it likely has more ability than previous variants to evade immunity from vaccines or antibodies from previous COVID-19 illness. But that does not necessarily mean it makes people more sick.

Fauci made similar statements to French outlet AFP on Tuesday, saying that Omicron is “almost certainly is not more severe than Delta.” Although the Omicron variant has been found in the U.S., it so far remains far less prevalent than Delta.