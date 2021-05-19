Fauci says people are 'misinterpreting' the new CDC mask guidance, and that it didn't mean everyone could take off their masks

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, adjusts a face mask during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the federal coronavirus response on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 18, 2021. AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

Dr. Anthony Fauci said many people are "misinterpreting" the Centers for Disease Control's (CDC's) new guidance on mask wearing.

The CDC announced last week that people who are fully vaccinated can remove their masks in most circumstances, inside or outside.

Fauci told Axios: "I think people are misinterpreting, thinking that this is a removal of a mask mandate for everyone. It's not.

"It's an assurance to those who are vaccinated that they can feel safe, be they outdoors or indoors."

Fauci said: "It's not their fault.

"People either read them quickly, or listen and hear half of it. They are feeling that we're saying: 'You don't need the mask anymore.' That's not what the CDC said.

"They said: If you are vaccinated, you can feel safe - that you will not get infected either outdoors or indoors. It did not explicitly say that unvaccinated people should abandon their masks."

