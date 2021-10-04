Fauci walks back comments about canceling Christmas after backlash

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the comments he made on whether it would be safe to gather for Christmas have been "misrepresented."

This comes after Fauci said Sunday it would be "too soon to tell" if people can gather for Christmas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I will be spending Christmas with my family. I encourage people, particularly the vaccinated people who are protected, to have a good, normal Christmas with your family," he said Monday.

FAUCI: 'TOO SOON TO TELL' IF YOU CAN GATHER FOR CHRISTMAS

Would it be OK if "we can gather for Christmas, or is it just too soon to tell?" he was asked Sunday.

"You know ... It's just too soon to tell," said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden. "We've just got to [concentrate] on continuing to get those numbers down and not try to jump ahead by weeks or months and say what we're going to do at a particular time."

Those comments drew backlash on social media and in the press by Republicans and critics of Fauci.

"Nothing's going to stop us from getting together," said former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb. "People should just be prudent."

Biden's top medical adviser was not referring to the possibility of gatherings but rather to the overall condition of the pandemic in December, Fauci said Monday.

"The best way to assure that we'll be in good shape as we get into the winter would be to get more and more people vaccinated," he said.

