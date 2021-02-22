Fauci: Vaccinated people shouldn't dine indoors or go to the theater quite yet

Dr. Anthony Fauci directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Fauci says even if you're fully vaccinated, indoor dining and theater-going should be off-limits.

The number of coronavirus cases in the US remains high.

As more people get vaccinated and cases drop, it may become safe to do things indoors with crowds again.

Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US' leading infectious disease expert, is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but you won't likely find him dining in at any restaurants or catching a movie in theaters just yet.

"There are things, even if you're vaccinated, that you're not going to be able to do in society," Fauci said on Monday during a White House COVID-19 press briefing. "For example, indoor dining, theaters, places where people congregate. That's because of the safety of society."

Fauci's comments came on the same day the US passed the grim milestone of 500,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. He stressed that while being vaccinated dramatically increases your "own personal safety," it's not a free pass to go out and party like it's 2019, at least not yet.

"Because the burden of virus in society will be very high - which it is right now," he said.

Vaccines don't necessarily prevent the spread of COVID-19

Though the number of new coronavirus cases in the US has fallen dramatically in recent weeks, the virus is still spreading, with nearly 450,000 COVID-19 cases nationwide documented in the past week.

"We are still at an unacceptably high baseline level," Fauci said on Monday during the briefing.

Though vaccines can help prevent people from contracting severe cases of COVID-19, the jabs may not stop them from getting sick altogether. It's still unclear whether vaccinated people can be disease carriers, which means they might spread illnesses to unvaccinated people in a community where vaccination is not near universal yet, prolonging the pandemic.

Story continues

"We hope that when the data comes in, it's going to show that the virus level is quite low and you're not transmitting it," but, Fauci cautioned, "we don't know that now. And for that reason, we want to make sure that people continue to wear masks despite the fact that they're vaccinated."

Early signs are looking promising that vaccinated people may not spread the virus well, but it's still too soon to say for sure.

Fauci has suggested waiting until the fall to re-open movie theaters

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health on December 22, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images

Fauci's remarks came on the same day that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced movie theaters in his state will reopen in early March. Indoor weddings and catered events of up to 150 people will also be allowed to resume in New York mid-March.

Fauci has suggested before that a better strategy would be to reopen theaters in the fall, when a more "substantial portion" of the US has been vaccinated.

In the meantime, there's still the possibility for safe, distanced (and masked) outdoor sports and events, like Fauci's favorite, baseball.

"I would hope that by the time we get into May, June, July, that we will have enough people vaccinated in the country that the level of infection would be low enough - maybe not yet total herd immunity - but low enough to say that we can go to a game, you know: wear a mask, but be seated - not sitting right next to each other," Fauci previously said during an online Q&A with JAMA.

COVID-19 vaccines are already giving relief to millions of people across the country, on an individual level, from the prospect of severe disease and death.

"People are interested in taking the [COVID-19] vaccine in large numbers for the same reason people are interested in taking the vaccines for MMR and for the flu," Andy Slavitt, the White House Senior Advisor for COVID-19 response, said at the briefing with Fauci.

"Because they want to live. They don't want it to be sick, and they don't want to die."

Read the original article on Business Insider