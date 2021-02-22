Fauci: Vaccinated people shouldn't dine indoors or go to the theater quite yet

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hilary Brueck
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
fauci vaccine covid
Dr. Anthony Fauci directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Alex Wong/Getty Images

  • Fauci says even if you're fully vaccinated, indoor dining and theater-going should be off-limits.

  • The number of coronavirus cases in the US remains high.

  • As more people get vaccinated and cases drop, it may become safe to do things indoors with crowds again.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US' leading infectious disease expert, is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but you won't likely find him dining in at any restaurants or catching a movie in theaters just yet.

"There are things, even if you're vaccinated, that you're not going to be able to do in society," Fauci said on Monday during a White House COVID-19 press briefing. "For example, indoor dining, theaters, places where people congregate. That's because of the safety of society."

Fauci's comments came on the same day the US passed the grim milestone of 500,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. He stressed that while being vaccinated dramatically increases your "own personal safety," it's not a free pass to go out and party like it's 2019, at least not yet.

"Because the burden of virus in society will be very high - which it is right now," he said.

Vaccines don't necessarily prevent the spread of COVID-19

Though the number of new coronavirus cases in the US has fallen dramatically in recent weeks, the virus is still spreading, with nearly 450,000 COVID-19 cases nationwide documented in the past week.

"We are still at an unacceptably high baseline level," Fauci said on Monday during the briefing.

Though vaccines can help prevent people from contracting severe cases of COVID-19, the jabs may not stop them from getting sick altogether. It's still unclear whether vaccinated people can be disease carriers, which means they might spread illnesses to unvaccinated people in a community where vaccination is not near universal yet, prolonging the pandemic.

"We hope that when the data comes in, it's going to show that the virus level is quite low and you're not transmitting it," but, Fauci cautioned, "we don't know that now. And for that reason, we want to make sure that people continue to wear masks despite the fact that they're vaccinated."

Early signs are looking promising that vaccinated people may not spread the virus well, but it's still too soon to say for sure.

Fauci has suggested waiting until the fall to re-open movie theaters

fauci vaccine
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health on December 22, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images

Fauci's remarks came on the same day that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced movie theaters in his state will reopen in early March. Indoor weddings and catered events of up to 150 people will also be allowed to resume in New York mid-March.

Fauci has suggested before that a better strategy would be to reopen theaters in the fall, when a more "substantial portion" of the US has been vaccinated.

In the meantime, there's still the possibility for safe, distanced (and masked) outdoor sports and events, like Fauci's favorite, baseball.

"I would hope that by the time we get into May, June, July, that we will have enough people vaccinated in the country that the level of infection would be low enough - maybe not yet total herd immunity - but low enough to say that we can go to a game, you know: wear a mask, but be seated - not sitting right next to each other," Fauci previously said during an online Q&A with JAMA.

COVID-19 vaccines are already giving relief to millions of people across the country, on an individual level, from the prospect of severe disease and death.

"People are interested in taking the [COVID-19] vaccine in large numbers for the same reason people are interested in taking the vaccines for MMR and for the flu," Andy Slavitt, the White House Senior Advisor for COVID-19 response, said at the briefing with Fauci.

"Because they want to live. They don't want it to be sick, and they don't want to die."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Plumbers from out of state are heading to Texas to help repair winter storm damage

    An unprecedented winter storm caused pipes and valves as well as tanks to freeze and burst which caused damage to homes all across the state.

  • United will still fly the Boeing 777-200 after a scary engine failure in Colorado - but the ones still flying have a different engine

    United has not grounded its entire Boeing 777 fleet and those with General Electric engines will still roam the skies.

  • Millions of coronavirus cases likely went undiagnosed

    As the U.S. reaches a toll of 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19, a new study suggests millions of infections last year went undiagnosed. The study's senior author, Kaitlyn Sadtler, an investigator at the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, joins CBSN to discuss what the findings mean for potential immunity.

