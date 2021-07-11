Fauci: Data doesn't support 3rd vaccine shot yet, but that could change

Colin Campbell
·Managing Editor
·4 min read

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday urged patience as studies examine whether additional "booster" vaccines would be another tool in warding off the coronavirus, particularly the highly contagious Delta variant.

Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, called Delta "a very nasty variant" but stressed that the best protection is the current vaccine regimen recommended by U.S. health officials.

Pfizer announced last week that it would seek U.S. and European approval for the booster shot, and on Sunday, Reuters reported that Israel would begin administering a third dose of Pfizer's vaccine to vulnerable adults with weak immune systems. Israel said it was still mulling whether to make the booster available to the general public.

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," Fauci told host Jake Tapper that U.S. health regulatory agencies have to follow the data, which he said does not yet support the need for a booster shot. The CDC and FDA said last week that they "are engaged in a science-based, rigorous process to consider whether or when a booster might be necessary," but that fully vaccinated Americans do not need additional doses yet.

"What the CDC and the FDA were saying, Jake, is right now, given the data and the information we have, we do not need to give people a third shot — a boost — superimposed upon the two doses you get with the mRNA [Pfizer or Moderna] and the one dose you get with J&J," Fauci said when asked about the discrepancy between Israel and U.S. vaccine policy.

"But that doesn't mean we stop there," the doctor continued. "There are studies being done now, ongoing as we speak, about looking at the feasibility about if and when we should be boosting people. So this isn't something that we say, 'No, we don't need a boost right now. The story's ended forever.' No, there's a lot of work going on to examine this in real time to see if we might need a boost. But right now, given the data that the CDC and FDA have, they don't feel that we need to tell people right now, 'You need to be boosted.'"

Tapper pressed Fauci on whether the public could lose confidence in the CDC and FDA if they eventually back booster shots after saying the additional doses were not needed. Fauci called it a "very good point," but urged the public to understand how the health policy field works.

"Data evolves," Fauci said. "You get more information as the time goes by. So when you get to the point when you have enough information to make a firm recommendation, that's not flip-flopping; that's making recommendations as the data evolves."

Dr. Anthony Fauci on ABC. (Screenshot: Twitter/@ThisWeekABC)
Dr. Anthony Fauci on ABC. (Screenshot: Twitter/@ThisWeekABC)

Fauci also appeared Sunday on CBS's "Face the Nation" and ABC's "This Week," where he discussed the Delta variant running rampant in parts of the U.S. where vaccination rates are lagging. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky revealed last week that 99.5 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 deaths were among unvaccinated individuals.

All versions of the coronavirus vaccine protect against severe or critical illness, including from the Delta variant.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you should be concerned, George, because it’s very clear that this is a nasty variant. It has a much greater capability of transmitting from person to person,” Fauci told ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos.

"The vaccines that we are using work extremely well against the Delta variant, particularly in preventing advanced disease that would lead to hospitalization and likely death in some circumstances," he continued.

"So, the vaccines work. I mean, that's the good news/bad news. The bad news is that we have a very nasty variant. And the good news is that we have a vaccine that works against it.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer to seek approval for a 3rd vaccine dose

    Pfizer says it is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, but U.S. health officials say a booster isn't needed yet. (July 9)

  • Canada says COVID booster shots may be needed, closely monitoring variants

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada on Friday said that while booster COVID-19 shots may be needed, it has received no request from Pfizer to approve one, and health authorities are currently studying the duration of protection from two doses. Pfizer and BioNTech plan to ask U.S. and European regulators within weeks to authorize a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, based on evidence of greater risk of infection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. "Emerging data to date shows good immunity in most people out to 9 months after receiving 2 vaccine doses," Canada's public health agency said in a statement.

  • Israel offers third shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to adults at risk

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel said on Sunday it will begin offering a third dose of Pfizer Inc's vaccine to adults with weak immune systems but it was still weighing whether to make the booster available to the general public. The rapid spread of the Delta variant has sent vaccination rates in Israel back up as new infections have risen over the past month from single digits to around 450 a day, and the country has moved to fast-track its next Pfizer shipment. Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said that effective immediately, adults with impaired immune systems who had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine could get a booster shot, with a decision pending on wider distribution.

