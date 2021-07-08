Fauci tells unvaccinated to ‘get over’ politics of COVID vaccines as variants spread

Katie Camero
·3 min read

As some states face surges of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations spurred by more contagious variants, particularly among younger people, extra pressure weighs on federal health officials’ mission to get more Americans vaccinated.

Regardless of the COVID-19 vaccines’ reported safety and efficacy, many people remain hesitant and distrustful of the shots. Some have claimed the vaccines can make recipients magnetic, shed the coronavirus, trackable by the government or sick with the disease.

But White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, a long-time opponent of the politicization of the pandemic and vaccines, said to “get over it.”

“This is not complicated. We’re not asking anybody to make any political statement one way or another. We’re saying: try and save your life, and that of your family, and that of the community,” Fauci told MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes” on Wednesday evening. “Here we have a vaccine that’s highly, highly effective in preventing disease and certainly, in preventing severe disease and hospitalization. It’s easy to get, it’s free, and it’s readily available.”

“Get over this political statement. Just get over it and try to save the lives of yourself and your family,” he added.

Fauci’s frustration is due in part to recent spikes in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in states with the largest presence of the delta variant, which is about 60% more contagious than other versions of the virus, though estimates vary.

About a month ago, the delta variant first identified in India made up about 6% of genetically sequenced COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

Now, new national data predicts the variant will make up about 52% of analyzed coronavirus cases in the country by the end of the two-week period ending July 3, replacing the previously dominant alpha variant first found in the U.K.

That’s a jump from about 30% in the two-week period ending June 19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In some states, such as Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, the delta variant comprises more than 80% of sequenced coronavirus cases there.

“For the individuals within those areas that don’t want to get vaccinated, it’s going to be very risky from an individual health standpoint, from the country as a whole,” Fauci told MSNBC. “It’s going to prevent us from just completely crushing this outbreak.”

“Where there are high levels of vaccination, there’s low levels of infection, low hospitalization and almost no deaths. Where you have no vaccination, you have higher levels of infection, high risk and hospitalization,” he added.

Fauci said “we’re pretty lucky” in that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer adequate protection against the variants. But Fauci and other experts warn that the more the virus spreads, “the greater the chance of evolution of yet again, another variant, which we may not be able to handle.”

Nearly 158 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of July 7, about 48% of the total population, a CDC tracker shows. That includes about 56% of those aged 12 and older and about 58% of adults.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden warns Americans about Delta variant

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned the country about the widely spreading and highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, and urged Americans to protect themselves against it by getting vaccinated."The Delta variant is already responsible for half of all cases in many parts of this country... Right now, as I speak to you, millions of Americans are still unvaccinated and unprotected. And because of that, their communities are at risk, their friends are at risk, the people that they care about are at risk. This is an even bigger concern because of the Delta variant."Health officials said the Delta variant has now been found in every U.S. state.Biden warned against complacency as the Delta variant is more easily transmitted than earlier versions of COVID-19 and may cause more severe disease, especially among younger people."It seems to me that it should cause everybody to think twice and it should cause reconsideration, especially the young people who may have thought that they didn't have to be vaccinated, didn't have to worry about it, didn't have to do anything about it up to now. But the good news is that our vaccinations are highly effective. Fully vaccinated Americans have a high degree of protection, including against this Delta variant."Biden also announced that 160 million Americans are expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of the week.He said his administration would devote the rest of the summer toward getting the shot to more people, including by making vaccines available at workplaces, and going door-to-door in various neighborhoods.

  • CDC: 99.5% of COVID-19 deaths are from unvaccinated individuals

    During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Thursday, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said preliminary data from several states indicates that 99.5 percent of recent deaths from coronavirus are of individuals who were unvaccinated and could have been prevented with a vaccine. Walensky also said the rise in the number of cases due to the Delta variant is “troubling.”

  • Pfizer's rare heart disease drug Vyndaqel is becoming a blockbuster

    Data: Company documents; Chart: Axios VisualsHeart medications Vyndaqel and Vyndamax generated $1.3 billion of global revenue last year for Pfizer and already brought in $453 million in the first quarter of this year. Why it matters: The blockbuster drugs could grow significantly more if Pfizer wins its pending lawsuit and is allowed to pay the out-of-pocket expenses of Medicare patients who are prescribed the $225,000-a-year treatment.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insight

  • Scarlett Johansson Says Daughter Rose, 6, Loves to Follow Her Around: 'She Shadows Me'

    Scarlett Johansson described the close relationship she has with her daughter Rose during an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show

  • SC’s unvaccinated residents account for more than 94% of new COVID cases, study finds

    The highly transmissible Delta variant now makes up more than half of new COVID-19 cases nationwide.

