Fauci, Sen. Paul in fiery exchange during Senate panel

Associated Press

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted social media companies over her temporary suspension from Twitter on Tuesday, calling it “a Communist-style attack on free speech." Twitter imposed the 12-hour timeout on Monday, saying some of her tweets violated its policy against spreading misinformation that could cause harm during the coronavirus pandemic. “Twitter, Facebook, and the rest of the Silicon Valley Cartel are working hand in hand with the White House to censor Americans," the Georgia Republican said in a statement.