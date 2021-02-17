Fauci: There's evidence COVID-19 vaccines don't just protect you - they may stop you from spreading the virus to others, too

Hilary Brueck
covid vaccine
Felix Kästle/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • Dr. Fauci is touting some of the first evidence that vaccines can help stop the spread of COVID-19.

  • The hunch hinges on 2 new studies, which suggest vaccinated people don't spread the coronavirus well, even if they do get sick.

  • Getting vaccinated, Fauci said, is "not only good for you," it can protect others too.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says there's fresh evidence that a COVID-19 vaccine may not just protect the people who get it, it could also protect others who they come in contact with.

"There have been some studies that are pointing into a very favorable direction," Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Wednesday during a White House COVID-19 briefing.

While he cautioned that more conclusive research is still needed, the doctor pointed to two studies, out this month.

Taken together, they are some of the earliest evidence we have that even if vaccinated people do get sick with COVID-19 - in what's called a "breakthrough" infection - the chances that they would then transmit their illness onto others are far lower than if they had remained unvaccinated.

The number one "looming question," Fauci said, is: "does vaccine prevent transmission?"

These two studies are early signs pointing towards a "yes."

Not everyone who gets COVID-19 passes it on, whether they are vaccinated or not

pregnant covid vaccine
A health worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine to a pregnant woman at Clalit Health Services, in Tel Aviv on January 23, 2021. Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

The first piece of evidence, a peer-reviewed study published in The Lancet earlier this month, suggests that people who are infected with COVID-19, but who have lower viral loads in the back of their nose and throat, are much less likely to infect others, spreading their illnesses around.

In the study, conducted in Spain during March and April of 2020, scientists measured how much virus 314 different coronavirus patients had on board during their infections, by swabbing way up inside their noses (nasopharynx) and measuring their viral loads.

Then, they looked at which of those patients transmitted their coronavirus on to someone else.

They found that the higher a patient's viral load was, the more likely they were to pass their illness on to someone they came in contact with. Also, the higher the spreader's viral load was, the faster the person they infected tended to get sick.

"In other words, higher viral load, good transmissibility, low viral load, very poor transmissibility," Fauci said.

Until now, it wasn't known for sure whether viral load impacted infectiousness, so there was some concern that even people with low levels of virus could spread their illnesses around well.

It's important to note, though, that this study was performed nearly a year ago, when there wasn't as much concern about fast-spreading variants yet, so it's tough to interpret what it means for viral load and infectiousness now.

Vaccinated people seem to have less virus to spread around, even if they do get sick

fauci vaccine
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health on December 22, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images

The second study, which came out last week and has not yet been peer-reviewed, suggested that people who've been vaccinated in Israel have "significantly reduced" viral loads, when and if they do get sick, starting at least 12 days after full vaccination.

Taken together, these two studies suggest that:

  • vaccinated people tend to have lower viral loads, and

  • lower viral loads are linked to less viral spread

It's possible, then, that vaccinating large numbers of people could help to crush the coronavirus outbreak, not only by keeping vaccinated individuals healthy, alive, and out of the hospital, but also by preventing any of those vaccinated people who might eventually get sick (even asymptomatically) from passing their sickness along to others.

"It is another example of the scientific data starting to point to the fact that vaccine is important, not only for the health of the individual, to protect them against infection and disease," Fauci said, "but it also has very important implications from a public health standpoint for interfering and diminishing the dynamics of the outbreak."

More studies on viral loads in vaccinated people will need to be completed, and validated, from independent scientists in other countries around the world, to see if this trend really holds true globally (both Moderna and Pfizer already have such studies in the works, Fauci said).

But in Israel, which has raced to the head of the global pack with nearly 30% of Israelis now fully vaccinated, there is positive evidence. Another new study out from Israel's largest healthcare provider this week suggests that among people who've been vaccinated with Pfizer's mRNA shots, there's been a 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 cases, when compared to unvaccinated peers.

Getting vaccinated is "not only good for you and your family and your community," Fauci said. "It will have a very important impact on the dynamics of the outbreak in our country."

Read the original article on Business Insider