  • Here’s Why You Probably Won't Need A Booster Shot Against The Delta Variant Anytime Soon

    99.5% of COVID-19 deaths in the US are now among people who are unvaccinated.View Entire Post ›

  • Transcript: Dr. Anthony Fauci on "Face the Nation," July 11, 2021

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci that aired on Sunday, July 11, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • Fully vaccinated adults could take Covid tests for five days instead of isolating

    Proposals to allow fully vaccinated adults to take Covid tests for five days instead of isolating are under consideration by ministers, amid warnings that life this summer will be “massively disrupted” by the current rules. On Sunday, Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, signalled that the current requirement for the double jabbed to remain at home for 10 days after being “pinged” by the NHS app needs to be looked at afresh. He stressed that the app had initially been “developed and operational

  • Why Virgin Galactic Is a Better Buy Than AMC

    In the last seven weeks, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) stock are up 177%. The big news driving shares higher is that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved Virgin to carry passengers into space. Source: Tun Pichitanon / Shutterstock.com At the same time, SPCE stock has the attention of Reddit’s WallStreetBets trading community. In fact, it has become one of the most popular social media meme stocks in recent weeks. Virgin is not quite at the level of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:A

  • Prior to his murder, Jamal Khashoggi offered to help 9/11 victims suing Saudi Arabia

    A year before his death, Jamal Khashoggi — a Saudi insider with intimate knowledge of his country’s interactions with al-Qaida — met with a former FBI agent working for the families of 9/11 victims who were suing his government and asked how he could help.

  • Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously

    A 90-year-old Belgian woman who died from COVID-19 in March had contracted two variants of coronavirus at the same time, which is believed to be the first documented case of its kind, a scientific congress and Belgian media said on Sunday. The case, discussed at this year's European Congress on Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), shows that it is possible to catch two COVID-19 variants simultaneously, the society that organised the congress said in a statement. The society said the woman became sick with Alpha and Beta types first identified in Britain and South Africa and her doctors said she could have contracted the infections from two different people.

  • Uptick in severe respiratory virus cases among young children, CDC says

    Doctors are warning about the spread of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, among infants and young children, NBC reports.Why it matters: RSV, which usually spikes during winter months, is unexpectedly spreading, particularly in Southern states. The virus can cause severe illness in kids and older adults and kills as many as 500 children under 5 each year, per NBC.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Centers for Disease Control

  • Heat wave becomes challenge for Oregon, Washington vineyards

    The heat wave that ravaged the Pacific Northwest signaled trouble for winemakers in Oregon and Washington, who fear the high temperatures could return and spur dangerous wildfires, AP reports.Driving the news: The grapes suffered little, if any, damage in June, when temperatures hit 120 degrees Fahrenheit. "Earlier or later in the growing season, it could have been disastrous," AP writes. Wineries in the Pacific Northwest intend to shield their crops from being toasted.Get market news worthy of

  • California will require vaccinated teachers and students wear masks even though the CDC said it's not necessary

    A state official said it would require masks for all students and staff so they did not feel "singled out for being vaccinated or unvaccinated."

  • Hundreds of Thai medical workers infected despite Sinovac vaccinations

    Thailand's health ministry said on Sunday more than 600 medical workers who received two doses of China's Sinovac vaccine have been infected with COVID-19, as authorities weigh giving booster doses to raise immunity. Of the 677,348 medical personnel who received two doses of Sinovac, 618 became infected, health ministry data from April to July showed.

  • Trump’s Tech Lawsuit Already Turning Into Fundraising Scheme

    Michael M. Santiago/GettyWhen ex-president Donald Trump held a press conference this week to announce his class-action lawsuit against social media companies, most people shrugged. One group, however, saw it as an opportunity.Officials with the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), a so-called “dark money” nonprofit backing the lawsuit, joined the former president at the lectern, where they directed supporters to a website to sign on as co-plaintiffs.That site won’t actually sign anyone on to t

  • Fauci urges people to put politics aside to get vaccinated as 'nasty' delta variant rages

    Unvaccinated individuals should put politics aside and get vaccinated to protect themselves from the highly transmissible and "nasty" delta variant Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. This is a public health issue and viruses, and public health don't know the difference between a Democrat and Republican or an Independent,'' the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos. A recent ABC News/ Washington Post poll found that 93% of Democrats said they were vaccinated or planning to get vaccinated, while only 49% of Republicans said the same.

  • My best friend died in Iraq. I might not want to talk about it, but I want people to ask.

    On the way to Dave's funeral, I passed a group of protesters who held signs that read, "Thank God for IEDs." We drove on.

  • Dua Lipa sued for posting a paparazzi photo of herself on Instagram

    Integral Images has filed a $150,000 lawsuit against the "Levitating" singer for an alleged breach of copyright, according to BBC News.

  • NBA Finals: With a methodical process, Bucks GM built roster to compete year after year

    When acquiring players through the NBA Draft, free agency or trades, the Bucks employ a laborious vetting process that includes multiple departments.

  • Britney Spears seeks new lawyer in conservatorship battle

    The popstar’s saga continues as she pursues legal avenues to free herself from the 13-year conservatorship that she has called “abusive” in her court testimony last month.

  • The Rise of Post-Pandemic Pet Sitting — and How To Make Money Doing It

    When the CDC granted Americans the ability to travel domestically again as vaccines rolled out, Americans got to it. As a result, an industry that went through quite a downturn during the pandemic is...