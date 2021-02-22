Fauci says U.S. political divisions contributed to 500,000 dead from COVID-19

  • FILE PHOTO: Fauci addresses the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington
  • FILE PHOTO: Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at the National Institutes of Health, in Bethesda
1 / 2

Fauci says U.S. political divisions contributed to 500,000 dead from COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Fauci addresses the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julie Steenhuysen
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Julie Steenhuysen

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said political divisiveness contributed significantly to the "stunning" U.S. COVID-19 death toll, which on Monday surpassed 500,000 lives lost.

The country had recorded more than 28 million COVID-19 cases and 500,054 fatalities as of Monday afternoon, according to a Reuters tally of public health data.

In an interview with Reuters, Fauci on Monday said the pandemic arrived in the United States as the country was riven by political divisions in which wearing a mask became a political statement rather than a public health measure.

"Even under the best of circumstances, this would have been a very serious problem," Fauci said, noting that despite strong adherence to public health measures, countries such as Germany and the UK struggled with the virus.

"However, that does not explain how a rich and sophisticated country can have the most percentage of deaths and be the hardest-hit country in the world," said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a top adviser to President Joe Biden. "That I believe should not have happened."

While the United States has just about 4% of the global population, it has recorded nearly 20% of all COVID-19 deaths.

"This is the worst thing that's happened to this country with regard to the health of the nation in over 100 years," Fauci said, adding that decades from now, people will be talking about "that horrible year of 2020, and maybe 2021."

For most of 2020, Fauci served on then President Donald Trump's White House Coronavirus Task Force, a job that often put him at odds with the president, who sought to downplay the severity of pandemic despite contracting COVID-19 himself, and refused to issue a national mask mandate.

Trump at times even attacked Fauci's credibility, undermining his public health messaging.

The nation's failure cannot all be laid at the feet of Donald Trump, Fauci said. "But the lack of involvement at the very top of the leadership in trying to do everything that was science-based was clearly detrimental to the effort."

His personal low point came when several states and cities disregarded the Task Force's phased recommendations for how to safely reopen the country after spring lockdowns.

He called that disregard by several governors and mayors "incomprehensible to me (when) you could see right in front of your eyes what was happening."

"When the American spirit is so divided, that really, really made me sad," he said.

Fauci said the emergence of more contagious variants of the coronavirus, especially ones from South Africa and Brazil that have been shown to reduce the immunity from natural infections and vaccines, have made it challenging to predict when the nation will be able to put the pandemic behind it.

Fauci and Biden have said the United States should return to something approaching pre-pandemic normal life around Christmas. That could change, he cautioned.

The variants also change the equation when it comes to herd immunity, in which a population becomes protected from infection because of high levels of immunity from vaccines or infections.

Asked whether that is still achievable, Fauci said, "I think we can get herd immunity at least against getting sick."

(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen and Michael Erman in Maplewood, New Jersey; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Kohl's pushes back on investor group's takeover efforts

    Kohl’s is fighting back against an investor group’s efforts to take control of the department store chain's board, arguing that it would derail its progress and momentum. The response, issued Monday, comes after the investor group said it had nominated nine members for Kohl's board of directors as it looks to boost the company's stock and its financial performance. The group owns a 9.5% stake in Kohl's.

  • 'Best care possible' for wounded K-9 after police pursuit left suspect fatally shot

    A police dog was resting comfortably Monday after being shot a day earlier during a pursuit that started in Blaine and ended in Isanti County with one suspect killed and another jailed. The K-9 Bravo is being tended to medically at the University of Minnesota Veterinary Medical Center by a "team of heroes who will be able to provide him with the best care possible," the city of Anoka Police ...

  • Dr Fauci says US response to coronavirus among the worst in the world

    The doctor’s comments come on the same night Joe Biden plans to honour the half a million Americans killed by the virus

  • Biden leads Americans in moment of silence to mourn 500,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths

    President Joe Biden led Americans in observing a moment of silence on Monday to commemorate the grim milestone of 500,000 U.S. deaths from COVID-19, urging Americans to set aside partisan differences and fight the pandemic together. Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff marked a moment of silence at 6:15 p.m. (2315 GMT) at the White House after the president's remarks. Biden also ordered that all flags on federal properties and military facilities be lowered to half-staff for the next five days, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

  • Meghan McCain ridiculed after claiming Dr Fauci doesn’t ‘understand science’

    ‘Big walking into the pharmacy and yelling ‘DON'T YOU KNOW WHO MY FATHER IS?’ energy’

  • Dr. Fauci: US will have 600M coronavirus vaccine doses by July 2021

    White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci tells ‘Fox News Sunday’ Americans need to continue to ‘keep guard up’ and not be ‘complacent’ during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • South Korea to begin using Pfizer coronavirus vaccines on Feb. 27, PM says

    South Korea will begin administering the first of 117,000 doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine on Feb. 27, a day after the country begins its first vaccinations with AstraZeneca's products, the prime minister announced on Sunday. Plans call for about 10 million high-risk people, including health care workers and staffers and some residents of assisted care facilities and nursing homes, to be inoculated by July. The first AstraZeneca vaccines are scheduled to be administered on Friday, with Pfizer's shots being deployed the next day, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in remarks reported by Yonhap news agency.

