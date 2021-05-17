US to share 80 million vaccine doses with the world; US infections down in all 50 states: Latest COVID-19 updates

John Bacon and Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY
·11 min read

The United States will send at least 80 million doses of coronavirus vaccines overseas by the end of June, President Joe Biden said Monday.

Twenty million doses are from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, Biden said. He previously agreed to share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine abroad. AstraZenaca's vaccine, unlike the others, has not been authorized for emergency use in the U.S by the Food and Drug Administration.

"We're taking another step to help the world," Biden said. "It's the right thing to do. It's the smart thing to do."

The announcements come as the U.S. and other developed nations face increasing criticism for monopolizing vaccines while the developing world struggles. Demand in the U.S. has stalled in recent weeks, and vaccine "hesitancy" is blamed for a steady decline in jabs.

Biden said Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus coordinator, will lead the global vaccination effort. The U.S. will work with COVAX, a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to coronavirus vaccines.

Also in the news:

►Statistics released Tuesday will show that new infections are down in all 50 states, Biden said.

►Overnight service on New York City’s subways returned Monday for the first time in more than a year. The system was shut down between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. starting April 30, 2020. The closure was scaled back to 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in February.

►The first foreign visitors have started arriving in Italy after the government lifted a coronavirus quarantine requirement for travelers from the European Union, Britain and Israel. Italy was one of the world's most hardest hit nations and withstood long lockdowns since the pandemic began in early 2020.

►Vermont is preparing to hold its first jury trials since the coronavirus pandemic hit last year. Jury draws were taking place Monday in Windham County criminal court, the Bennington Banner reported.

►Pubs and restaurants across much of the U.K. opened for indoor service for the first time since early January on Monday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, seen breaking masking rules multiple times in recent weeks, urged people to be cautious.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 32.9 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 585,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: More than 163 million cases and 3.38 million deaths. More than 344.5 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and 272.9 million have been administered, according to the CDC. More than 123 million Americans have been fully vaccinated – 37% of the population.

📘 What we're reading: Honor system, paper cards won't cut it for COVID-19 vaccine verification, experts say. Vaccine passports are coming.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates. Want more? Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

Start spreading the news: Vaccinated New Yorkers can drop their masks

Vaccinated New Yorkers no longer need to wear masks, indoors or outdoors, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. After a delay of several days, Cuomo said the state is adopting new guidance on masks that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released last week. Radio City Music Hall will reopen to vaccinated audiences and the New York Marathon to 33,000 runners who prove vaccination or test negative, Cuomo added.

“Let’s get back to life,” Cuomo said at Radio City Music Hall’s grand auditorium. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe. No masks. No social distancing.”

California won't adopt CDC's latest mask guidance until June 15

Fully vaccinated Californians will have to wear face coverings in most indoor settings for another month, as the state announced Monday it will wait until June 15 to adopt the latest guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated Californians are required to wear face coverings in indoor settings, except in their homes. The CDC has said fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has said the state is on track to fully reopen its economy next month.

– Ema Sasic, Palm Springs Desert Sun

Child Tax Credit payments to begin rolling out July 15

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service will begin sending monthly advance payments of $250 or $300 to low- and moderate-income families under the newly expanded Child Tax Credit starting July 15. The payments will continue on a monthly basis through December, and most eligible families will receive them via direct deposit, senior administration officials said Sunday. Families that don’t have direct deposit will receive the payment either as a paper check or a debit card.

Monthly advance payments under the Child Tax Credit are the result of Biden’s American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus-relief package that Congress passed in March.

Michael Collins

US infections drop to pre-surge levels for first time in 8 months

The latest and worst surge in coronavirus cases across the nation is finally over. The country's pace of new cases fell this weekend below the low of Sept. 12, the day before the deadly fall surge got underway, became a disastrous winter and turned into a painful spring. Between that day in September and now, the U.S. reported more than 390,000 COVID-19 deaths and more than 26.4 million coronavirus cases, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

That eight-month surge was responsible for 80% of total U.S. infections and two-thirds of U.S. deaths. The country reported 241,099 cases in the week ending Sept. 12. In the latest and lowest number since, the country reported 232,489 cases in the week ending Sunday.