  • Dr. Fauci Says It's Safe for You to Do This Once You're Vaccinated

    The COVID vaccine is already paving the way for post-pandemic life, and if you haven't gotten your shot, your turn may be coming soon. Naturally, the one thing on everyone's mind after getting vaccinated is, "Can I start living my life normally again?" Unfortunately, experts currently advise against throwing all caution to the wind until everyone is vaccinated. However, there may be some wiggle room in terms of what's safe to do for those who have already gotten the coronavirus vaccine. In fact, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, just gave the green light for one new post-vaccination activity. Read on to find out what Fauci says is safe to do once you're vaccinated, and for more essential guidance, Don't Do This Until a Month After Your COVID Vaccine, Experts Warn. Fauci says you can hug another vaccinated person once you're vaccinated. The pandemic has put many of us at a six-foot distance from loved ones, which has been a challenge, to say the least. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns against gestures that promote close contact, like hugging, as this can help spread COVID. But there is good news for those who are vaccinated. According to Fauci, it's safe for you to hug another vaccinated person."So, for example, if you're vaccinated and you have a member of your family vaccinated, someone that's not lived with you, can you actually be with them without a mask? Can I sit down and give them a hug and things like that? And the answer is very likely, of course you can," Fauci said during a Feb. 18 interview with MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell. And for more on the future of the pandemic, This Is When the COVID Pandemic Will Be Completely Over, Experts Say. There is no CDC guidance on vaccinated people gathering yet, however. During a Feb. 8 meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, Fauci clarified that the CDC has not yet released guidance on what fully vaccinated people can do with other vaccinated people in a group setting. However, he said he believed that this is likely "going to change" and that the CDC will release guidance on what is safe in these situations soon. The CDC did recently update recommendations for vaccinated individuals: On Feb. 10, the agency updated its guidelines to say that vaccinated persons were no longer required to quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. Fauci also says you shouldn't let up on restrictions in public. Getting vaccinated doesn't mean you should go out with someone who is also vaccinated and take off your mask while in a public setting. According to Fauci, the things you can do in public once you're vaccinated and the things you can do in a particular "pod" of vaccinated people are going to be very different."If you are vaccinated, and you are with someone who's vaccinated, the things that you can do are much, much more liberal in the sense of pulling back on stringent public health measures, versus when you're out in society," Fauci explained. "You've got to separate it from what you can do in a certain vacuum versus what you can do in society." And for more on mask safety, If You See This on Your Mask, the FDA Says Toss It Immediately. Fauci says it will take time to vaccinate enough people to lift these public restrictions. As Fauci explained earlier in December, about 75 percent of Americans need to be vaccinated in order for the country to reach herd immunity—which would mean the virus is so subdued that restrictions can be lifted in public. This will likely take some time, given that only about 5 percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated so far, per NPR. Much of this is due to the fact that not everyone is eligible to get a COVID vaccine right now, as states are rolling out vaccinations in phases—typically going to healthcare workers and nursing home residents first, followed by those with underlying conditions and those 65 and older. As for the general public, Fauci recently pushed back his prediction on when they will be eligible. While he had hoped for "open season" vaccinations in April, during a Feb. 16 interview with CNN, Fauci said that supply issues may push this estimate back to May or June. And to make sure you're staying heathy, The CDC Says Don't Do This Within 2 Weeks of Your COVID Vaccine.

  • COVID-19 survivors may be protected with just 1 vaccine dose, early studies suggest

    As COVID-19 vaccine doses remain in short supply, new preliminary studies suggest only giving one dose to people who've recovered from the disease is enough to protect them from reinfection. Past studies have shown COVID-19 survivors are left with antibodies that help protect them from reinfection for at least a few months, depending on how severe their infection was. Multiple not-yet-peer-reviewed studies still suggest they need another boost from a vaccine. But when they get the first dose of the two-dose regimens approved in the U.S., they see far higher levels of protection than people who get the first dose but weren't previously infected, suggesting that one shot is all they need for now. "Everyone should get vaccinated. Not everybody needs two shots," Viviana Simon, a professor of microbiology at New York's Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the author of one study, summed it up to The Wall Street Journal. "As long as we can't deliver as much vaccine to everybody who wants it, I think it's an important consideration." That first dose is especially important for COVID-19 survivors when it comes to fighting off the B.1.351 variant of the virus, as studies show COVID-19 survivors' natural immunity may not be as effective as a vaccine against the strain. These studies come after other research suggests the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is at least 85 percent effective after just one dose and Moderna is at least 92 percent, leading some scientists to recommend holding off on distributing second doses until more at-risk populations get the first. More stories from theweek.comTed Cruz invited his college roommate on the Mexico trip he blamed on his daughtersResign, Andrew CuomoElijah McClain investigators designed questions to help exonerate officers, independent report suggests