  • Biden asks high court to drop 2 Trump-era Medicaid cases

    The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court not to hear arguments in two cases on its March calendar about the Trump administration's plan to remake Medicaid by requiring recipients to work. The Biden administration has been moving to roll back those Trump-era plans and cited “greatly changed circumstances” in asking Monday that the cases be dropped from the court's argument calendar. The high court had in December agreed to review lower-court decisions involving Arkansas and New Hampshire that found that the Trump administration’s support for work requirements went beyond what’s allowed by law.

  • 14-year-old accused of killing sister while parents were asleep, Pennsylvania cops say

    Police say the girl called 911 and said she’d killed her older sister.

  • UK data: COVID-19 vaccines sharply cut hospitalizations

    Two U.K. studies released Monday showed that COVID-19 vaccination programs are contributing to a sharp drop in hospitalizations, boosting hopes that the shots will work as well in the real world as they have in carefully controlled studies. Preliminary results from a study in Scotland found that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine reduced hospital admissions by up to 85% four weeks after the first dose, while the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot cut admissions by up to 94%. In England, preliminary data from a study of health care workers showed that the Pfizer vaccine reduced the risk of catching COVID-19 by 70% after one dose, a figure that rose to 85% after the second.

  • US arrests wife of El Chapo for drug trafficking

    Her husband was convicted in 2019 for leading the Sinaloa Cartel

  • With heavy hearts, Italians mark year of COVID-19 outbreak

    With wreath-laying ceremonies, tree plantings and church services, Italians on Sunday marked one year since their country experienced its first known COVID-19 death. Towns in Italy's north were the first to be hard-hit by the pandemic and put under lockdown, and residents paid tribute to the dead. Italy, with some 95,500 confirmed virus dead, has Europe’s second-highest pandemic toll after Britain.

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.

  • Tiger Woods feeling stiff coming off back surgery, hopes to play in Masters

    Tiger Woods remains optimistic he'll be able to play at the Masters in April as he continues to recover from back surgery.

  • Sir Keir Starmer backs plans for locals to have a say on controversial statues but says it is not a 'priority'

    Sir Keir Starmer has backed a policy for local people to have a say on controversial statues and street names in their area, but said it should not be a "priority" during the coronavirus crisis. Asked whether he supports statues being taken down and streets renamed in some instances, the Labour leader said communities are “entitled to express a view”, but added: “I’m not sure I see it as a priority in terms of what we’re living through”. “If I was living in a community, I probably would like to express a view one way or the other, and I think that’s not a bad thing,” he told LBC. Sadiq Khan, the London Mayor, has established a “Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm”, which he said would “develop a more joined-up approach” in commemoration of London’s history. The Commission was established after the toppling of the statue of the slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol, and is reviewing street names, statues, murals and other public art. Gaylene Gould, who sits on the Mayor’s Cultural Leadership Board, said some statues in London had become “problematic because they cannot be contested”.

  • Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on US drug charges

    The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was arrested Monday at an airport in Virginia on international drug trafficking charges, the Justice Department said, spelling out in detail how she helped plot her husband’s daring escape from a Mexico prison. Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, who is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Mexico, was arrested at Dulles International Airport and is expected to appear in federal court in Washington on Tuesday.

  • U.S. arrests wife of Mexico cartel chief El Chapo on drug charges

    The wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the imprisoned former leader of Mexico's Sinaloa drug cartel, was arrested on Monday over her alleged involvement in international drug trafficking, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, a regular attendee at her husband's trial two years ago, was arrested at Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia, and is expected to appear in a federal court in Washington on Tuesday. It was unclear why Coronel, a dual U.S.-Mexico citizen, was in the Washington area.

  • Trump made $1.6bn while president, report says

    Large portion of income from Trump-branded properties at which president spends time

  • Biden news - live: Trump blames Cuomo for ‘witch hunt’ after Scotus tax ruling as US hits 500,000 Covid deaths

    Follow for all the latest news from the White House and beyond in US politics

  • 14-year-old accused of killing sister while parents were asleep, Pennsylvania cops say

    Police say the girl called 911 and said she’d killed her older sister.