Daily infections now total less than half what they were a month ago and a small fraction of January's raging numbers. The U.S. continues to report about 600 deaths a day, roughly one-fifth the pace seen in January.

Mike Stucka

Actor Ricky Schroder confronts Costco worker over mask rule

Ricky Schroder, former "Silver Spoons" and "NYPD Blue" star, can be seen confronting a Costco employee about mask mandates in a video shared on social media. Schroder's video comes days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that people who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 do not need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor spaces. In the video, which was posted to Schroder's Facebook page, the 51-year-old asked a Costco employee why he wasn't allowed inside the store unmasked.

"Because in the state of California and the county of Los Angeles, and Costco, there has been no change to our mask policy," the employee, whose name is Jason, responded.

Jordan Mendoza

World weekly infections down sharply – but India is the wild card

The world is reporting 1 million fewer coronavirus cases each week than it had been been during the peak just three weeks ago, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the week ending Sunday, the world reported 4.74 million new cases, compared with 5.78 million cases in the week ending April 28. Contributing the most to the decline of reported cases from several weeks ago are the United States, Turkey and France.

India, however, reported 2.3 million cases in the last week, accounting for 49% of the world's reported cases. And indications that India is massively underreporting cases and deaths make that nation's total suspect, and would also impact world totals. More than 20% of India's tests come back positive, according to Our World In Data, a pace experts say is far too high to accurately capture the scale of the epidemic.

Mike Stucka

Fauci speaks to graduates at Vanderbilt, Emory

Vanderbilt University's commencement speaker Sunday was the immunologist who leads the U.S. COVID-19 response, Dr. Anthony Fauci. He spoke virtually, laying out the difficult times that graduates will head into after their commencement services.

"No students dating back 100 years ... have had this level of disruption to their student years," Fauci said. "The world has changed dramatically ... The adjustments you will have to make in the world are profound."

Also speaking at Emory University in Georgia this weekend, Fauci said the coronavirus crisis has "shone a bright light on our own society’s failings.”

“Societal divisiveness is counterproductive in a pandemic,” Fauci added. “We must not be at odds with each other since the virus is the enemy, not each other.”

Target joins Walmart, others in dropping mask mandate

Target dropped its mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers, joining Walmart, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Costco and other businesses. Target's updated mask policy starts Monday for customers and employees, but the retailer still strongly recommends unvaccinated customers and employees wear masks.

"Given the CDC’s updated guidance last week, Target will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances," the retailer said in a statement Monday.

Kelly Tyko

Variant first seen in India now seen in US

The B.1.167 coronavirus variant devastating India has arrived in the United States. Experts say it's not likely to cause much harm here because of high vaccination rates and because the health care system is not under stress. But with a virus that has defied expectations and the variant infecting hundreds of thousands of Indians every day, researchers are keeping an eye on it.

"We have no reason to believe the vaccine response to this strain will be a problem," added Dr. Eric Topol, a professor of molecular medicine at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California. "This has already been assessed in Israel and other places and the mutations don't seem to be able to evade the vaccines."

Elizabeth Weise and Karen Weintraub

Sanofi and GSK rejoin COVID-19 vaccine effort

After deciding last fall that their COVID-19 candidate vaccine wasn’t working well enough, pharmaceutical giants Sanofi and GSK improved the formulation and the pair are now back in the vaccine game. Early Monday, they released results from a mid-stage clinical trial of their new vaccine and announced plans to begin a definitive trial with 35,000 participants within a few weeks. The companies reported that in their Phase 2 trial nearly all the 722 participants mounted an immune response after the second of two shots, without any significant safety concerns.

The vaccine was tested in adults 18-95; those under 60 showed a stronger immune response. After a single shot, participants who had previously been infected with COVID-19 generated a substantial amount of so-called neutralizing antibodies, suggesting the vaccine could work well as a booster, the companies said.

