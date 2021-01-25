Fauci: U.K. coronavirus variant leads to worse infections

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Monday that the Covid-19 variant ravaging the United Kingdom — which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has predicted will become dominant in the United States within roughly two months — is likely more deadly than the current common strain of the coronavirus.

The remarks from Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, represent a new assessment from senior U.S. health officials — who had acknowledged in recent weeks that the U.K. strain was more contagious but said there was no evidence suggesting it was more dangerous.

In a report released last Friday, however, the U.K. government’s science advisory group concluded that “there is a realistic possibility that infection with” the country’s dominant Covid-19 variant “is associated with an increased risk of death compared to infection with” other strains of the coronavirus.

Fauci called those findings “concerning” in an interview Monday on NBC’s “Today” show. “The data has not come out officially, but taking a look at the preliminary data that the U.K. scientists have analyzed, I’m pretty convinced that there is a degree of increase in seriousness of the actual infection, which we really have to keep an eye on,” he said.

The CDC first warned last month that travelers could bring the newly identified U.K. coronavirus variant into the U.S., and the agency reported earlier this month that the variant could become the dominant strain of the disease in the U.S. as early as March.

Moderna, the drug maker whose Covid vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration last month, announced Monday that it will develop a booster shot to improve vaccine efficacy against emerging coronavirus strains.