  • Tucker Carlson Elevates Unfounded NSA Claims to Include Leaked Emails to Journalists

    Tucker Carlson is continuing to push the assertion that he is being spied on by the National Security Agency. And while there’s still a lack of evidence to prove this, Tucker claimed Wednesday during an appearance on Fox Business that he now has reason to believe his emails were leaked to journalists by the NSA. “Yesterday I learned, that — and this is going to come out soon — that NSA leaked the contents of my email to journalists in an effort to discredit me,” Tucker told “Mornings with Maria”

  • Siluanov Says Russia May Lose Out on Energy Transition

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov warned the Kremlin needs to brace for falling revenues after a stress test showed the global clean energy push could lead to a significant decline in demand for fossil fuel exports.Modeling done by his ministry showed carbon pricing and the rise of renewable energy could cause “radical changes in the global energy balance,” Siluanov said in an interview before he travels to a Group of 20 financial summit this week in Venice.“A big share of o

  • ERCOT releases summer outage data. But it hasn’t said why so many power plants failed.

    Facing near-record energy usage and problems with power generation, ERCOT asked Texans to conserve in June.

  • White House press secretary says anti-doping rules should be reviewed after Sha'Carri Richardson ban

    "It does stink. I don't think there's a better definition of it."

  • I Got a J&J Vaccine. Should I Get a Booster Shot as Delta Spreads?

    Dr. Hana Mohammed El Sahly, a molecular virology and microbiology expert at Baylor College of Medicine, is not one of those researchers—and she says she wouldn’t recommend that course of action. “Until we have better data, it probably is not wise to go and get [additional] vaccines unless it’s part of a clinical trial,” she says. National Institutes of Health (NIH) scientists are studying what happens when people get a booster of a different vaccine than their original shot.

  • Hearings in Hong Kong subversion trial extended to September

    Hearings in the trial of 47 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists charged under a Beijing-imposed national security law have been extended to September. The activists, aged 23 to 64, appeared in court Thursday in the government’s effort to convict them of conspiracy to commit subversion for their involvement in unofficial primary elections held last year by the pro-democracy camp to determine candidates to field in legislative elections which were later postponed. Authorities say the primaries were part of a plot to paralyze Hong Kong’s government and have cracked down heavily on dissent following months of anti-government protests in 2019.

  • Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler previews playing at Tennessee

    Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler previews playing at Tennessee and Josh Heupel getting the Vols back to a great standard.

  • 2021 Team Fantasy Previews

    The NBC Sports EDGE Football crew break down every NFL team's outlook from a fantasy football perspective for the 2021 season. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

  • After 106 days, ship that blocked Suez is let go

    On the move at last. The huge container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March has finally been allowed to leave the area. The Ever Given had been detained ever since, amid wrangling over compensation. Back in March the vessel, one of the world's largest, became wedged diagonally across the waterway. It took six days to free her, causing massive disruption to global trade. A big backlog of ships built up at either end of the canal. Afterwards, the Suez Canal Authority demanded $900 million in compensation. That was to cover the salvage operation and other costs. The demand was later reduced to $550 million. Authorities held the ship while they pursued the claim, creating a dispute with the vessel's insurers and its Japanese owner. A ceremony was held as the ship finally started to move north. Companies around the world are eagerly awaiting the contents of more than 18,000 containers on board.

  • Billionaires Carl Icahn and John Catsimatidis appear in Jeffrey Epstein's 1997 address book

    Insider has obtained Jeffrey Epstein's address book from the 1990s. It connects him with a new network of billionaires and heavyweights.

  • Festival with Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood sparks COVID outbreak, Colorado officials say

    It’s reportedly the largest music festival in Colorado.

  • One unique theory for why Americans distrust Congress

    One unique theory for why Americans distrust Congress

  • Editorial: A year ago the state's unemployment agency was a mess. It's better, but still struggling

    The pandemic broke the state's unemployment department. And it's still not fixed.

  • Time Lapse Shows Surreal International Space Station Exploration

    This time-lapse of two astronauts performing a spacewalk on the outside of the ISS as they install new solar arrays is absolutely surreal. The post Time Lapse Shows Surreal International Space Station Exploration appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Purdue Pharma will release millions of previously hidden documents as part of new $4.5 billion opioids settlement

    Purdue Pharma will release millions of previously hidden documents as part of new $4.5 billion opioids settlement