The companies delayed a previous version of their vaccine last December, deciding it wasn’t performing well enough, particularly in older adults. While the United States now has all the vaccine supply it needs for the moment, most other countries do not, and more shots will likely be needed in the next year or two as new variants and time weaken protection from the first doses.

– Karen Weintraub

'Relief': Vaccination drive targets underserved Hispanic community

Jorge Chavez tried for weeks to get a COVID-19 vaccine through the usual routes. But the Lake Worth Beach, Florida, resident said a language barrier, overloaded websites and a lack of proper documentation kept him from securing an appointment. That changed when he walked into an El Bodegon supermarket and met a representative from the Caridad Center, a nonprofit west of Boynton Beach that provides medical care to low-income residents. In a few moments he was signed up for a vaccine, and Sunday he walked out of their clinic relieved to have received his first dose.

“I’m happy to get it,” he said. “It was difficult before but this is a relief.”

Chavez was one of 600 people, most of them Hispanic, who registered to receive the first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Caridad Center’s clinic Sunday, the latest vaccine drive targeting the county’s Hispanic population.

The coronavirus pandemic across Florida continues to slow, even as inoculations languish.

The state's racial and ethnic gap in COVID-19 vaccinations also showed further signs of closing, and the state's Hispanic residents showed a substantial uptick in inoculations as of Saturday.

– Andrew Marra and Chris Persaud, Palm Beach Post

Remote learners at North Carolina high school excluded from prom

For many students, prom is a pivotal high school memory, but for Isabella Killough, plans to celebrate a final time among her friends were not permitted. A senior at Burns High School in Lawndale, North Carolina, Killough was not allowed to attend prom on May 1 because she is a remote learner.

“I was very discouraged because after a crazy school year, it was something to look forward to,” Killough said. “When you realize you can’t participate in a normal thing, it’s really sad.”

Emails were sent to students saying remote learners would be excluded from extracurricular activities, yet none used the word “prom.” Still, Greg Shull, director of communications for the Cleveland County school district, said the school has been transparent all along.

“That communication was well on the front side of the school year,” Shull said. “They decided if you are a remote learner and you wanted to be in any extracurricular activities, you have to be on campus."

-- Latrice Williams and Christine Fernando, USA TODAY Network

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID news: US to share 80 million doses of vaccines overseas

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to send 20M U.S.-approved vaccines abroad by end of June

    The new commitment is in addition to the 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine the president has already pledged to ship overseas.

  • Dr. Fauci Reveals the Key Difference With Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

    More than 123 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated against COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and that means people are becoming more and more hopeful that the pandemic will soon come to an end. But there are still some causes for concern in regards to the virus, including the increased attention on COVID cases among those who are fully vaccinated, known in the medical community as "breakthrough infections." But not all COVID cases are created equal, it turns out. In a May 16 interview on CBS's Face the Nation, White House chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, revealed the key difference between vaccinated people who get COVID and unvaccinated people with the virus.RELATED: Dr. Fauci Says "Herd Immunity" Is No Longer the Goal With COVID—This Is.During his Face the Nation interview, Fauci was asked about how vaccinated people who are infected but don't develop COVID symptoms compare to unvaccinated asymptomatic COVID patients. He explained that "even though there are breakthrough infections with vaccinated people, almost always the people are asymptomatic, and the level of virus is so low, it makes it extremely unlikely, not impossible, but very, very low likelihood that they are going to transmit it."Fauci noted that the level of the virus that's found in a vaccinated person's nasopharynx, the upper part of the throat located between the nose, is "considerably lower" than an unvaccinated person with the virus. "Whereas when people who are getting infected, who were without symptoms, who are not vaccinated, generally the titer or the level of virus, relatively speaking, is higher than in the vaccinated individuals," Fauci explained.That means a vaccinated person with COVID is much less likely to pass the virus on than an unvaccinated person, even if both don't have symptoms.According to the CDC's data as of mid-April, vaccinated people only have a 0.008 percent chance of getting COVID. The reason it's possible at all is because the vaccines are not 100 percent effective at preventing infection, but they are nearly that successful at preventing severe cases or death. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were about 95 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID, and 100 percent efficacious against severe disease in clinical trials. Meanwhile, the single-dose Johnson&Johnson vaccine is 72 percent effective at preventing COVID infections and 85 percent effective at preventing severe cases, the company said in a statement.Ultimately, Fauci explained, vaccines are the key to ending the pandemic. "When you get vaccinated, you not only protect your own health, that of the family, but also you contribute to the community health by preventing the spread of the virus," Fauci said. "You become a dead end to the virus. And when there are a lot of dead ends around, the virus is not going to go anywhere. … The more people you get vaccinated, the safer the entire community is."RELATED: Dr. Fauci Says We'll Be "Close to Back to Normal" by This Exact Date.