  • Ted Cruz stayed at this luxury 5-star hotel during his trip to Cancun

    Last week, Ted Cruz left behind frigid Texas temperatures to visit the Ritz-Carlton in Cancun, which has 9 dining options and panoramic ocean views.

  • Meghan McCain ridiculed after claiming Dr Fauci doesn’t ‘understand science’

    ‘Big walking into the pharmacy and yelling ‘DON'T YOU KNOW WHO MY FATHER IS?’ energy’

  • Pregnant women being infected at higher rates; COVID-19 from UK variant lasting longer

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Pregnant women become infected with the new coronavirus at higher rates than other adults, according to new data. Between March and June in Washington state, for every 1,000 pregnant women there were 14 cases of COVID-19, compared with 7 cases among every 1,000 non-pregnant adults aged 20 to 39, researchers found.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are paying to repair a women's shelter damaged in Texas' winter storm

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's donation will benefit repairs needed for Genesis Women's Shelter & Support to keep helping victims of domestic abuse.

  • Prince William Is "Very Upset" By Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Response To the Queen

    He reportedly found their statement "insulting and disrespectful."

  • 'Real-world' UK data shows 70% decline in COVID infections after first Pfizer shot

    England's coronavirus vaccine campaign is significantly reducing cases of COVID-19, with a drop of around 70% in infections among healthcare workers who have had a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, British health officials said on Monday. Data analysed by Public Health England (PHE) showed the Pfizer provided high levels of protection against infection and symptomatic disease from a single dose, and that hospitalisation and death from COVID-19 will be reduced by more 75% in elderly people who have had a first dose. "Overall, we're seeing a really strong effect to reducing any infection, asymptomatic and symptomatic," PHE's strategic response director Susan Hopkins told a media briefing.

  • The coronavirus variant found in South Africa has been detected in a New York resident for the first time. 10 states have reported cases so far.

    After the variant found in South Africa was detected, Gov. Cuomo said precautions to stop the spread of the virus were now "more important than ever."

  • Demi Lovato says new doc will 'set the record straight' about 2018 overdose

    Demi Lovato looks forward to setting "the record straight" about her 2018 drug overdose in her new docuseries.

  • Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich Were Just Spotted Kissing While Out on a Date Together

    Um is this a Riverdale/Katy Keene crossover??

  • Krispy Kreme Has A New Hot Light Deal That Will Get You A Dozen Donuts For $5

    But you'll need to act quickly!!

  • '(GOP) for the foreseeable future is Donald Trump's party': Margaret Hoover

    The Powerhouse Roundtable breaks down the latest news on "This Week."

  • Centrist Democrats flex muscles, create headaches for Biden

    A moderate Democratic senator from West Virginia is suddenly one of the most powerful people in Washington. Sen. Joe Manchin has had multiple one-on-one phone calls with President Joe Biden. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Jon Tester of Montana also hold significant political clout in Biden's Washington, making for a muscular counterweight to the progressives who make up the party’s base.

  • Trump returns: How CPAC could fire the starting pistol for the 2024 White House race

    The Republican establishment has for years used CPAC as a vital platform. But that establishment now looks very different

  • Trump and his allies filed more than 40 lawsuits challenging the 2020 election results. All of them failed.

    Since Donald Trump lost in November 2020, Republicans have filed dozens of lawsuits challenging the presidential election results. They've won zero.

  • Analyst: NY is getting more than Trump tax returns

    The Supreme Court has declined to halt the turnover of former President Trump's tax records to a New York state prosecutor. Michael Graetz, of Columbia Law School, says officials will be getting eight years of Trump's taxes and other records (Feb. 22)