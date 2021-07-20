Fauci, Sen. Paul in fiery exchange during Senate panel
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
During a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Dr. Anthony Fauci got into a heated exchange about funding at the Wuhan virology lab. When Paul asked Fauci about his previous testimony on the issue, Fauci said, “Sen. Paul, you do not know what you are talking about, quite frankly.”