  • AP's top editor wants investigation into Israeli bombing of its Gaza office

    The Associated Press' top editor wants an independent investigation into Israel's bombing of a building in Gaza that was home to her news organization as well as broadcaster Al Jazeera. AP Executive Editor Sally Buzbee said that her organization had not yet seen any evidence from Israeli officials to justify the bombing, which leveled the 12-story al-Jalaa tower block on Saturday. Israeli officials said they carried out the strike because Hamas was operating an intelligence cell out of that office building.

  • AP’s top editor calls for probe into Israeli airstrike on its Gaza offices

    The Associated Press’ top editor on Sunday called for an independent investigation into the Israeli airstrike that targeted and destroyed a Gaza City building housing the AP, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media, saying the public deserves to know the facts.

  • Biden administration to send 20 million U.S.-authorized vaccine doses abroad

    President Biden will send an additional 20 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to other countries by the end of June, including shots authorized by the FDA for use in the U.S., White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.Why it matters: It will be the first time the U.S. has sent Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses abroad. The administration previously announced plans to export 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not been authorized domestically.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free80 million is the highest number of doses donated by any country in the world, according to Psaki. She did not comment on where the 60 million AstraZeneca vaccines will go, saying that decision will come after it receives clearance from the FDA in the next few weeks.Between the lines: By the end of June, it's likely the U.S. will have more than 20 million authorized doses sitting around. States have already started turning down their federal vaccine allocations as demand has dropped.The big picture: The U.S. has faced criticism for hoarding vaccines, especially as supply outpaces demand domestically. Among the world's four major vaccine producers, America has kept nearly its entire supply up to now.Go deeper: The global line for coronavirus vaccines stretches back to 2023Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. weekly deaths from COVID fall to lowest in 14 months

    On average about 600 people died from COVID each day, down from a peak of over 3,000 deaths per day for most of January. About 37% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, and 47% has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the past seven days, an average of 2 million vaccine doses were administered per day, which is down 2% from the previous week after falling 17% in the prior week.

  • Dennis Schroder with a buzzer beater vs the Indiana Pacers

    Dennis Schroder (Los Angeles Lakers) with a buzzer beater vs the Indiana Pacers, 05/15/2021

  • How an Indian village cares for its COVID-19 sick

    There are cows grazing everywhere, the sick are laying under a tree, and their glucose drips are hanging from the branches.This is a village in northern India that's been engulfed by COVID-19. There's no doctor or medical facility in Mewla Gopalgarh in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The closest hospital has no beds, and the villagers can't afford private care.So instead, villagers who practice a form of alternative medicine have set up an open-air clinic where they distribute their own remedies.The tree is an example. It's called a neem tree, which does have some uses in medicine. The villagers hope that by sitting underneath it, it will raise their oxygen levels. But there's no scientific basis for this belief. Rajendar Singh's father is believed to have died of COVID-19: "People have no option but to go to quack doctors. This is leading to deaths in the village. When a proper doctor won't have a look at the patient, where else will they go? There is no scope for getting oxygen, such is the situation. When patients get out of breath, they go to the trees to improve their oxygen levels."The country's devastating second wave of infections continues to bring hospitals in big cities to breaking point. And rural areas are faring even worse as healthcare facilities are threadbare there. In this village, people are just making do as best they can.

  • Long working hours killing 745,000 people a year, study finds

    The World Health Organization says the trend may worsen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • More than one-fifth of parents unable to fully return to work due to childcare: Fed survey

    Twenty-two percent of parents said they were not working or working less due to disruptions in childcare or school closures, a Fed survey shows.

  • U.S. Rep. Bowman disputes fellow Dem Torres over Israel-Palestine conflict

    New York lawmakers Jamaal Bowman and Ritchie Torres, both Democrats, are on opposite sides of the dispute. The violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories is highlighting increasing division within the Democratic Party. President Joe Biden is supporting Israel in the conflict, which is costing hundreds of Palestinian lives.

  • Unmasked edition: News from around our 50 states

    How the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting every state

  • Powerful and deadly Cyclone Tauktae hits COVID-stricken India

    Tropical Cyclone Tauktae is moving ashore along the coast of Gujarat, India, bringing with it high winds, extremely heavy rains, storm surge flooding along the coast, and inland flooding risks that could stretch for hundreds of miles. The big picture: The storm underwent rapid intensification Sunday, becoming equivalent to a Category 4 storm by the end of the day, according to data from the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.While Tauktae has since weakened some, to a Category 3 storm, it is still packing a formidable punch. Some of the worst impacts will be felt from southern Gujarat to near Ahmedabad, which is positioned to the east of the storm center. Details: The storm has been fed by warm waters in the eastern Arabian Sea, as well as atmospheric conditions that have been ideal for the formation of tropical cyclones. In Mumbai, high winds and heavy rains buffeted the city during the past 24 hours, snarling road and air travel, but the city escaped a direct hit from the storm. The storm is the most intense to strike Gujarat in more than two decades, when a 1998 cyclone killed at least 4,000 people. Since then, however, India has made great strides in preparing for such natural disasters. 150,000 people have been evacuated from the most vulnerable locations ahead of the storm's landfall, according to Reuters.So far, at least 12 deaths are being blamed on the storm, Reuters reports.Threat level: While India has seen more intense storms before, Cyclone Tauktae is hitting the country at a time of heightened stress due to the explosion in COVID-19 cases and deaths. This makes preparing for and responding to the cyclone much more difficult. "This cyclone is a terrible double blow for millions of people in India whose families have been struck down by record COVID infections and deaths. Many families are barely staying afloat," Udaya Regmi, South Asia head of the International Federation of Red Cross, said in a statement on Monday.The storm also threatens Asiatic lions, an endangered species, that are found in the Gir Forest of Gujarat, where the center of the storm is coming ashore. "There are around 40 lions in some patches in coastal Saurashtra, and we are monitoring them. Some lions have already moved to higher grounds. We are keeping fingers crossed, and praying the lions will be safe," Shyamal Tikadar, principal chief conservator of forests in Gujarat, told Reuters.Context: The storm comes as evidence continues to pile up that human-caused climate change is causing tropical cyclones to become more intense, dump heavier rainfall, and be more likely to undergo rapid intensification. What's next: Cyclone Tauktae's winds will quickly slow after making landfall, but it will remain a heavy rain producer all the way to the north and east, including in New Delhi, which has been especially hard hit by COVID-19.A foot of rain is expected all the way into northern India. In the Himalayas, heavy snow may fall later this week.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Bookings for Disney Cruise Line's Newest Ship Open This Month — Here's How to Reserve Your Spot

    Reservations for Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship — the Disney Wish — go live this month.

  • U.S. will send 20M more vaccine doses overseas

    The White House did not announce where the doses will be shipped.

  • COVAX has received zero shipments - making it 140 million doses short - since March because of India's outbreak

    COVAX, the WHO-led project to vaccinate the world's poorest nations, aims to vaccinate 2 billion people by the end of 2021.